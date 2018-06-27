Refreshed and rejuvenated after a much deserved break, India will look to start the English summer on a high when they take the field in the first of the two-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin on Wednesday.

The T20Is against Ireland are only a precursor to the sterner tests in England, where the Virat Kohli-led side will tour next to play three T20Is, three One-day Internationals (ODI) and five Test matches.

This is the first time a full-strength Indian team will be seen in action, since the tour of South Africa earlier this year.

Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were rested for the T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka in March, while the former trio also missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru recently.

Here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch the 1st T20I between Ireland and India:

When is Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International?

The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International will take place on 27 June, 2018.

Where is Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International?

The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International will be played in Dublin, Ireland.

What time does the Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International begin?

The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International begins at 8.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International?

The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International will be shown on Sony Six, Sony Six HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International match?

The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from IANS