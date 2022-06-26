India vs Leicestershire: Shubman Gill scores fifty to help Leicestershire get off to good start in chase of 367

India declared their second innings total at 364/7 d as Day four of their practice match against Leicestershire got underway in Leicester on Sunday.

Fifties from Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja propelled India to the total, meaning the hosts were setup a target of 367 to chase on the final day of the practice match.

Leicestershire were steady in the run chase, with Shubman Gill scoring 62 as they posted 97/2. Samuel Evans was batting on 18 at the time of witing this.

Leicestershire have lost Hasan Azad abd Shubman Gill so far in the chase.