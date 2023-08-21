Promising batter Rinku Singh made his opportunity count on Sunday, after he played a 21-ball knock of 38 in the second T20I between Ireland and India in Dublin.

While Rinku did not get to bat in the first T20I on Friday, when he made his senior international debut, the 25-year-old welcomed the opportunity on Sunday with open arms, slamming two fours and three sixes, along with a strike-rate of 180.95.

Rinku, who became an overnight batting sensation after he slammed five consecutive sixes for Kolkata Knight Riders against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, revealed that he was trying to emulate what he had done in the IPL.

“I am feeling very good. I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm,” said Rinku, who was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Rinku had finished his IPL 2023 campaign with 474 runs from 14 matches.

Rinku Singh added that he felt his hard work paid off.

“I listen to the captain (smiles). I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have born fruition. I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game,” the southpaw added.

‘He has shown a lot of maturity’: Gaikwad

Rinku came into bat at number five, with India’s score reading 105/3 in 12.2 overs after the dismissal of Sanju Samson. He was involved in a 55-run stand with Shivam Dube, and helped the Men in Blue put 185/5 on board.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, after the match, said that Rinku displayed maturity during his knock.

“Rinku is already everyone’s favourite in the IPL. The way he has batted in the IPL, he has shown a lot of maturity,” Gaikwad said at the post-match press conference.

“I think one of the standout things about him is that he doesn’t attack from ball one. He gives himself time, no matter what the situation is. He always assesses the condition and then starts to take on the bowlers.It is good learning for all the upcoming players who want to be a finisher. It is always important that you take some time, and you can always cover it up later,” said Gaikwad.

Gaikwad added that this was an important knock for Rinku. “He knows when to pull the trigger. It was an important innings for him; he was batting for the first time in international cricket. I feel this will help him a lot,” said the 26-year-old.

India eventually went onto to win the contest by 33 runs as Andrew Balbirnie’s 72 went in vain. Captain Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets each while Arshdeep Singh got one wicket.

India sealed the series 2-0 with the win, with one match to be played. The third and final T20I will be played in Dublin on Wednesday (23 August).