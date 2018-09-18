Khaleel Ahmed has been handed over the ball, his first over in international cricket. A moment to rejoice for a lifetime for him but he needs to find first wicket for India here and help them wrap this innings quickly.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken only two wickets in ODIs in 2018 at a SR of 123.0.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues and he has kept a fourth slip for Nizakat Khan apart from first slip. The idea is to ask him slash and give an opportunity to the fielders placed there. The openers are looking good till now like the last match against Pakistan. Bhuvneshwar bowls a perfect outswinger to Rath on the penultimate ball of the over. These deliveries will surely create doubts in the batsman's mind.

FOUR! Lovely shot from Nizakat, little room outside the off stump and he cuts it through the covers for a boundary.

FOUR! Bad fielding, as Nizakat hits a cover drive and the fielder makes a blunder of a mistake, letting it go through his legs.

The left-arm pacer continues and he has found the length quickly. He is firing in at a good speed as well. But two boundaries in the over has ruined it. Poor fielding effort from India as well on the off side.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues. He is bowling well but the openers are equally up to the task. Just 2 from the over.

FOUR! Fullish ball and Rath thrashes it through the gap between cover and point.

Khaeel continues. He has been good so far but the Hong Kong openers have not pardoned him whenever he made a mistake. seven runs from the over.

FOUR! Beautiful on-drive from Nizakat as it beats mid-on to go for a boundary.

FOUR! The ball deflects off the pad and races away for a boundary to fine leg.

Bhuvneshwar continues and it seems Indians will have to do a lot of hard work in this match with the ball. Run are coming to easily for Hong Kong at the moment. Two boundaries again in the over. Rohit Sharma is looking tensed and why not.

Sitting in the press box, Shoaib Akhtar is closely following Khaleel's action. He is talking about how Khaleel can do better if he can work on his release point and approach to the crease.

Shardul Thakur brought into the attack. Just three overs for the youngster upfront. Thakur is looking to bounce out the opposition with some short stuff. Yet not wickets. Two runs from the over.

SIX! Short and wide, Nizakat slashes it and the ball goes sailing over the third-man boundary for a maximum.

FOUR! Short ball again and this time a little straightish, Nizakat pulls it away to fine-leg boundary.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues. Both the openers looking untroubled in these first few overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has gone very costly in his first spell and what hurts India the most is they have not take a wicket yet.

FOUR! Rath continues to shine and he cuts this short and wide ball through the point for a boundary. FIFTY up for Hong Kong.

Run-out chance on the first ball of the over as Rath wanted a double, the throw reached the striker's end in time but the dive from Rath saved him, by a whisker only. On the next ball, Rath cut Thakur for a boundary. This pair is looking threatening for India. Not sure if the other batsmen can bat like them but these two are surely troubling India at the moment.

This is the first fifty-plus opening stand for Hong Kong against a team from top-10 Test playing nations in ODIs.

Yuzvendra Chahal introduced into the attack. He starts off with a wide. Him and Kuldeep Yadav are now key here. Chahal bowls the right line and has given just 4 in this over.

FOUR! Thakur oversteps again and with third man up, he bowls it wide and full, Nizakat slashes it and gets a boundary at third man.

SIX! Short ball and Nizakat Khan pulls it for a maximum over the deep mid-wicket to bring up his fifty.

Indian spinners' bowling SR of 30.1 in ODIs in the last one year - the second best among all the teams. Will they provide India a breakthrough?

Indian bowling has looked harmless so far. It has been nothing sort of dream start for Hong Kong openers. However, their real test will be against the spin duo of Kuldeep and Chahal. On the field, Rohit is looking a bit anxious now.

Nizakat Khan, thanks to this rusty bowling and his big-hearted batting, has been able to score a fine half-century. Trouble looms large over India.

Thakur continues and he starts off with a no-ball, gets hit for a boundary on another no-ball. If that was not enough, Thakur bowled yet another no-ball on what could have been the third ball in the over. This is poor stuff from Thakur and India.

Yuzvendra Chahal continues and two huge appeals on the first two balls. He has looked good and I think it is about time Rohit throws the ball to Kuldeep as well. Hong Kong will find it difficult to cope with him. Just 3 off the over.

Kuldeep into the attack now. This is a crucial moment for India. Kuldeep is bowling his loopy deliveries. Guess India need to set a more attacking field to put pressure on the batsmen.

FOUR! Poor stuff from Chahal, gives a full toss to Nizakat, who steps out and puts it away for a boundary to mid-wicket.

DROPPED! Chahal drops a tough caught and bowl chance and Rath takes a sigh of relief. Could turn out to be a costly drop in the end.

This is now the highest opening stand (Nizakat-Rath) for Hong Kong in ODIs, going past Rath-Atkinson's stand of 84 against P.N.G. at ICCA Dubai in 2017.

Chahal continues and he has dropped a tough chance in this over. After 15 overs, Hong Kong are perfectly placed at 89/0. Who thought Hong Kong would give such a scare with the bat.

Kuldeep Yadav continues. India have lost their DRS, looking desperate for a wicket. Not the first time, they have been too eager for a DRS. Kuldeep pitched this one outside the leg stump from round the wicket, the ball beat Nizakat and hit him on right leg. Appeal was turned down by umpire but a hesitant Rohit went for DRS and eventually lost it.

Drinks taken and Chahal continues. Some notes from dressing room would have surely reached on the field. Rohit puts one slip for Chahal. He is mixing it up well with leg-spin and googlies. Just 1 from the over.

FOUR! Flighted delivery, Nizakat used his feet and lifts it over the covers for a boundary.

Anshuman Rath, Hong Kong captain : Bowling is our strength, and we thought we'd go out there and show our skills. We'll just go out there with a smile on our face. There is a bit more grass than the other wicket. Chasing is probably a bit easy under the lights.

Rohit Sharma, India captain : I think it's (acclimatisation) one of the important factors in this part of the world. We're going to do everything we can to get ourselves ready for this game. Every team is quite competitive, and you cannot take your step off the pedal. They (Indian team) all are excited to play in the tournament.

OUT ! And Ehsan Khan it is who gets the breakthrough, as Rohit gets a leading edge that lobs the ball high in the air, offering mid off the simplest of catches! Ehsan does the Afridi celebration after getting the big wicket. IND 45/1

Meanwhile, the fifty-stand's up between Dhawan and Rayudu for the second wicket.

FIFTY up for Shikhar Dhawan — his 26th in ODIs ! Guides the ball down the ground, coming back for a second run in the process, to bring up the milestone. The left-hander takes 57 deliveries to get to the milestone in what has been a refreshing knock from him. The fifty will do his confidence a world of good after a poor run in England.

Hundred partnership up between Dhawan and Rayudu for the second wicket , with the former guiding the ball down the ground for a single in the 27th over to bring up the milestone. IND 145/1

FIFTY up for Ambati Rayudu ! A much-needed confidence booster for him after the Yo Yo setback that he went through earlier. Brings up the milestone for the seventh time in his ODI career with a boundary towards third man. IND 151/1

OUT! Nawaz finally brings the partnership to an end, as Rayudu gets caught behind for his innings to come to an end at the 60-run mark. Nawaz surprises Rayudu with a short ball, and the batsman responds by trying to uppercut it. Gets a faint edge off his glove, and the England-born keeper does a wonderful job behind the stumps to collect the ball in a split second. IND 161/2

CENTURY FOR SHIKHAR DHAWAN! His 14th in ODI cricket, and he brings it up with a single, taking off his cap and raising his bat! He'll be a relieved man for now, getting back among the runs after a lean patch in the vastly different English conditions.

SIX! Dhawan goes for a wild slog towards the leg side, and comfortably clears the midwicket fence! That brings up the fifty-stand for the third wicket as well! IND 213/2

OUT ! Dhawan gets a thick edge while looking to smash the ball towards the leg side, resulting in a simple catch for Afzal at backward point. End of a superb innings from the left-hander, one that came at a strike-rate of over 100! IND 240/3

OUT! Dhoni gets a faint edge to get caught behind for a duck, as Ehsan and his Hong Kong teammates break into celebrations, with two quick wickets coming their way at this stage. Dhoni knew he was out, and started walking right away even before the umpire could raise his finger. IND 242/4

OUT! And we have a mini-collapse here! Karthik attempts to slog the ball over the midwicket fence, but doesn't quite connect. Keeper McKechnie screams "CAAAAATCHH" while the ball's in the air, and Babar Hayat takes a fine running catch near the boundary! That's the second wicket for Kinchit Shah! IND 248/5

OUT! Bhuvneshwar goes for a slog, but guides it straight into the hands of the fielder at midwicket! The batsmen were under pressure to get some quick runs their way after a couple of slow overs. IND 277/6

OUT ! Shardul tries to go for a big hit, but gets a thick leading edge that results in a catch for Carter at long off. IND 282/7

Drinks taken and Chahal continues. Some notes from dressing room would have surely reached on the field. Rohit puts one slip for Chahal. He is mixing it up well with leg-spin and googlies. Just 1 from the over.

Preview: Favourites India will look to overpower Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener and prepare for the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan the next day.

Hong Kong, expectedly, lost to Pakistan by eight wickets in their first game. India, who even without talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, should give them the same treatment.

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and with experienced M.S. Dhoni in their ranks, India will look to get their combination right in the first game before the tougher test of Pakistan on which all eyes will rest.

Besides Rohit, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav add teeth to their batting while in the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal throw up a lot of variety.

The Asia Cup will once again bring to the fore Dhoni's batting frailties with age as his strike rate has been below par in recent limited overs matches. The celebrated former India captain, known for his big hitting skills, has been a pale shadow of his former self lately and will once again come under the scanner if the same trend continues.

India's middle order is an issue too and needs to be resolved ahead of the World Cup next year.

The Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar combination will be back in action along with the Kuldeep-Chahal combination, which has been a steady set-up for past one year.

Back in the mix after a back injury, Bhuvneshwar will also look to use the Hong Kong game as a warm-up ahead of the Pakistan tie.

He recently came back to competitive cricket for India A against South Africa A.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed.

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (Captain), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulson, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammed, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Raag Kapur, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Ahmed, Tanvir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain.

With inputs from IANS