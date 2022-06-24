India vs Leicestershire: Shami, Siraj strike twice for visitors on Day 2 of practice match

India declared from their overnight score of 246/8 in the practice-game against Leicestershire on Friday. Having posted 246/8 on the opening day at Grace Road, India handed the batting baton to the domestic side.

Wickets at regular intervals hurt Leicestershire who surpassed 100 runs for the loss of four wickets. Mohammed Shami struck twice to remove Sam Evans and Cheteshwar Pujara.

Pujara was dismissed for a duck and Shami celebrated the dismissal by giving the batter a hug.The hosts then lost Louis Kimber and Joey Evison to sit at 71/4.At the time of writing, Leicestershire were 101/4, with Rishabh Pant (22*) and Rishi Patel (20*) unbeaten at lunch.

Earlier, an unbeaten 70 from KS Bharat had taken India to 246/8. Both skipper Rohit Sharma (25) and Virat Kohli (33) failed to convert positive starts but Bharat stood firm to take India to safety.The practice match is a part of India’s preparations for the rescheduled fifth Test against England which starts 1 July in Birmingham.

The Test series is a continuation from August-September last year with India leading 2-1. The series was halted following multiple COVID-19 cases within the Indian camp.