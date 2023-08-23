Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score: India take on Ireland in the third and final T20I in Dublin, with an eye on completing a series sweep.

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I in Dublin, LIVE Score and Updates: Toss delayed due to rain

Ireland captain Paul Stirling and India counterpart Jasprit Bumrah pose with the T20I series trophy. Image credit: Twitter/@cricketireland

19:45 (IST)

IRE vs IND LIVE, 3rd T20I 

"Absolutely, it should definitely happen, especially after a victory, when you get the liberty to make changes. I really want to see Avesh Khan play."

Former India selector and off-spinner Sarandeep Singh is among those who believe India should make changes to their XI today and try out some of the reserves in their squad, having already clinched the series.

19:27 (IST)

IRE vs IND LIVE, 3rd T20I 

Former India selector Sarandeep Singh has advocated for the team to try out their reserve players in the third T20I. “Absolutely, it should definitely happen, especially after a victory, when you get the liberty to make changes. I really want to see Avesh Khan play. He’s a good fast bowler, and I’ve mentioned before that he consistently performs well in domestic cricket and even in the IPL. Click here to read more 

19:17 (IST)

Here's how Bumrah and Co witnessed history! 

19:08 (IST)

IRE vs IND 3rd T20I LIVE 

The toss has been delayed due to rain in Dublin. 

18:51 (IST)

IND vs IRE 3rd T20I LIVE 

As far as the weather is concerned, it's expected to be mildly sunny with chances of cloud cover, wind and some rain. The temperature is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius. There are, however, more chances of rain late in the evening. 

18:42 (IST)

India vs Ireland 3rd T20I LIVE score and updates 

The batting department is expected to stay the same with no reserves available. But it is in the middle order that changes could come in. Jitesh Sharma could be given an India debut and bat in the lower order. Shahbaz Ahmed, who made an impact in the Deodhar Trophy, could also come in to give the well-established Washington Sundar a break. Another possible inclusion could be Avesh Khan who promised with the white ball in the past.

18:24 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third and final T20I between Ireland and India that will take place at The Village in Dublin. Jasprit Bumrah and Co have already sealed the series 2-0, and this match provides the opportunity for the team management to try out some fringe players. Stay tuned for more updates. 

Preview: Team India are all but set to test their bench strength when they face Ireland in the third and final T20I in Dublin on Wednesday.

India, led by the returning Jasprit Bumrah, have already sealed the series 2-0, and Wednesday will provide an opportunity for the Men in Blue to give game time to fringe players.

Bumrah’s comeback to the national side was in focus leading upto the series, and so far he has performed upto his standards, picking two wickets in each match.

Prasidh Krishna, another returning pacer, has as many wickets as Bumrah in the two matches.

Jitesh Sharma and Shahbaz Ahmed could make their way to the playing XI, with both yet to make their T20I debuts for India.

Avesh Khan, another speedster who has proved at the international stage in the past, could also get the go-ahead.

However, with Bumrah and Krishna hoping to get more game time ahead of a packed schedule, it remains to be seen if Avesh does get a chance. Another possibility is that if Arshdeep makes way for Avesh, or even Mukesh Kumar.

As far as Ireland are concerned, Harry Tector is going through a rough patch and that means Ross Adair, bother of Mark Adair, could be included in the XI.

Gareth Delaney, who has recently impressed for Leinster Lightning in List A cricket, could also be given the nod.

Squads:

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Fionn Hand, Theo van Woerkom, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed

 

Published on: August 23, 2023 18:33:17 IST

