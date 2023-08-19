Jasprit Bumrah made his long-awaited comeback to international cricket on Friday. The Indian seamer returned to action after 11 months out and six months since undergoing surgery.

Bumrah, leading the team in the absence of regular T20I captain Hardik Pandya, made a sensational return in which he take two wickets in the first over. The seamer finished with figures of 2/24, including 16 dots in his four-over spell, to restrict Ireland to 139/7 in Dublin.

“It was his first match after nearly 11 months. First ball he bowled was on the legs but after that the five ball he bowled was so good to see. Everyone was waiting for this Bumrah and it was so good to see him back in his rhythm,” said leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi at the post-match press conference.

“The type of bowler he is, the whole world has seen his bowling. His first delivery didn’t work out but the five balls after that, was fun to watch. Everyone was waiting to see this Bumrah, and it was fun to watch him bowl,” added Bishnoi, who also ended with excellent figures of 2/23.

India were 47/2 after 6.5 overs when play was stopped by rain. There was no cricket thereafter and India were adjudged winners by 2 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method.

“We were a bit unfortunate that the match was curtailed by the rain. Overall, we have played good cricket. We bowled really well and got a good start from our openers as well. If not for those wickets, we lost in the last over, we might have been in a very good condition,” Bishnoi said.

“We won the toss and we got that advantage. If they would have won (toss) the advantage would have been with them. Toss always plays a crucial factor in such conditions. Today we were lucky,” he added.

Bishnoi, who kept Ireland batters pegged back, was part of the recently concluded white-ball squad for the West Indies. “There is lot to learn. I was in West Indies for the five-match series, I played in one match and didn’t play the rest four. But I was ready that whenever I will get a chance I will give my 100 per cent. I was ready for that opportunity.”