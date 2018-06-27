First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in ENG | 5th ODI Jun 24, 2018
ENG Vs AUS
England beat Australia by 1 wicket
SL in WI | 3rd Test Jun 24, 2018
WI Vs SL
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 4 wickets
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 28, 2018
SAW vs NZW
County Ground, Bristol
BANW in IRE Jun 28, 2018
IREW vs BANW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Ireland: When and where to watch the 1st T20I, coverage on TV and live streaming on Sony Liv

Here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch the 1st T20I between Ireland and India.

FirstCricket Staff, June 27, 2018

Refreshed and rejuvenated after a much deserved break, India will look to start the English summer on a high when they take the field in the first of the two-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin on Wednesday.

India's MS Dhoni, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma train ahead of the 1st T20I against Ireland. Image courtesy: Twitter @BCCI

India's MS Dhoni, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma train ahead of the 1st T20I against Ireland. Image courtesy: Twitter @BCCI

The T20Is against Ireland are only a precursor to the sterner tests in England, where the Virat Kohli-led side will tour next to play three T20Is, three One-day Internationals (ODI) and five Test matches.

This is the first time a full-strength Indian team will be seen in action, since the tour of South Africa earlier this year.

Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were rested for the T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka in March, while the former trio also missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru recently.

Here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch the 1st T20I between Ireland and India:

When is Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International?

The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International will take place on 27 June, 2018.

Where is Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International?

The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International will be played in Dublin, Ireland.

What time does the Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International begin?

The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International begins at 8.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International?

The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International will be shown on Sony Six, Sony Six HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International match?

The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018

Tags : #Bhuvneshwar Kumar #Cricket #India #India Vs Ireland #Ireland #Ireland Vs India #Ireland Vs India 2018 #MS Dhoni #t20 Cricket #Virat Kohli #William Porterfield

Also See

It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5751 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3548 101
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all