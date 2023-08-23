Preview: Team India are all but set to test their bench strength when they face Ireland in the third and final T20I in Dublin on Wednesday.

India, led by the returning Jasprit Bumrah, have already sealed the series 2-0, and Wednesday will provide an opportunity for the Men in Blue to give game time to fringe players.

Bumrah’s comeback to the national side was in focus leading upto the series, and so far he has performed upto his standards, picking two wickets in each match.

Prasidh Krishna, another returning pacer, has as many wickets as Bumrah in the two matches.

Jitesh Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed could make their way to the playing XI, with both yet to make their T20I debuts for India.

Avesh Khan, another speedster who has proved at the international stage in the past, could also get the go-ahead.

However, with Bumrah and Krishna hoping to get more game time ahead of a packed schedule, it remains to be seen if Avesh does get a chance. Another possibility is that if Arshdeep makes way for Avesh, or even Mukesh Kumar.

As far as Ireland are concerned, Harry Tector is going through a rough patch and that means Ross Adair, bother of Mark Adair, could be included in the XI.

Gareth Delaney, who has recently impressed for Leinster Lightning in List A cricket, could also be given the nod.

Squads:

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Fionn Hand, Theo van Woerkom, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed