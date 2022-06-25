India vs Ireland: Rahul Tripathi is ideal at No 3, suggests former coach Ravi Shastri

As a new-look Indian team is set to take on Ireland for the first of the two-match T20 series on Sunday. If former coach Ravi Shastri is to be believed, the Hardik Pandya-led side need not look beyond Rahul Tripathi for the No 3 batting slot.

Getting his maiden national call-up for the short Ireland tour, Tripathi has justified his selection with a fluent Indian Premier League 2022 season where he amassed 413 runs in 14 games. Shastri has no doubt that the 31-year-old is what India need for the No 3 spot.

Former India coach Shastri reserved rich praises for Tripathi saying he knows how to keep the scoreboard moving without throwing away his wicket.

“When he is there at the crease, the scoreboard is ticking. He doesn’t go behind the edged ball”, Shastri told ESPNCricinfo. “Shot-making ability, the all-round game that he has, he’s not overawed by any opposition or by any bowler. He’s scoring at a great rate. You know which is tremendous at no.3 because he sets it up beautifully.”

Tripathi, who has been among the consistent performers in IPL with close to 1800 runs since making his debut in 2017, said it was a "dream come true" when he was selected for the Ireland series.

“It is a very big opportunity, a dream come true (moment), and (I) appreciate (it),” Tripathi had told PTI. “I am very happy that the selectors and everybody believed in me and whatever hard work I have put in, I have got the rewards. And hopefully, if I get an opportunity to play, I will try and give my best.”

However, it is unclear if Tripathi will make his debut on Sunday as an agency report earlier billed Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson to be in the playing XI in place of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

