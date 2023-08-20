That brings us to the end of our coverage of the second T20I between India and Ireland, with the Men in Blue collecting a big win to seal the series despite fighting contributions from Andy Balbirnie with the bat and Barry McCarthy with the ball. If Jasprit Bumrah's sensational return was the highlight in the previous game, it was Rinku Singh's superb knock in his debut innings that headlined India's all-round performance today!

The two sides meet in the third and final T20I on Wednesday, with the Men in Blue likely to tinker with their lineup and hand some more debuts to the uncapped members of the squad before flying out of the country. Ireland, on the other hand, have shown signs of a fight in the last two games, and will back themselves to collect a consolation win three days from now.

For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!