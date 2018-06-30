First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in IRE | 2nd T20I Jun 29, 2018
IRE Vs IND
India beat Ireland by 143 runs
AUS in ENG | One-off T20I Jun 27, 2018
ENG Vs AUS
England beat Australia by 28 runs
BANW in IRE Jul 01, 2018
IREW vs BANW
Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jul 01, 2018
ENGW vs NZW
County Ground, Chelmsford
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Ireland: Our batting was very disappointing, says hosts’ skipper Gary Wilson after 143-run hiding in 2nd T20I

Ireland skipper Gary Wilson has blamed his batsmen for a poor showing in the second T20I against India, as the hosts were bundled out for just 70 runs in a 214-run chase.

Press Trust of India, June 30, 2018

Malahide, Ireland: Ireland skipper Gary Wilson has blamed his batsmen for a poor showing in the second T20I against India, as the hosts were bundled out for just 70 runs in a 214-run chase.

India won the series 2-0 with this 143-run win, their biggest margin of victory (by runs) in T20I cricket.

"It is very difficult to sum up the whole thing. I thought we were going quite well despite that they started very well with the bat again. But we seemed to drag it back in the middle period and then let them get away a touch in the end, which was disappointing," Wilson said.

File image of Gary Wilson. AFP

File image of Gary Wilson. AFP

"At one point they were looking at 185-190, which we would have taken. Pitch was a little on the greener side, so we decided to bowl again, but we didn't lose the game because of that decision," Wilson said.

A ruthless India demolished Ireland as spinners yet again tormented the hosts after an authoritative batting display by the visiting batsmen.

"Again (our) batting was very disappointing and we rolled over for much less than what we would have liked there. I think T20 cricket can do that to you. At 4-5 down, it was quite evident that we weren't going to win the match.

"We could have knocked it around and got a bit more respectability but it really isn't going to teach us much. We have to keep going for our shots so we had to go ahead and do that. Yet, to be bowled out for 70 was disappointing."

Unlike on Wednesday, Ireland made a poor start and were reduced to 22-3 against the pacers. They lost their last seven wickets for just 48 runs after that in what was a hurried collapse against wrist spin with Yuzvendra Chahal (3-21) and Kuldeep Yadav (3-16) again rampaging the Irish batting.

"When you lose the openers early, it is very tough but in T20 cricket, the openers aren't always going to score or get us off to fliers. We have to learn to combat it.

"It is not ideal to be 2-3 down in the powerplays but the rest of the batsmen have to work to deal with that situation. We cannot hide behind losing early wickets because the batting altogether wasn't good enough," lamented Wilson.

After two humiliating defeats, the Irish skipper tried to look at the positives.

"But the guys will still learn from this experience. Remember, we were playing against the 15 best Indian players in the IPL. They are obviously very good and in the Indian team for a reason.

"We have to recognize that our skills weren't sharp enough but the younger guys in this squad will take a huge amount out of these two games. They can see what international cricket is all about," he said.

Chahal and Yadav took 13 wickets between them in two matches and will take a lot of confidence going into their maiden tour of England starting next week.

Talking about India's wrist spin advantage, Wilson said, "All around the world batsmen struggle against wrist spin because you cannot tell which way the ball will turn. It is so effective and everyone is dying to have wrist spinners in their team, especially in T20 cricket.

"Finger spinners can only turn the ball one way. And it's not just us who has struggled, and a lot of other teams when put in the same situation against these wrist spinners would struggle in the same fashion.

"For us, it is a difficult thing to put right with just one day between the two matches.

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Gary Wilson #India #India Tour Of England 2018 #India Vs Ireland #Ireland #Ireland Vs India #Ireland Vs India 2018 #Kuldeep Yadav #Yuzvendra Chahal

Also See

It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6053 126
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 India 4065 123
3 Australia 1959 122
4 England 2127 118
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all