Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Netherlands Live score T20 World Cup: IND take on NED; start of play slightly delayed in Sydney
India vs Netherlands Live score T20 World Cup: IND take on NED; start of play slightly delayed in Sydney

India vs Netherlands Live score T20 World Cup: IND take on NED; start of play slightly delayed in Sydney

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup, Live cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the T20 World Cup fixture between India and Netherlands

12:03 (IST)

IND vs NED LIVE
We are a few minutes away from the toss now. South Africa are eyeing a big win against Bangladesh. This will boost their NRR as the last game that the side played was called off due to rain. India would also look to take a win by a good margin against Netherlands so that they can improve on their NRR as well

11:38 (IST)

IND vs NED
There is a slight delay in the start as the encounter between Bangladesh and South Africa is still on. The match was halted due to rain earlier

11:36 (IST)

IND vs NED LIVE
The weather seems to be clear at the moment in Sydney. Let's hope there are no showers today. Past couple of days have been very frustrating for the players

11:27 (IST)

11:16 (IST)

11:15 (IST)

IND vs NED
We have already had three rain-affected matches in the tournament. Two of them getting washed away totally. The teams and the fans would expect that the rain doesn't play spoilsport anymore

11:05 (IST)

There is prediction of a slight rain in Sydney but it would be clear afterwards as per the local meteorology department.

10:48 (IST)

Virat Kohli's batting masterclass took India over the line against Pakistan eventually. The men in Blue will look to continue momentum when they take on Netherlands

10:26 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the T20 World Cup fixture between India and Netherlands

Highlights

title-img
India vs Netherlands Live score T20 World Cup: IND take on NED; start of play slightly delayed in Sydney

India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup, LIVE CRIKCET SCORE: IND play NED in Sydney.

PREVIEW: After a thrilling win in their first match against Pakistan, India are all set to take on Netherlands in Sydney. The Men in Blue rode on a stunning knock from Virat Kohli to beat the arch-rivals to begin the campaign on a positive note.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will be looking to carry the momentum when they take on Netherlands. It’s opportunity for KL Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma as well to get back among runs.

Netherlands on the other side, can’t be taken lightly. Colin Ackermann showed his class against Bangladesh in the previous fixture but couldn’t take the team over the line.

SQUADS:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 27, 2022 12:04:09 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

T20 World Cup, India vs Australia warm-up: When and where to watch IND vs AUS warm-up match LIVE
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup, India vs Australia warm-up: When and where to watch IND vs AUS warm-up match LIVE

T20 World Cup, India vs Australia warm-up match: India and Australia will be up against each other in the warm-up match. Here's how you can get all the LIVE UPDATES from the game

India offered 'cold and not good' sandwiches after practice session in Sydney, players complain to ICC: Reports
First Cricket News

India offered 'cold and not good' sandwiches after practice session in Sydney, players complain to ICC: Reports

Team India players decided to have food at the hotel as they were unhappy with the cold sandwiches given to them after the practice session in Sydney.

T20 World Cup: Former president Sourav Ganguly hopes BCCI will 'sort out' Indian team's food problem
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: Former president Sourav Ganguly hopes BCCI will 'sort out' Indian team's food problem

Cold sandwiches and falafel were served to the Indian players after practice session on Tuesday and some of them refused the offering, opting for meals in their hotel rooms instead.