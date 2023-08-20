Aakash Chopra, the former Indian opener and cricket commentator, expressed his lack of concern regarding Jasprit Bumrah’s decreased bowling pace during the first T20I match between India and Ireland.

Bumrah, known for his express pace, registered figures of 2/24 in four overs as India secured a narrow two-run victory over Ireland through the DLS method in the series opener at Malahide, Dublin. The two teams are set to face off again at the same venue on Sunday, 20 August, for the second game of the three-match series.

In a preview video posted on his YouTube channel, Chopra shared his insights into the upcoming second T20I and discussed Bumrah’s altered bowling speed. Chopra stated, “There was a question that Jasprit Bumrah is not bowling at 140-145 kph. There was one ball that went over 140 and the rest were in the 130s. Is he supremely fit or not? Is he back for good? I am not worried, I am not bothered. I feel the rhythm is good and speed is something that can build later.”

Chopra highlighted the potential advantages of a reduced pace, especially in swinging conditions, stating, “There are two sides to it. When you play in swinging conditions, it is advisable that you bring your pace down slightly, don’t bowl at your 100 per cent, and don’t go above 80 per cent. Assuming your maximum pace is 140 kph, if you want to swing the ball, then be around 132-133 kph.”

The former cricketer-turned-analyst further illustrated that a controlled pace can enhance a seamer’s ability to manipulate the swing of the ball. He referenced Dale Steyn, a former pace bowling great, as a prime example of a bowler who excelled under such circumstances.

Chopra speculated that Bumrah’s measured approach could be attributed to his comeback following a prolonged injury hiatus. He noted, “The second thing is that he is playing cricket after a very long time. When you play after such a long time, you go a little conservative. This was also a match where pressure wasn’t put on you.”

Chopra also highlighted the relatively comfortable situation Bumrah faced in the series opener, stating, “You hit the stumps in the first over and the second batter got out playing a scoop shot. Then you gave just one run in the 19th over. So you have not been pushed at all. If no one is pushing you, why should you push yourself beyond a point because you want your wagon to gather pace gradually.”

Bumrah, despite conceding a boundary off his opening ball, made an impactful return by dismissing Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker in the same over. His exceptional penultimate over in the Ireland innings showcased his variety and control, conceding a mere single run and baffling Barry McCarthy and Craig Young with well-executed slower deliveries and yorkers.