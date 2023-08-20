India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Preview: India will be hoping to clinch the series with a game to spare when they take on Ireland in the second of three T20Is in Malahide on Sunday.
India grabbed the series lead with a narrow two-run win via DLS method in a rain-truncated tour opener on Friday, with Jasprit Bumrah’s sensational return to international cricket taking centre-stage in that game.
Bumrah registered figures of 2/24 in his first competitive match in nearly a year, striking twice in his very first over after getting hit for a boundary by Andy Balbirnie. His destructive spell would have Ireland on the mat, reducing them to 59/6 at one stage before a late fightback from Curtis Campher (39) and Barry McCarthy helped the hosts post a respectable 139/7.
India in reply, got off to a positive start with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who managed to preserve their wickets till the end of the powerplay and stayed ahead of the par score. Craig Young struck twice in the first over after powerplay, removing Jaiswal (24) and Tilak Varma (0) off successive deliveries before the heavens opened up above the Malahide Cricket Club Ground.
No further play was possible thanks to the downpour, and India were declared winners as their score of 47/2 was two runs more than the par score.
Squads:
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White, Fionn Hand, Theo van Woerkom, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed