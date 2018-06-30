India recorded their biggest T20I victory as they steamrolled Ireland for 70 in 12.3 overs to win the second T20I by a whopping 143 runs. Put in to bat, India shuffled their batting order but still managed to make their second 200+ score in as many matches.

While it always looked a distant target for the Irish, a brilliant bowling display saw them succumb to their second lowest T20I total. Here we rate the players from either side on a scale of 1-10.

KL Rahul - 10/10

Stepping out to open with his skipper, KL Rahul made a strong impression, continuing his IPL form. All class and timing, Rahul raced to a 36-ball 70, doubling India’s selection conundrum before the all-important series against England. Rahul hit six sixes in his innings and took a special liking to Simi Singh, whom he slammed for two sixes and three fours.

Suresh Raina — 10/10

If Rahul's form wasn't enough headache for Kohli and Shastri, Suresh Raina returned to form with a 45-ball 69, orchestrating some fabulous,vintage-Raina shots enroute a fine half-century. The southpaw was in ominous touch and made use of his second consecutive opportunity at No 3 to make an impression.

Yuzvendra Chahal — 10/10

If the leggie was expensive in the first game, he more than made up for it here with a stringent spell and eked out three wickets. He spun one past Andrew Balbirnie to knock his stumps over before trapping Simi Singh with a straighter delivery. With Kuldeep joining the fun, Chahal added one more in his final over to finish with 3/21.

Kuldeep Yadav — 10/10

Carrying on from Chahal’s good work, Kuldeep Yadav stomped over Ireland with his guile and tricks. Unable to read him, Irish batsmen tried to slog their way out but the Chinaman was constantly at them and returned with a match haul of 3/16. The near-perfect delivery with which he dismissed Gary Wilson shows the kind of control Kuldeep has developed in recent times.

Hardik Pandya — 9/10

The swashbuckling all-rounder showed his prowess in his nine-ball stay. He put on a belligerent 44-run stand with Manish Pandey to propel India past the 200-run mark. Facing just nine deliveries, Pandya hit five boundaries — four sixes and a four — and nonchalantly tonked the Irish bowlers. The seam-bowling all-rounder returned to show more promise with the ball, dismissing the dangerous Kevin O’Brien for a duck.

Umesh Yadav — 9/10

Umesh was in terrific form in the powerplay overs of the IPL, picking up 14 wickets in the first six overs, the most by any bowler in the season. The fact that he took them at an economy rate of 6.74 meant that a recall to the T20I side after six years was inevitable. Having played just one T20I before, Umesh rocked Ireland with a two-wicket burst in his first two overs, beginning a slide that saw them slip to 70 all out.

George Dockrell — 8/10

With Indian batsmen making merry, the Irish left-arm spinner tied down the big-hitters with his immaculate lines. While his teammates went for 183 runs in 16 overs — an average economy of 11.43 — Dockrell was easily the best of the hosts’ bowlers, giving runs at just 7.5. He, however, could not get a wicket.

Siddarth Kaul — 8/10

Making his T20I debut, Punjab seamer Siddarth Kaul was handed the new ball alongside Umesh Yadav. He picked up a wicket in two dream overs that went for just four runs combined.

Manish Pandey — 6/10

With Hardik Pandya going hammer and tongs, Manish Pandey — persisted in the starting XI and sent ahead of Dinesh Karthik — struggled to get his timing right. His 21 came off 20 balls, an anomaly to the kind of scoring rates from the other Indian players. The fact that he was batting at the death while notching up a strike rate of 105 further works against him. It would be a major surprise if he starts against England ahead of KL Rahul.

Kevin O'Brien — 4/10

The Ireland all-rounder managed to cut out India’s scoring rate with frequent wickets, although he remained on the expensive side. He conceded at 10-an-over but dismissed KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma in one over to give Ireland some respite. He later added the scalp of Suresh Raina to finish with three to his name. With the bat, O'Brien once again went missing and was dismissed for a duck.

Gary Wilson — 2/10

Little blame can be placed on the Ireland skipper except his strange decision to bowl at the toss. He tried to defy the Indian attack for 18 balls, the most faced by any of Ireland players, but eventually ran out of gas. Earlier, he rotated his bowlers without any kind of success and watched as India amassed a humungous score.

Peter Chase — 2/10

A 10.5 economy rate would ideally mean the bowler getting the lowest rating but the mere fact that he dismissed Virat Kohli early in the innings with a sharp bouncer gives Peter Chase brownie points. Coming off the back of a career-best performance in the previous game, Chase wasn't as much in control and went for 42 in his four-over spell.

Virat Kohli — 2/10

Kohli, true to his words, decided to play around with his batting order and moved up the order to open the innings in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan. He appeared to be in a hurry to get things going after watching Rahul’s ominous start and pulled an outside off-stump bouncer to deep square-leg.

William Porterfield — 2/10

Replacing the wicket-keeper Stuart Poynter in the starting XI, veteran batsman William Porterfield thumped Umesh Yadav for a six off a slower ball to give Ireland an early impetus. However, he got cheeky all too soon and perished in an attempt to paddle sweep the seamer the very next ball.

Andy Balbirnie — 2/10

The talented Ireland batsman was demoted to No 4 following his failure in the previous game, but received a peach of a delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal that ended his stay. The leg-spinner got one to turn sharply away after pitching in line with leg-stump and Balbirnie played down the wrong line to be cleaned up for 9.

Simi Singh — 1/10

The Indian-born off-spinning all-rounder was asked to open the attack, perhaps to counter Virat Kohli's perceived weakness against off-spin. The plan, however, floundered as Rahul dug into him in the very first over smashing 12 off it. When Simi returned to the attack in the eighth over, Rahul once again dumped him for two fours and a six. The all-rounder couldn't make up for his dismal show with the ball when he came out to bat and departed for a duck.

Boyd Rankin — 1/10

Expected to lead the Ireland charge with the ball, Boyd Rankin ended up gifting too many freebies to the Indian batsmen. He over-pitched to a rampaging Rahul and paid the price as the free-stroking opener sent him to the cleaners. His three-over spell leaked 33 and did little to stem the flow of runs.

Rohit Sharma — 1/10

Moved to the middle-order as part of India's experimentation after his 97 the other day, Rohit Sharma failed to hit his straps in the second T20I. He sliced a slower ball from Kevin O'Brien to backward point to depart for a two-ball duck.

James Shannon — 1/10

James Shannon oozed confidence with some of his good-looking strokes in the first T20I. However, on Friday, he struggled against debutant Siddarth Kaul, who eventually prised him out with a pacy short-ball.

Shane Thompson — 1/10

Another lacklustre show from the all-rounder saw him go for 17 in his lone over. While he tried to make up for it with some wild slogs, Ireland need Thompson to step up with the ball. The fact that he has just eight wickets after 26 T20Is tells a tale. He seems to neither qualify as a batsman nor a bowler and ought to be dropped after this horror series.

Paul Stirling — 1/10

Ireland's biggest hope to counter India’s potent bowling attack, Paul Stirling followed up his one from the previous game with a two-ball duck on Friday. Facing an in-form Umesh Yadav, Stirling threw his hands at a length delivery from the seamer, which was just the second ball of Irish innings. The extra bounce and pace meant that he could only edge it to first slip where Suresh Raina pouched the catch.

*Dinesh Karthik wasn't rated because of his minimal role in the match

Rating chart: 10-9: Excellent, 8-7: Good, 6-5: Average, 4-3: Poor, 2-1: Very poor