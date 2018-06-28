SIX! Brilliant shot to end the over. It's slower on middle and leg, Shannon flicks it nonchalantly over deep mid-wicket.

After 5 overs , Ireland 36/1 ( James Shannon 25 , Andy Balbirnie 8) Ireland finally getting some momentum in that over. After two singles off the first three balls. Balbirnie hits a four and a single later, Shannon hits a glorious six over deep mid-wicket. Hardik erred in length at the fag end of the over and got punished.

After 6 overs,Ireland 43/1 ( James Shannon 30 , Andy Balbirnie 10) Ireland end the over well. Balbirnie was hit on the face off the first ball as he tried to lap sweep Bhuvneshwar the neck guard came off and he seemed in some pain. But he recovered quickly. After three singles off the first four balls, Shannon gave himself room and smashes one through the off side to make it 7 runs off the over with a four.

OUT! Chahal strikes strikes straightaway. Balbirnie back in the hut. Chahal is clever. Very clever. Sees Balbirnie dancing down the track, Gives it a bit of flight, pushes outside off. Balbirnie is done in by the flight, he swings it early but the ball spins away and he misses. Dhoni is not going to miss the easiest of chances. He clips the bails off calmly.

SIX! He connected that cleanly. Shannon gets down and slog sweeps it cleanly over deep mid-wicket.

After 7 overs ,Ireland 52/2 ( James Shannon 37 , Simi Singh 1) Chahal would have had two wickets in that over, had there been DRS. He at first foxed Balbirnie and then would have had Shannon with a googly. Shannon missed his slog sweep and was trapped in front but the umpire said no. Chahal looked for DRS but Dhoni had to remind him that it wasn't present in this series. It was right in front , plumb. In between Shannon slog sweeped one over deep mid-wicket for a six.

Fifty up for Ireland and it has been a laboured one considering the gap of the gulf between the two sides. Irish batsmen have shown some spark but leg spin into play now. Chahal struck in his first over. Pandya continues, but resisting leg spin will be tough for Ireland, especially when the duo bowl in tandem.

Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker among Indian players since 2017 (58) in T20 cricket and he has taken a wicket straightaway.

FOURS! 2 in that over. Shannon trickled one to fine leg and then Simi Singh smashes one over point, off Hardik Pandya.

After 8 overs,Ireland 62/2 ( James Shannon 42 , Simi Singh 6) A decent over for Ireland. Two fours. Pandya still struggling with his accuracy. Two balls off which fours were hit, one of them was legsidish and another very wide. 10 runs off the over. Shannon is looking good out in the middle after early jitters.

FIFTY for Shannon ! He's made most of his luck so far. 50 off 29 balls with five fours and three sixes and kept the momentum going.

After 9 overs ,Ireland 72/2 ( James Shannon 51 , Simi Singh 7) Ireland get another 10-run over. Shannon hit a six and then a couple to get to his fifty. The hosts are slowly getting the momentum. Shannon is the key as he is well set and would look to up the ante.

OUT! Kuldeep strikes in his first over. OUT! Kuldeep strikes in his first over. The wrongún does the trick. It's flighted on off, draws Simi Singh forward who looks to flick but gets a leading edge to short extra cover fielder.

Almost as if on cue... Kuldeep Yadav strikes in his first over. Simi Singh played with Chahal in junior cricket before he moved to Ireland. Could contend with him thus, not with the chinaman. Ireland trying to stay afloat but this chase was always a long shot.

After 10 overs ,Ireland 72/3 ( James Shannon 51 , Gary Wilson (C) 0) A maiden wicket from Kuldeep. What a start from him. He varied his pace well and confused the batsmen with his spin changes. There were two close LBW appeals which were turned down in that over. Good stuff from Kuldeep.

SIX! Shannon is going strong despite wicket at the other end. He sits down and slog sweeps Chahal over deep mid-wicket.

Gary Wilson is one of the three Ireland players to have scored 1000-plus runs in T20Is. The onus will be on him to score few runs here.

After 11 overs,Ireland 83/3 ( James Shannon 59 , Gary Wilson (C) 3) Chahal didn't get lengths right. Either he was short or too full. He got hit for a six off the first ball and then a couple of short balls were hit straight to fielders for singles. 11 runs off the over. Ireland need something special from Shannon now.

OUT! Kuldeep gets the big wicket. Shannon departs. Nicely done by Kuldeep, he sees Shannon walk across and darts in a quicker one. Shannon looks to paddle but is beaten by the pace and gets trapped right in front. Shannon was lucky, he scored a half century but Ireland needed more from him.

After 12 overs,Ireland 88/4 ( Gary Wilson (C) 5 , Kevin O'Brien 2) Another brilliant over from Kuldeep. The Irish batsmen are befuddled by his variations. He got the big wicket of Shannon in that over. O'Brien mistimed his heave off the first ball but it fell short. 5 runs off the over.

Shannon gets his half-century .... after three lives mind you... but is gone thereafter to Kuldeep Yadav... always looked out that one. No need of a review, even if one was available. Never mind what the TV graphics say... got a lot of us confused here in the Malahide press box. Strangely enough, Kevin O'Brien comes out to bat at no.6.... with 124 needed off 51 balls.

SIX! New balls, please. Kevin O'Brien gets into the act and hammers Chahal over long on. Cracking shot. The umpires have called for a new ball.

OUT! O'Brien departs. Another crucial breakthrough for India. Chahal gets his second wicket. It's tossed up outside off, O'Brien looks to go downtown, doesn't connect it off the middle and helps it into the hands of the long off fielder. Three wickets in four overs for India.

OUT ! 2 in 2 for Chahal. This is poor from Ireland. Wilson departs for a golden duck. Quite similar to the Balbirnie wicket. It's fligted outside off, Wilson gets down the track and looks to swing across the line but is done in by the flight and the leg spin. He misses and Dhoni does the rest.

After 13 overs,Ireland 96/6 ( Poynter 0 , Thompson 0) Chahal doesn't get the hat-trick. He kept on flighting it in that over despite being hit for a six off the first ball by O'Brien and was rewarded with 2 wickets. 8 runs and two wickets off the over.

Two off two balls for Chahal in that last over.... almost got a hat trick there after Kevin O'Brien holed out and Gary Wilson was stumped... on that note, it will be an interesting statistic to see how many stumpings off Chahal Dhoni has collected since last February and its comparative ratio with other spinners' balls-to-stumpings...

After 14 overs,Ireland 104/6 ( Stuart Thompson 6 , Stuart Poynter (W) 1) They are not able to get Kuldeep away. He has been brilliant so far. Poynter looked to hit one over the off side but got an outside edge which fell safely. 8 runs off the over. Kuldeep's figures read - 3-1-12-2.

FOUR! Finally, something to cheer for the fans. Thompson gives himself room and thumps it through extra cover.

After 15 overs,Ireland 114/6 ( Stuart Thompson 12 , Stuart Poynter (W) 5) 10 runs off the over. But Ireland are going nowhere with 95 needed off 30 balls. Thompson hit a thumping boundary off the penultimate ball to bring some cheer to the fans.

OUT! Kuldeep gets his third wicket. He has been excellent today. Thomson looks to go big, but is done in by the flight and hands it straight into the hands of the long on fielder.

SIX! Dockrell smashes the first ball he faces, over long off, off Kuldeep.

OUT! Kuldeep with his best figures in T20Is. What a beauty it is. The Wrong'ún on off, spins away sharply, squares up Poynter who has no option but to look at his shattered stumps.

After 16 overs ,Ireland 123/8 ( George Dockrell 7 , Boyd Rankin 0) Kuldeep was hit for a six in that over but that doesn't matter. He scalped two wickets, registered his best figures in T20Is and foxed both Thompson (with flight) and Poynter (with wrong'un). A brilliant spell ends. 4-1-21-4.

After 17 overs ,Ireland 126/8 ( George Dockrell 9 , Boyd Rankin 1) Ireland going nowhere. They aren't connecting off the middle either. A lot of inside edges in that over. Pandya gives away just three runs.

OUT! Stumps are shattered. Bumrah sends back Chase. Chase had a good time with the ball but he departs for a golden duck. Charges down the track, Bumrah bowls a yorker on off. Chase has moved too far away, looks to hit it through the off side but is beaten by the pace and finds the stumps shattered.

After 18 overs,Ireland 126/9 ( Boyd Rankin 1 , Peter Chase 0) Another brilliant over. A couple of yorkers, a couple of plays and misses. Bumrah hit brilliant lengths and varied his pace well. It's just a matter of time now. A wicket maiden from Bumrah.

After 19 overs ,Ireland 129/9 ( Boyd Rankin 3 , Peter Chase 1) Bhuvneshwar conceded just three runs. He started off with three dots and then concede three singles off the last three balls.

After 20 overs,Ireland 132/9 ( Boyd Rankin 5 , Peter Chase 2) That's it! India have won by 26 runs. A comprehensive win. They outplayed Ireland in every department. After being send into bat, the openers set the platform with massive 160-run stand. Rohit missed out on his ton by 3 runs. India managed to post a formidable 208/5. In reply, Ireland got off to a jittery start. They lost Stirling early, But then James Shannon, riding on luck kept the momentum going. He scored 60 but the Indian spinners wove a web around the batsmen in the middle overs and that's where Ireland's game was lost. Kuldeep was brilliant with four wickets. Chahal picked up three. Ireland never got the momentum going and fell well short.

4/21 by Kuldeep is the best figures by a Chinaman bowler in T20Is surpassing 4/23 by Lakshan Sandakan against South Africa at the Wanderers in 2017.

Seven wickets shared by Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav today. You can say their English summer has gotten off to a great start. Lots of positives for India today, in all three aspects of the game. Perhaps the only worry was fielding, never mind that Kohli got off with a two ball duck. On Friday, they will try to make up for the shortcoming no doubt. Ireland tried, but they are simply not good enough to compete with a powerhouse like the Men in Blue at the moment.

This is India's fourth largest victory and Ireland's second largest defeat in T20Is in-terms of runs.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Today was good. I think I got hit two extra sixes. This is my first UK tour. I enjoyed here. Wicket was grippy. Mahi bhai, Virat bhai told me to bowl far from the batsmen. This is good learning for us before going to England. Kuldeep and I always talk in the middle of what to do.

Kuldeep Yadav: Yes, first trip to UK and started well. I think wicket was good to bat on. It was turning a little. We bowled with many variations and tried to stick to line and length. Whenever we (Yuzvendra and I) bowl, we get wickets. We just stick to right line and length. Yes, England are playing good cricket and it will be challenging for me to perform. But if you are using the right variations, there should be no problem.

Wilson : World Class side aren't they? The top-two played beautifully. Credit to them. I actually thought it was going to be a good wicket, didn't really think it would spin like that in the second innings. No one thought. Possibly, I could have bowled the spinners more. In hindsight, that's always the thing, isn't it? Simi has had a good tour of Netherlands and played spin very well. (Positives)The way Shannon played was particularly pleasing. Chase and Rankin bowled well at the death. Over the next two days we are going to have a chat on how to tackle the spinners.

TOSS - Gary Wilson has won the toss and Ireland have elected to bowl.

SIX! FIFTY for Dhawan! He brings it up off just 27 balls. Sits down and heaves it over deep mid-wicket. He's carried the form from the Afghanistan Test. Brilliant batting.

Pushes it to extra cover and sets off for a quick single. There is a direct hit and Rohit somehow plonks his bat in after the bowler comes in his way.

FIFTY for Rohit! He brings it up off 39 balls.

Dropped! Oh dear! Nothing going right for Ireland. Rohit looks to punch it over long off but doesn't connect it well, the fielder drops a sitter.

DROPPED! Rohit Sharma lucky here. He goes for a slog sweep but gets a top edge. Thompson at deep mid-wicket runs to his right and dives but ends up dropping it.

Thompson is relieved after finally taking a catch, having droped two. He pumps his fist in the air. Dhawan looks to loft a full ball but doesn't connect it well, Thompson from long off charges in and pouches a good catch. A very good innings ends.

OUT! Finally, finally, Ireland get a wicket and finally, they manage to hold on to a catch.

Something to cheer for the Irish fans. Raina skips down the track, Chase cleverly bowls it short, Raina is hurried up and he plays a half-hearted pull, gets a top edge to fine leg.

OUT! Dhoni dances down the track, Chase drops it short, Dhoni looks to pull but doesn't connect and helps it straight into the hands of deep mid-wicket fielder.

Good length delivery on middle and off, Rohit looks to swing across the line, but misses and finds the stumps shattered. 97 off 61 balls, a very good innings ends.

OUT! 2 in 2 for Chase. Rohit misses out on his century.

It's in the slot on middle and leg. Kohli looks to whip it over deep mid-wicket but doesn't connect it well and helps it straight into the hands of the fielder.

India post 208/5 . A good last over for Ireland. They were hammered all around the park but Chase scalped three wickets in the final over and conceded just 7. He ends with figures of 4-0-35-0. India have done well to post 208. The openers set the tone and carried on and on. Raina and Dhoni chipped in with crucial contributions.

Dropped! A tough one. Shannon gets a lifeline. He looks to flick but gets a leading edge, Hardik Pandys back peddles, turns and looks to catch it with hands outstretched but gets just the finger tips to it.

Poor shot. A tad short outside off, Stirling stays in his crease and looks to pull but doesn't time his shot well, gets a top edge and the mid on fielder makes no mistake. A good start for India.

Dropped ! Rohit Sharma drops Shannon. Bumrah foxes Shannon with a slower one, his wild swing catches a top edge. Rohit at square leg settles under it but misjudges and ends up getting just finger tips to it and the ball hits the ground.

The wrongún does the trick. It's flighted on off, draws Simi Singh forward who looks to flick but gets a leading edge to short extra cover fielder.

Preview: It's the dress rehearsal before the the actual test but India would do well not to let the guard down when they take on a lowly but effervescent Ireland in a two-match T20 rubber.

The games will mark the onset of a long summer for the Indian team, with sterner tests against England to follow this short series in Malahide on the outskirts of Dublin. England have just hammered Australia in an ODI series and most of their top players are in sublime form.

Perhaps it was a marker of this crucial impending assignment that India decided to stay on and practice in London on Monday.

While the contingent had arrived from Delhi on Saturday, this was a first training session on-tour, held at the Merchants Taylor School cricket ground.

Reportedly, the players were split into three groups while practicing all facets of the game.

Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar headed the pace group along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya, while a few others practised fielding drills. Among batsmen, openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan enjoyed a first stint together.

Skipper Virat Kohli and the in-form KL Rahul batted together in adjacent nets against spin and pace respectively.

While Rahul has been a constant part of the T20I squad, Ajinkya Rahane's omission from the ODI squad means that he is once again a contender for the number four spot when the three-match series against England begins on July 12.

Since the tour of South Africa, this is the first time a full-strength Indian team will be seen in action.

Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and MS Dhoni were rested for the T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka in March. The former trio also missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru recently.

With Rahul in contention for a starting spot in the middle order, Manish Pandey, Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik will be left jostling for two spots.

As part of the full-strength Indian side, the three had featured in the T20 series against South Africa. Raina had been used as a pinch-hitting, aggressive number three option, but the current situation might warrant a re-think.

Nevertheless, Raina provides a sixth bowling option as well. India would also not want to drop Dinesh Karthik, who is in sizzling form since March.

It could mean that Pandey eventually warms the bench, despite scoring 255 runs in 8 T20Is this year against South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at an average of 85.

On the bowling front, Kohli will be tempted to field both leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, giving them an early taste of conditions here.

However, the pace department is an area of concern, as the second-choice fast bowlers have not enjoyed enough game time.

Since the 2017 Champions Trophy, India have played 32 ODIs and 18 T20Is, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah handling the new ball in 26 ODIs and 9 T20Is, respectively.

Umesh Yadav last played an ODI in September 2017 against Australia at Bengaluru. Siddharth Kaul was in the Indian squad for the home ODIs against Sri Lanka in December, but was not picked ahead of Kumar-Bumrah.

Kaul is also yet to make his T20I debut, while Yadav played his only T20I back in 2012. It remains to be seen if the think tank will bench either Kumar or Bumrah against Ireland to give other pacers some much needed overs.

India and Ireland do not have a rich playing history. Despite touring England in 2011 and 2014, this is the Men in Blue's first visit here since 2007 when they played a solitary ODI at Belfast.

Rohit, Dhoni and Karthik were part of that squad, albeit Karthik was picked ahead of Dhoni in the playing eleven for that one-off game.

Overall, India and Ireland have played only four times, in three ODIs (the other two during 2011 and 2015 ODI World Cups) and a T20I in 2009 during the World T20 in England.

India had won that game at Nottingham by eight wickets with Rohit scoring an unbeaten half-century. Dhoni and Raina are the other current' members from that playing eleven nine years ago.

For Ireland, skipper Gary Wilson, former captain William Porterfield and all-rounder Kevin O'Brien are the ones to have T20 experience against an Indian team.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Punjab-born off-spinner Simranjit Singh will enjoy the spotlight of playing against his erstwhile nation.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul.

Ireland: Gary Wilson (c & wk), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell , Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson.

With inputs from PTI