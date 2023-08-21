Jasprit Bumrah applauded the young Indian cricket team squad for not carrying the weight of expectations on them. The seamer believes the added pressure could only be a hindrance towards doing their best for the country.

Bumrah and a young Indian team beat Ireland by 33 runs in the second T20I and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It is his first series victory as a captain.

“It is very pleasing. It is tough to pick an XI. It’s a great headache to have. Everyone is eager. Everyone is confident. All of us wanted to play for India,” Bumrah said at the presentation ceremony.

“Eventually, everyone has to work their way up. If you play with a baggage of expectation, you are under pressure. You have to keep those expectations aside. You are not doing yourself 100 percent justice if you are playing with so many expectations,” he added.

Player of the Match Rinku Singh, who scored a 21-ball-38 was pleased to make years of hard work count on the big stage.

“I am feeling very good. I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm,” he said.

During the ceremony when Bumrah and the post-match ceremony translator jokingly asked him: “Captain ki baat sunta hai (Do you listen to your captain?), Rinku smiled and said, “I listen to the captain. I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for 10 years. All my efforts have borne fruition. I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game,” he said.