India vs Ireland: When and where to watch the 1st T20I, coverage on TV and live streaming on Sony Liv
Here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch the 1st T20I between Ireland and India.
FirstCricket Staff,
June 27, 2018
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 1 wicket
- Sri Lanka in West Indies, 3 Test Series, 2018 WI Vs SL Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 6 wickets
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 NED Vs SCO Scotland beat Netherlands by 115 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 54 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat England Women by 6 wickets
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 121 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jul 1st, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 IREW vs THAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 SCO vs UGAW - Jul 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 NED vs UAEW - Jul 7th, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5751
|125
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3548
|101
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Refreshed and rejuvenated after a much deserved break, India will look to start the English summer on a high when they take the field in the first of the two-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin on Wednesday.
India's MS Dhoni, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma train ahead of the 1st T20I against Ireland. Image courtesy: Twitter @BCCI
The T20Is against Ireland are only a precursor to the sterner tests in England, where the Virat Kohli-led side will tour next to play three T20Is, three One-day Internationals (ODI) and five Test matches.
This is the first time a full-strength Indian team will be seen in action, since the tour of South Africa earlier this year.
Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mahendra Singh Dhoni were rested for the T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka in March, while the former trio also missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru recently.
Here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch the 1st T20I between Ireland and India:
When is Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International?
The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International will take place on 27 June, 2018.
Where is Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International?
The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International will be played in Dublin, Ireland.
What time does the Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International begin?
The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International begins at 8.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International?
The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International will be shown on Sony Six, Sony Six HD.
How do I watch online live streaming of the Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International match?
The Ireland vs India, 1st T20 International live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Jun 27, 2018
Also See
India vs Ireland: Virat Kohli and Co look to start UK tour on a high; hosts hope to pull off upset
India vs Ireland: Arjun Tendulkar trains with visitors ahead of 1st T20I, gets tips from coach Ravi Shastri
Virat Kohli clears Yo-Yo test; Ambati Rayudu fails and set to be dropped from India's tour of Ireland and England