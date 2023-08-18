Team India is all set to take on Ireland in a three-match T20I series, the first of which will be played in Dublin on Friday, 18 August. The series will be closely watched since it will be the first time Jasprit Bumrah will be part of an Indian squad after a long injury layoff. While Bumrah will be leading the side, there are several other young players who will feature in Indian colours for the first time.

The squad is brimming with young players who were standout performers in the IPL. Players like Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, and Tilak Varma will be part of this team and will have a great chance to stake their claim for future series. Tilak shone in West Indies and now, it will be a chance for Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma to hit the ground running. Rinku was exceptional for Kolkata Knight Riders this season and his numbers in domestic cricket are excellent.

In a recent video shared by BCCI, Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma were involved in a candid chat. During this chat, the left-hander spoke a lot about his struggles and how his journey has been so far. He said that his jersey with the number 35 was a result of a lot of hard work and sacrifice. Rinku also said that it was the first time he was flying in first class.

“It feels really good. It’s a dream of every player to play for Team India. When I entered my room and saw my jersey with my name and number (35) imprinted on it, that moment was really emotional for me as that’s the only thing for which I had worked really hard,” Rinku said in the video.

Rinku added that he dialed his mother when he received the call and informed her as she always encouraged him to play. Hence, it was dream come true for both of them, he said.

Jitesh too spoke about his journey and said how both players started their cricket journey together, debuting in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy back in 2013. Now, they will be donning the India jersey together a decade later.

Amidst their camaraderie, Rinku humourously mentioned that Jitesh could help him out with his English. “It’s also the first time that both of us are travelling in a business class flight, so it was quite tough for us to get familiar with all this,” Rinku said.

The left-hander was confident of being committed and giving his 100 per cent should he get a chance to play in the series. He said that he was not taking any pressure and believed in his ability.