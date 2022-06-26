India vs Leicestershire: Shubman Gill scores fifty to help Leicestershire get off to good start in chase of 367

Fifties from Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja propelled India to the total, meaning the hosts were setup a target of 367 to chase on the final day of the practice match.
India declared their second innings total at 364/7 d as Day four of their practice match against Leicestershire got underway in Leicester on Sunday.
Fifties from Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja propelled India to the total, meaning the hosts were setup a target of 367 to chase on the final day of the practice match.
️ @ShubmanGill (62) is dismissed by Ashwin off the final ball of the session, following a 5⃣0⃣ partnership with Evans (18*).
LEI 97/2
#IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/AAyo3L9Lcj
— Leicestershire Foxes (@leicsccc) June 26, 2022
Leicestershire were steady in the run chase, with Shubman Gill scoring 62 as they posted 97/2. Samuel Evans was batting on 18 at the time of witing this.
Leicestershire have lost Hasan Azad abd Shubman Gill so far in the chase.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
At one stage, Sri Lanka was in a spot of bother after they were reduced to 7-103 through the middle overs. However, the 10th-wicket partnership between Dushmantha Chameera and Maheesh Theekshana dragged the hosts towards a respectable total.
Kohli, who has been enduring a prolonged lean patch, decorated his innings with five boundaries and two sixes.
Virat Kohli was dismissed for 33 by Roman Walker, who also dismissed Shardul Thakur later on.