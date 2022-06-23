India vs Leicestershire: KS Bharat scores fifty after visitors lose Virat Kohli on Day 1 of warm-up match

Rohit Sharma-led India got their four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire in Leicester underway on Thursday, ahead of their rescheduled fifth Test against England in England, that starts 1 July.

Opting to bat first, India lost half the side, with skipper Rohit (25) and Shubman Gill (21) getting off to decent starts but failing to capitalise on it. Hanuma Vihari (3), Shreyas Iyer (0) and Ravindra Jadeja (13) too put up disappointing displays. Virat Kohli was dismissed for 33, but KS Bharat stood firm with an unbeaten fifty at the time of writing this.

India were 209/7 in the third session on with KS Bharat nearing a fifty.

Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant have all turned up for Leicestershire against India, with Krishna taking a wicket as well.

Meanwhile, R Ashwin joined Team India before the ongoing warm-up game in what is a huge boost for India. Ashwin had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and his departure to England was delayed.India lead the five-match Test series 2-1, which was halted before the fifth Test in September last year due to a COVID-19 breakout in the Indian camp. India are aiming for their first Test series victory in England since 2007.