India vs Ireland: Makes my job easier when youngsters are eager, says Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah-captained India beat Ireland 2-0 in the three-match T20I series with the third match abandoned without a ball bowled.

Jasprit Bumrah-led India beat Ireland in the T20I series. Image: Twitter/BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah’s tenure as India captain got off to a winning start as India blanked Ireland 2-0 with the third T20I washed out on wednesday. The series was important was equally important for the seamer who returned to action after 11 months. He had undergone surgery six months ago to treat a back injury.

“Very happy to be back and play some cricket. Frustrating when you’re waiting for a game to happen. Did not see this coming, weather was fine in the morning. An honour to lead the side, everyone was very eager and enthusiastic. Whenever you get an opportunity to lead your side, anyone would love to do that.

“As a cricketer, you always want responsibility. All good, no complaints (on fitness front). It is makes my job easier when players are so confident, and they tell me what to do,” said Bumrah at the post-match presentation.

Ireland, who have qualified for the T20 World Cup next year, had this series as perfect opportunity to test themselves against a tough team. They ran India close in the rain-curtailed first T20I but were well short in the second.

“Just periods of good cricket from us in patches. Lot of positives, but it’s about finishing those games off. Hopefully we’ll take these learnings,” said Ireland skipper Paul Stirling.

“Brilliant to have India over and play in front of good crowds here. We would have been happier if we could have got some fresh faces out there tonight. It’s a buildup now for the next sort of 10 months,” he said.

Published on: August 24, 2023 09:50:29 IST

