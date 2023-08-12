India vs Ireland T20I series: JioCinema to live stream three-match series in multiple languages

Viacom18 today announced the acquisition of exclusive digital rights to India Tour of Ireland 2023 to live-stream the three-match T20I series on JioCinema. The tour, which will also be aired live on Sports18 – 1, Sports18 – 1 HD, and Sports18 Khel will see the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian team play three T20Is played on 18, 20 and 23 August at Malahide Cricket Club, Dublin.

The ongoing India tour of West Indies 2023 on JioCinema surpassed TV as a platform for engagement, viewership, and concurrency. The two-Test series registered a peak concurrency of over 2.2mn on JioCinema, much higher than the World Test Championship Final match between India vs Australia. More than 7 Cr viewers have witnessed the action from the all-format tour of the Caribbean on JioCinema.

“Driven by the relentless rise of viewers in embracing the convenience of access and personalisation to watch their favourite sports, our endeavour is to build a robust multi-sport proposition. Offering the best of India international cricket with the India tour of Ireland is our effort in the same direction,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy, Partnerships & Acquisitions Hursh Shrivastava. “The three-match T20I series has a lot of significance for the Indian cricket fans as it marks the return of India’s bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and gives a peek into the next generation of Indian cricket talent.”

To enhance the live-viewing experience, JioCinema will present the series in multiple languages, including popular ones like Punjabi and Bhojpuri, and continue to offer its popular prediction and win the fan engagement contest Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan.

Introduced first during the 2023 TATA IPL, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan was a runaway success as tens of thousands won exciting prizes including over 60 contestants driving away a premium hatchback. The contest also brought out stirring stories of how winning the car changed fortunes for many from India’s heartlands.

India will take on Ireland in the first T20I on 18 August and the coverage will start at 7:15 PM onwards on JioCinema, Sports18 – 1, Sports18 – 1 HD and Sports18 Khel.