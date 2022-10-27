India vs Netherlands Live score T20 World Cup: IND take on NED; start of play slightly delayed in Sydney

PREVIEW: After a thrilling win in their first match against Pakistan, India are all set to take on Netherlands in Sydney. The Men in Blue rode on a stunning knock from Virat Kohli to beat the arch-rivals to begin the campaign on a positive note.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to carry the momentum when they take on Netherlands. It’s opportunity for KL Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma as well to get back among runs.

Netherlands on the other side, can’t be taken lightly. Colin Ackermann showed his class against Bangladesh in the previous fixture but couldn’t take the team over the line.

SQUADS:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover

