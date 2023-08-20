Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs Ireland Highlights, 2nd T20I in Malahide: Balbirnie's 72 in vain as Men in Blue clinch series with 33-run win

India vs Ireland Highlights, 2nd T20I in Malahide: Balbirnie's 72 in vain as Men in Blue clinch series with 33-run win

India vs Ireland, Highlights, 2nd T20I scorecard: Jasprit Bumrah bowls out a wicket maiden, finishing with excellent figures of 2/15 as Ireland post 152/8 after being set 186 to win by the Men in Blue

India vs Ireland Highlights, 2nd T20I in Malahide: Balbirnie's 72 in vain as Men in Blue clinch series with 33-run win

Ireland captain Paul Stirling and India counterpart Jasprit Bumrah pose with the T20I series trophy. Image credit: Twitter/@cricketireland

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

Ireland Vs India At The Village, Malahide, Dublin, 20 August, 2023

20 August, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India

India

185/5 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
Ireland

Ireland

152/8 (20.0 ov)

India beat Ireland by 33 runs

Live Blog
23:22 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the second T20I between India and Ireland, with the Men in Blue collecting a big win to seal the series despite fighting contributions from Andy Balbirnie with the bat and Barry McCarthy with the ball. If Jasprit Bumrah's sensational return was the highlight in the previous game, it was Rinku Singh's superb knock in his debut innings that headlined India's all-round performance today!

The two sides meet in the third and final T20I on Wednesday, with the Men in Blue likely to tinker with their lineup and hand some more debuts to the uncapped members of the squad before flying out of the country. Ireland, on the other hand, have shown signs of a fight in the last two games, and will back themselves to collect a consolation win three days from now.

For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you all a good night!

Full Scorecard
23:18 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

Rinku Singh is the Player of the Match for his 21-ball 38 in his debut innings!

"I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm. I listen to the captain," says Rinku during the post-match ceremony.

Full Scorecard
23:00 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

After 20 overs,Ireland 152/8 ( Craig Young 1 , Joshua Little 0)

Outstanding final over from Jasprit Bumrah, giving a reminder of his supreme death-bowling skills and signing off with a wicket-maiden as India clinch the three-match T20I series against Ireland with a 33-run win! Four byes added to the Ireland total in the final ball after an inswinging delivery from Bumrah beats both Josh Little as well as keeper Sanju Samson, helping Ireland go past the 150-mark in the end.

Would have been an even more one-sided win for the Men in Blue had it not been for Andy Balbirnie's sensational knock as well as Mark Adair's cameo in the slog overs.

Full Scorecard
22:53 (IST)
wkt

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

OUT! Adair's little cameo comes to an end as he ends up offering Tilak Varma at deep midwicket a sitter while attempting to pull a slower length ball from Bumrah. Second wicket for the Indian skipper. IRE 148/8

Adair c Varma b Bumrah 23(15)

Full Scorecard
22:50 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

After 19 overs,Ireland 148/7 ( Mark Adair 23 , Craig Young 1)

Good recovery by Krishna after getting tonked for consecutive sixes down the ground by Adair, conceding just a single off the next four balls to sign off with figures of 2/29 from his quota. Ireland need another 38 to win in the final over, and not even six sixes can save them unless Jasprit Bumrah oversteps or bowls a couple of wides.

Full Scorecard
22:49 (IST)
six

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

SIX! SIX! Is there a late twist in the game? Adair smashes Krishna, who has been the standout Indian bowler today, for back-to-back maximums down the ground to bring the equation down to 39 off 10. Difficult, but certainly not impossible! IRE 147/7

Full Scorecard
22:47 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

After 18 overs,Ireland 135/7 ( Mark Adair 10 , Craig Young 1)

Good comeback by Arshdeep after getting smashed for a six first ball by Adair, conceding just a single off the next five deliveries, leaving the home team needing 51 more to win off 12.

Full Scorecard
22:46 (IST)
six

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

SIX! Length ball from Arshdeep, and Adair displays his hitting power by smashing this over the midwicket fence! Ireland will need quite a few more of these if they are to finish on the winning side today!

Full Scorecard
22:42 (IST)
wkt

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

OUT! And now Bumrah snuffs out McCarthy after bringing himself back into the attack as India inch closer to a series-clinching victory! The Irish all-rounder attempts to smash a slower length ball from the Indian skipper, but ends up holing out to the fielder at deep midwicket to depart for a single-digit score today after an unbeaten fifty on Friday. IRE 126/7; need 60 off 20

McCarthy c Bishnoi b Bumrah 2(4)

Full Scorecard
22:38 (IST)
wkt

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

OUT! Arshdeep gets Balbirnie! And that could very well be the end of Ireland's hopes today, unless McCarthy is able to conjure up a miracle from here! Balbirnie looks to drive a full delivery from the left-arm seamer, but ends up slicing the ball to the keeper to depart for an excellent 72. 50th T20I wicket for Arshdeep! IRE 123/6

Balbirnie c Samson b Arshdeep 72(51)

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
23:00 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

After 20 overs,Ireland 152/8 ( Craig Young 1 , Joshua Little 0)

Outstanding final over from Jasprit Bumrah, giving a reminder of his supreme death-bowling skills and signing off with a wicket-maiden as India clinch the three-match T20I series against Ireland with a 33-run win! Four byes added to the Ireland total in the final ball after an inswinging delivery from Bumrah beats both Josh Little as well as keeper Sanju Samson, helping Ireland go past the 150-mark in the end.

Would have been an even more one-sided win for the Men in Blue had it not been for Andy Balbirnie's sensational knock as well as Mark Adair's cameo in the slog overs.
22:53 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

OUT! Adair's little cameo comes to an end as he ends up offering Tilak Varma at deep midwicket a sitter while attempting to pull a slower length ball from Bumrah. Second wicket for the Indian skipper. IRE 148/8

Adair c Varma b Bumrah 23(15)
22:42 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

OUT! And now Bumrah snuffs out McCarthy after bringing himself back into the attack as India inch closer to a series-clinching victory! The Irish all-rounder attempts to smash a slower length ball from the Indian skipper, but ends up holing out to the fielder at deep midwicket to depart for a single-digit score today after an unbeaten fifty on Friday. IRE 126/7; need 60 off 20

McCarthy c Bishnoi b Bumrah 2(4)
22:38 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

OUT! Arshdeep gets Balbirnie! And that could very well be the end of Ireland's hopes today, unless McCarthy is able to conjure up a miracle from here! Balbirnie looks to drive a full delivery from the left-arm seamer, but ends up slicing the ball to the keeper to depart for an excellent 72. 50th T20I wicket for Arshdeep! IRE 123/6

Balbirnie c Samson b Arshdeep 72(51)
22:34 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

OUT! The partnership has been broken, but is not the man who is the key threat to India's hopes of completing a series-clinching win who will be heading back. Dockrell pushes for a second after guiding the ball towards wide third man fence. Good throw by Bishnoi with equally deft work by Samson, but Dockrell will be cursing himself for not putting in a slide that could have saved his wicket. IRE 115/5; need 71 off 30
 

Dockrell run out (Bishnoi/Samson) 13(11)
22:20 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

FIfty up for Andew Balbirnie in 39 deliveries — his 10th in T20Is! The senior opener brings up the milestone with a single off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling, collecting five fours and two sixes along the way. It's also a knock that takes him past 2000 runs in Twenty20 Internationals!
22:10 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

After 10 overs,Ireland 63/4 ( Andy Balbirnie 30 , George Dockrell 0)

OUT! Not sure if that reverse sweep by Curtis Campher was necessary, as he ends up offering the fielder at point the simplest of catches. He falls for 18 at the halfway stage as Ireland reach 63/4 at the halfway stage, needing another 123 to win off 60. Second wicket for Bishnoi in as many overs.

Campher c Dube b Bishnoi 18(17)
21:49 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

BOWLED! Ravi Bishnoi uses the googly to deadly effect, breaching Harry Tector's defence and rattling the stumps in his very first over! Ireland lose their third wicket with less than 30 on board! IRE 28/3

Tector b Bishnoi 7(7)
21:41 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

After 3 overs,Ireland 19/2 ( Andy Balbirnie 13 , Harry Tector 0)

OUT! What a first over for Prasidh Krishna, with the Rajasthan Royals seamer striking twice in a space of four deliveries! Like Stirling, wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker too perishes while attempting to pull a short ball, getting a thick top-edge that results in a simple enough catch for Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Tucker c Gaikwad b Krishna 0(3)
21:38 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

OUT! Prasidh Krishna strikes in his very first over as Ireland skipper Paul Stirling perishes for a four-ball duck. Gets a thick top-edge off a short ball from Krishna, and Arshdeep loudly calls for the catch near fine leg despite Sanju Samson running a long way for the catch. IRE 19/1

Krishna c Arshdeep b Krishna 0(4)
21:11 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

After 20 overs,India 185/5 ( Shivam Dube 22 , Washington Sundar 0)

End of the Indian innnings, with the Men in Blue posting a competitive 185/5 on the board after being invited to bat by Ireland captain Paul Stirling. Washington Sundar runs off for a bye after walking out to face the final delivery, and manages to reach the non-striker's end in time. Shivam Dube remains unbeaten on 22 off 16, collecting two towering sixes in the final over.

Will this total be enough for the Jasprit Bumrah-led side to clinch the T20I series? Stay tuned to find out.
21:09 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

OUT! No half-century in his maiden innings for Rinku Singh as he ends up getting a thick top-edge while attempting to pull another short delivery, with Craig Young pedalling backwards from short fine leg and completing the catch. IND 184/4

Rinku c Young b Adair 38(21)
20:48 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

OUT! A mishit down the ground brings Gaikwad's fine knock to an end as McCarthy bags the key wicket at the start of the 16th over. Was a slower delivery from the all-rounder that deceived Gaikwad. Good catch by Tector near long off. IND 129/4

Gaikwad c Tector b McCarthy 58(43)
20:44 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

FOUR! What a way for Ruturaj Gaikwad to bring up what is only his second T20I half-century! Gets down on one knee and sweeps a full delivery from White behind square, bringing up the milestone in 39 deliveries! IND 122/3
20:30 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

BOWLED! Samson will be ruing missing out on a well-deserved half-century and dominating the Irish bowlers for the better part of the innings! Ends up chopping the ball onto the stumps while looking for a pull as White breaks the solid third-wicket stand. IND 105/3

Samson b White 40(26)
20:23 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

FOUR! FOUR! FOUR! Sanju Samson brings up the fifty partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad with a hat-trick of fours off Josh Little in the 11th over! Samson targets the extra cover fence in the first two balls, driving an overpitched delivery in the first ball before getting on the backfoot and clobbering a short-of-length ball. Samson gets a streaky boundary in the third ball, getting an outside edge that beats the keeper and runs away to the fence. IND 93/2
19:55 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

OUT! Second failure on the trot for Varma in the ongoing tour, this time perishing for 1 off Barry McCarthy's bowling after getting dismissed for a golden duck on Friday. Got a thick top-edge while looking to pull a short-of-length ball out of the park; George Dockrell pedals back and pulls off a fine catch near deep square. IND 34/2

Varma c Dockrell b McCarthy 1(2)
19:49 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

OUT! Craig Young strikes in his very first over for a second game in a row as Yashasvi Jaiswal departs after getting off to a promising start. Well-judged catch by Curtis Campher standing right in front of the boundary rope at deep square leg. IND 29/1

Jaiswal c Campher b Young 18(11)
19:18 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

Teams:

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ravi Bishnoi
19:05 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

Captain speak:

Paul Stirling, Ireland: We’re going to have a bowl today. Hopefully put in a good performance with the ball. We’ve done that a couple of times recently where we’ve shown a fight. It does look good. Malahide is usually pretty high-scoring. Same side today.

Jasprit Bumrah, India: We were looking to bat first today. Weather’s looking a lot better today. Body’s good. Happy to get game time. I was a little careful in the beginning. After that you keep on building confidence. We’re playing the same team.
19:03 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

TOSS: Ireland win the toss, and skipper Paul Stirling opts to field!

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Preview: India will be hoping to clinch the series with a game to spare when they take on Ireland in the second of three T20Is in Malahide on Sunday.

India grabbed the series lead with a narrow two-run win via DLS method in a rain-truncated tour opener on Friday, with Jasprit Bumrah’s sensational return to international cricket taking centre-stage in that game.

Bumrah registered figures of 2/24 in his first competitive match in nearly a year, striking twice in his very first over after getting hit for a boundary by Andy Balbirnie. His destructive spell would have Ireland on the mat, reducing them to 59/6 at one stage before a late fightback from Curtis Campher (39) and Barry McCarthy helped the hosts post a respectable 139/7.

India in reply, got off to a positive start with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who managed to preserve their wickets till the end of the powerplay and stayed ahead of the par score. Craig Young struck twice in the first over after powerplay, removing Jaiswal (24) and Tilak Varma (0) off successive deliveries before the heavens opened up above the Malahide Cricket Club Ground.

No further play was possible thanks to the downpour, and India were declared winners as their score of 47/2 was two runs more than the par score.

Squads:

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Fionn Hand, Theo van Woerkom, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed

Published on: August 20, 2023 18:57:24 IST

Tags:

also read

India vs Ireland: Tickets sold out for first two T20Is with third match selling quickly, says Cricket Ireland
First Cricket News

India vs Ireland: Tickets sold out for first two T20Is with third match selling quickly, says Cricket Ireland

All the matches will be held at 'The Village' Malahide Cricket Club Ground which has an official capacity of 11,500.

India vs Ireland: Revisiting the Irishmen's cricketing journey since becoming Full Member
First Cricket News

India vs Ireland: Revisiting the Irishmen's cricketing journey since becoming Full Member

Ireland became the 11th Test member in 2017, and would face Pakistan in their maiden Test a year later. Since then, their journey in cricket has been a topsy-turvy one.

India vs Ireland: Weather likely to affect first T20I in Dublin
First Cricket News

India vs Ireland: Weather likely to affect first T20I in Dublin

India take on Ireland in three-match series with all three contests taking place in Dublin, starting on 18 August.