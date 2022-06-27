India vs Ireland: Twitter thrilled as Umran Malik makes Team India debut

After forcing people to sit up and take note of his pace, skills and wicket-taking abilities, Umran Malik got his India cap ahead of the first T20I between India and Ireland. Umran Malik was named in the India squad for the home series against South Africa, but he had to wait for his chance and received his cap ahead of the T20 match against Ireland in Malahide.

Malik got his cap (98) from veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the rest of his India teammates were all applauding. Malik was sensational for SunRisers Hyderabad and was superb with his wicket-taking abilities. He also bowled the second-fastest delivery (157 kmph) in the competition.

In 14 matches in this season, he bagged 22 wickets at an average of 20.18, with a five and a four-wicket haul to his name.

However, the match did not transpire as Umran Malik would have wanted. In the only over he bowled, he conceded 14 runs, but he cranked up the pace that should enthuse the management. The match was reduced to 12 overs after frequent rains curtailed the match.

Hardik Pandya, in his first match as India captain, won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was brilliant with the new ball as India took 3 wickets in the powerplay to peg Ireland back.

However, Harry Tector launched a stunning counter-attack and his half-century powered Ireland 108 in 12 overs. In response, Ishan Kishan got off to a blazing start, but India lost two quick wickets to give Ireland some hope. Deepak Hooda, who was promoted to open the innings, combined with Hardik Pandya to bash Ireland and their partnership saw India stroll to an easy win.