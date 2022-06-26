Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Leicestershire: Shubman Gill scores fifty to help Leicestershire get off to good start in chase of 367

Fifties from Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja propelled India to the total, meaning the hosts were setup a target of 367 to chase on the final day of the practice match.

India declared their second innings total at 364/7 d as Day four of their practice match against Leicestershire got underway in Leicester on Sunday.

Fifties from Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja propelled India to the total, meaning the hosts were setup a target of 367 to chase on the final day of the practice match.

Leicestershire were steady in the run chase, with Shubman Gill scoring 62 as they posted 97/2. Samuel Evans was batting on 18 at the time of witing this.

Leicestershire have lost Hasan Azad abd Shubman Gill so far in the chase.

Updated Date: June 26, 2022 17:33:38 IST

'Dasuna Shanaka one of greatest captains': Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka beat Australia in thriller to level series
'Dasuna Shanaka one of greatest captains': Twitter reacts as Sri Lanka beat Australia in thriller to level series

At one stage, Sri Lanka was in a spot of bother after they were reduced to 7-103 through the middle overs. However, the 10th-wicket partnership between Dushmantha Chameera and Maheesh Theekshana dragged the hosts towards a respectable total.

India vs Leicestershire: Kohli hits 67; Iyer, Jadeja too notch up fifties on Day 3 of practice game
India vs Leicestershire: Kohli hits 67; Iyer, Jadeja too notch up fifties on Day 3 of practice game

Kohli, who has been enduring a prolonged lean patch, decorated his innings with five boundaries and two sixes.

India vs Leicestershire: KS Bharat leads visitors' fightback with unbeaten 70 on Day 1 of warm-up game
India vs Leicestershire: KS Bharat leads visitors' fightback with unbeaten 70 on Day 1 of warm-up game

Virat Kohli was dismissed for 33 by Roman Walker, who also dismissed Shardul Thakur later on.