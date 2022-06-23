India vs Leicestershire: KS Bharat leads visitors' fightback with unbeaten 70 on Day 1 of warm-up game

Virat Kohli was dismissed for 33 by Roman Walker, who also dismissed Shardul Thakur later on.
Rohit Sharma-led India got their four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire in Leicester underway on Thursday, ahead of their rescheduled fifth Test against England in England, that starts 1 July.
Rain forced early stumps on Thursday, but KS Bharat's gritty unbeaten 70 led India to 246/8, with 60.2 overs being bowled.
Watch LIVE:
That is some welcome for a practice game. Leicester is buzzing. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uI5R6mafFV
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2022
Opting to bat first, India lost half the side, with skipper Rohit (25) and Shubman Gill (21) getting off to decent starts but failing to capitalise on it. Hanuma Vihari (3), Shreyas Iyer (0) and Ravindra Jadeja (13) too put up disappointing displays. Virat Kohli managed just 33 runs as he fell to Roman Walker's lbw trap. Vihari and Shreyas endured single-figure dismissals, but Bharat made sure India would not fall victim to a humiliating collapse, after being restricted to 81/5 at one stage.
At stumps, Bharat remained unbeaten on 70 with Mohammed Shami unbeaten on 18 at the other end.
Lunch at the practice match!#TeamIndia are 90/5 (Virat Kohli 9*) Pic courtesy - @leicsccc pic.twitter.com/xLcXAj22Uz — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2022
Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant have all turned up for Leicestershire against India, with Krishna taking a wicket as well.
☝️ | Rohit (25) c Sakande, b Walker.
Rohit pulls a short ball from @RomanWalker17 up into the sky, @AbiSakande is under the catch. @imVkohli walks to the middle. Watch him bat.
IND 50/2
#IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND pic.twitter.com/5mxQJ5cLKK
— Leicestershire Foxes (@leicsccc) June 23, 2022
Meanwhile, R Ashwin joined Team India before the ongoing warm-up game in what is a huge boost for India. Ashwin had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and his departure to England was delayed. India lead the five-match Test series 2-1, which was halted before the fifth Test in September last year due to a COVID-19 breakout in the Indian camp. India are aiming for their first Test series victory in England since 2007.
On the back of a successful IPL campaign where he showcased his best leadership skills, the BCCI recently appointed Hardik as the captain for the 17-member Indian side that will play two T20Is against Ireland towards the end of June.
The two T20Is are scheduled to be played in Dublin on 26 and 28 June.
Pant, filling in for KL Rahul as captain of the Indian team for the T20I series against South Africa, has had an average run so far with scores of 29, 6 and 6.