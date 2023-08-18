Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs Ireland, Highlights, 1st T20I scorecard: IND 47/2; India were two runs ahead of the par score of 45/2 when the rain got heavier in Malahide and washed the remainder of the match out.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I LIVE: Jasprit Bumrah and Paul Stirling, captain of the Indian and Irish teams respectively, at the toss ahead of the first T20I in Malahide. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCI

Ireland Vs India At The Village, Malahide, Dublin, 18 August, 2023

18 August, 2023
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Ireland

Ireland

139/7 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
India

India

47/2 (6.5 ov)

India beat Ireland by 2 runs (D/L method)

Live Blog
22:57 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Match 1 of India's tour of Ireland, with the highlight of the day being Jasprit Bumrah's sensational comeback after an year-long absence, removing Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker in his very first over!

There were some areas of concern for the Indians today, especially pacers Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna leaking runs aplenty in the second half of the Irish innings (with the hosts collecting 53 runs in the last five overs). Arshdeep went for 22 runs in the final over of the innings, and will hope to come out stronger when the two sides lock horns at the same venue two days later.

Additionally, the solid knocks from Barry McCarthy (51 not out) and Curtis Campher (39) as well as Craig Young's two wickets in as many deliveries will have given the home team the belief that they can take the three-match series to a decider when they face Bumrah and Co on Sunday.

Do join us on the day after tomorrow for our coverage of the second T20I. For now, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all a good night!

22:46 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

JUST IN: No further play is possible in Malahide due to incessant rain, as a result of which India are declared winners by two runs (DLS method). The Jasprit Bumrah-led side go 1-0 up in the three-match series!

22:13 (IST)

Not looking too good in Malahide at the moment, especially for Ireland
 

22:11 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

After 6.5 overs,India 47/2 ( Ruturaj Gaikwad 18 , Sanju Samson 1)

Rain halts play at Malahide! The drizzle starts getting heavier after Craig Young removes Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma in successive deliveries, and the umpires decide to call the players back to their respective dressing rooms with one delivery left to be bowled in Young's first over. India, meanwhile, are two runs ahead of the par score after 6.5 overs, and will be sitting relaxed in their dressing room knowing they'll go 1-0 in the series today should rain prevent any further play.

21:57 (IST)
wkt

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

OUT! Two wickets in two balls for Craig Young! Could this be the turning point for the Irishmen in their quest to conquer the mighty Indians! Tilak Varma, who had been in roaring form in the T20Is against West Indies, departs for a golden duck after tickling a short-of-length ball aimed at his body to offer keeper Lorcan Tucker a simple catch. IND 46/2

Varma c Tucker b Young 0(1)

21:55 (IST)
wkt

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

OUT! Jaiswal perishes right after powerplay, getting a thick top-edge that results in a simple catch for skipper Paul Stirling close to the 22-yard strip as Craig Young strikes in his very first over. A much-needed breakthrough for the Irishmen to stay alive in the game! IND 46/1

Jaiswal c Stirling b Young 24(23)

21:50 (IST)
six

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

After 6 overs,India 45/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 24 , Ruturaj Gaikwad 18)

FOUR! Jaiswal shuffles to his left, making room to manufacture a crisp drive through the covers off a full delivery from Little that's angling into the middle stump. SIX! Jaiswal ends the powerplay with his first maximum, pulling a short-of-length ball over deep backward square leg! India are 45 for no loss at the end of the fielding restrictions! And the opening partnership have ensured India are ahead on the par score should rain halt proceedings and bring the match to a premature end later.

21:46 (IST)
six

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

After 5 overs,India 34/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 14 , Ruturaj Gaikwad 17)

SIX! Ireland had to wait for more than 12 overs for their first six of the innings. India get theirs in the fifth over, with Gaikwad pulling a short-of-length ball from McCarthy over the fine leg fence! 11 off McCarthy's second over, including a wide right after the six.

21:41 (IST)
four

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

After 4 overs,India 22/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 12 , Ruturaj Gaikwad 9)

FOUR! A welcome boundary for the Indians after a bit of a slowdown in the previous two overs. Full delivery from Little outside off, Gaikwad brings out an exquisite cover drive to collect his first boundary. Little, though, keeps things tidy in the remainder of the over, conceding just two singles in five balls.

21:39 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

After 3 overs,India 16/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 11 , Ruturaj Gaikwad 4)

A much better over from Barry McCarthy after conceding two boundaries in the very first over, this time conceding just three singles.

19:18 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

Playing XI:

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ravi Bishnoi

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White
19:11 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score
 

Two debutants for India today — Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna!

While Prasidh has made 14 ODI appearances and will be making his T20I debut today, Kolkata Knight Riders and Uttar Pradesh southpaw Rinku Singh will be making his international debut today!
19:04 (IST)

India vs Ireland LIVE Score

TOSS: India win the toss, and stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah opts to field

India vs Ireland, 1st T20I in Dublin Preview: Jasprit Bumrah will be making his long-awaited return to action after a year-long absence in the first of three T20Is between India and Ireland in Dublin on Friday.

Bumrah will not only be bowling again in international cricket for the first time since the home series against Australia last September, he has also been named captain of a second-string Indian squad that is missing a number of first-team players, including regular skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Bumrah, who had missed key events such as last year’s Asia Cup and T20 World Cup as well as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indian Premier League and the World Test Championship final this year, will be hoping to get his old rhythm back ahead of the Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup.

Ireland too will be considering the India series the starting point for next year’s T20 World Cup that will be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the USA. Ireland qualified for the mega event after finishing in the top two alongside Scotland in the European Qualifier.

Bumrah’s return to action, as well as debuts of promising youngsters including Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma, could be delayed with rain likely to make an appearance on Friday and hold up play at the Malahide Cricket Club Ground.

Squads:

India: Jasprit Bumrah (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Theo van Woerkom, Ben White, Craig Young.

Published on: August 18, 2023 18:39:44 IST

