That brings us to the end of our coverage of Match 1 of India's tour of Ireland, with the highlight of the day being Jasprit Bumrah's sensational comeback after an year-long absence, removing Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker in his very first over!

There were some areas of concern for the Indians today, especially pacers Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna leaking runs aplenty in the second half of the Irish innings (with the hosts collecting 53 runs in the last five overs). Arshdeep went for 22 runs in the final over of the innings, and will hope to come out stronger when the two sides lock horns at the same venue two days later.

Additionally, the solid knocks from Barry McCarthy (51 not out) and Curtis Campher (39) as well as Craig Young's two wickets in as many deliveries will have given the home team the belief that they can take the three-match series to a decider when they face Bumrah and Co on Sunday.

Do join us on the day after tomorrow for our coverage of the second T20I. For now, this is Amit signing off, bidding you all a good night!