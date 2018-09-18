First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SAW in WI | 1st ODI Sep 16, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
INDW in SL | 3rd ODI Sep 16, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
Asia Cup Sep 19, 2018
IND vs PAK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 20, 2018
BAN vs AFG
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

India vs Hong Kong, LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Hong Kong in control as Nizakat brings up fifty

Date: Tuesday, 18 September, 2018 22:36 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

285/7
Overs
50.0
R/R
5.7
Fours
25
Sixes
5
Extras
5
Hong Kong need 185 runs in 192 balls at 5.78 rpo
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kedar Jadhav not out 28 27 0 1
Kuldeep Yadav not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tanwir Afzal 4 0 34 0
Ehsan Nawaz 8 0 50 1
101/0
Overs
18.0
R/R
5.61
Fours
12
Sixes
1
Extras
9
Hong Kong need 185 runs in 192 balls at 5.78 rpo
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Nizakat Khan Batting 60 64 9 1
Anshy Rath (C) Batting 32 47 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5 0 29 0
Khaleel Ahmed 3 0 16 0

  • FOUR! Flighted delivery, Nizakat used his feet and lifts it over the covers for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Hong Kong 92/0 ( Nizakat Khan 54 , Anshy Rath (C) 30)

    Drinks taken and Chahal continues. Some notes from dressing room would have surely reached on the field. Rohit puts one slip for Chahal. He is mixing it up well with leg-spin and googlies. Just 1 from the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • Chahal continues after DRINKS!

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Pakistan 74/1 ( Imam-ul-Haq 28 , Babar Azam 20)

    Kuldeep Yadav continues. India have lost their DRS, looking desperate for a wicket. Not the first time, they have been too eager for a DRS. Kuldeep pitched this one outside the leg stump from round the wicket, the ball beat Nizakat and hit him on right leg. Appeal was turned down by umpire but a hesitant Rohit went for DRS and eventually lost it.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Hong Kong 89/0 ( Nizakat Khan 54 , Anshy Rath (C) 29)

    Chahal continues and he has dropped a tough chance in this over. After 15 overs, Hong Kong are perfectly placed at 89/0. Who thought Hong Kong would give such a scare with the bat.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is now the highest opening stand (Nizakat-Rath) for Hong Kong in ODIs, going past Rath-Atkinson's stand of 84 against P.N.G. at ICCA Dubai in 2017.

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Chahal drops a tough caught and bowl chance and Rath takes a sigh of relief. Could turn out to be a costly drop in the end. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Poor stuff from Chahal, gives a full toss to Nizakat, who steps out and puts it away for a boundary to mid-wicket.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Hong Kong 83/0 ( Nizakat Khan 54 , Anshy Rath (C) 23)

    Kuldeep into the attack now. This is a crucial moment for India. Kuldeep is bowling his loopy deliveries. Guess India need to set a more attacking field to put pressure on the batsmen. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Kuldeep Yadav, left-arm chinaman, comes into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Hong Kong 80/0 ( Nizakat Khan 53 , Anshy Rath (C) 21)

    Yuzvendra Chahal continues and two huge appeals on the first two balls. He has looked good and I think it is about time Rohit throws the ball to Kuldeep as well. Hong Kong will find it difficult to cope with him. Just 3 off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Chahal continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Hong Kong 77/0 ( Nizakat Khan 52 , Anshy Rath (C) 19)

    Thakur continues and he starts off with a no-ball, gets hit for a boundary on another no-ball. If that was not enough, Thakur bowled yet another no-ball on what could have been the third ball in the over. This is poor stuff from Thakur and India. 

    Nizakat Khan, thanks to this rusty bowling and his big-hearted batting, has been able to score a fine half-century. Trouble looms large over India. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Indian bowling has looked harmless so far. It has been nothing sort of dream start for Hong Kong openers. However, their real test will be against the spin duo of Kuldeep and Chahal. On the field, Rohit is looking a bit anxious now. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Indian spinners' bowling SR of 30.1 in ODIs in the last one year - the second best among all the teams. Will they provide India a breakthrough? 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Short ball and Nizakat Khan pulls it for a maximum over the deep mid-wicket to bring up his fifty. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Thakur oversteps again and with third man up, he bowls it wide and full, Nizakat slashes it and gets a boundary at third man.

    Full Scorecard

  • Thakur continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Hong Kong 60/0 ( Nizakat Khan 41 , Anshy Rath (C) 17)

    Yuzvendra Chahal introduced into the attack. He starts off with a wide. Him and Kuldeep Yadav are now key here. Chahal bowls the right line and has given just 4 in this over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DID YOU KNOW?

    This is the first fifty-plus opening stand for Hong Kong against a team from top-10 Test playing nations in ODIs.

    Full Scorecard

  • Yuzvendra Chahal, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Hong Kong 56/0 ( Nizakat Khan 40 , Anshy Rath (C) 15)

    Run-out chance on the first ball of the over as Rath wanted a double, the throw reached the striker's end in time but the dive from Rath saved him, by a whisker only. On the next ball, Rath cut Thakur for a boundary. This pair is looking threatening for India. Not sure if the other batsmen can bat like them but these two are surely troubling India at the moment.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Rath continues to shine and he cuts this short and wide ball through the point for a boundary. FIFTY up for Hong Kong.

    Full Scorecard

  • Thakur continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Hong Kong 47/0 ( Nizakat Khan 38 , Anshy Rath (C) 8)

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues. Both the openers looking untroubled in these first few overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has gone very costly in his first spell and what hurts India the most is they have not take a wicket yet.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Short ball again and this time a little straightish, Nizakat pulls it away to fine-leg boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Short and wide, Nizakat slashes it and the ball goes sailing over the third-man boundary for a maximum.

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Hong Kong 37/0 ( Nizakat Khan 28 , Anshy Rath (C) 8)

    Shardul Thakur brought into the attack. Just three overs for the youngster upfront. Thakur is looking to bounce out the opposition with some short stuff. Yet not wickets. Two runs from the over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Sitting in the press box, Shoaib Akhtar is closely following Khaleel's action. He is talking about how Khaleel can do better if he can work on his release point and approach to the crease.   

    Full Scorecard

  • Shardul Thakur, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Hong Kong 35/0 ( Nizakat Khan 27 , Anshy Rath (C) 7)

    Bhuvneshwar continues and it seems Indians will have to do a lot of hard work in this match with the ball. Run are coming to easily for Hong Kong at the moment. Two boundaries again in the over. Rohit Sharma is looking tensed and why not.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! The ball deflects off the pad and races away for a boundary to fine leg.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Beautiful on-drive from Nizakat as it beats mid-on to go for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Hong Kong 26/0 ( Nizakat Khan 19 , Anshy Rath (C) 7)

    Khaeel continues. He has been good so far but the Hong Kong openers have not pardoned him whenever he made a mistake. seven runs from the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Fullish ball and Rath thrashes it through the gap between cover and point.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Hong Kong 19/0 ( Nizakat Khan 17 , Anshy Rath (C) 2)

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues. He is bowling well but the openers are equally up to the task. Just 2 from the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Hong Kong 17/0 ( Nizakat Khan 17 , Anshy Rath (C) 0)

    The left-arm pacer continues and he has found the length quickly. He is firing in at a good speed as well. But two boundaries in the over has ruined it. Poor fielding effort from India as well on the off side.  

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Bad fielding, as Nizakat hits a cover drive and the fielder makes a blunder of a mistake, letting it go through his legs.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Lovely shot from Nizakat, little room outside the off stump and he cuts it through the covers for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Khaleel Ahmed continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Hong Kong 9/0 ( Nizakat Khan 9 , Anshy Rath (C) 0)

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues and he has kept a fourth slip for Nizakat Khan apart from first slip. The idea is to ask him slash and give an opportunity to the fielders placed there. The openers are looking good till now like the last match against Pakistan. Bhuvneshwar bowls a perfect outswinger to Rath on the penultimate ball of the over. These deliveries will surely create doubts in the batsman's mind. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken only two wickets in ODIs in 2018 at a SR of 123.0.

    Full Scorecard

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Hong Kong 6/0 ( Nizakat Khan 6 , Anshy Rath (C) 0)

    Khaleel Ahmed has been handed over the ball, his first over in international cricket. A moment to rejoice for a lifetime for him but he needs to find first wicket for India here and help them wrap this innings quickly. 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

Latest Update: Drinks taken and Chahal continues. Some notes from dressing room would have surely reached on the field. Rohit puts one slip for Chahal. He is mixing it up well with leg-spin and googlies. Just 1 from the over.

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: Favourites India will look to overpower Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener and prepare for the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan the next day.

Hong Kong, expectedly, lost to Pakistan by eight wickets in their first game. India, who even without talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, should give them the same treatment.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath. AFP

India captain Rohit Sharma and Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath. AFP

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and with experienced M.S. Dhoni in their ranks, India will look to get their combination right in the first game before the tougher test of Pakistan on which all eyes will rest.

Besides Rohit, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav add teeth to their batting while in the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal throw up a lot of variety.

The Asia Cup will once again bring to the fore Dhoni's batting frailties with age as his strike rate has been below par in recent limited overs matches. The celebrated former India captain, known for his big hitting skills, has been a pale shadow of his former self lately and will once again come under the scanner if the same trend continues.

India's middle order is an issue too and needs to be resolved ahead of the World Cup next year.

The Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar combination will be back in action along with the Kuldeep-Chahal combination, which has been a steady set-up for past one year.

Back in the mix after a back injury, Bhuvneshwar will also look to use the Hong Kong game as a warm-up ahead of the Pakistan tie.

He recently came back to competitive cricket for India A against South Africa A.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed.

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (Captain), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulson, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammed, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Raag Kapur, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Ahmed, Tanvir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2018

Tags : #Anshuman Rath #Asia Cup 2018 #Bhuvneshwar Kumar #Cricket #Cricket Score #Dubai #Ind vs HK #India vs Hong Kong #India vs Hong Kong 2018 #India vs Hong Kong Live Score #Jasprit Bumrah #Kedar Jadhav #KL Rahul #Kuldeep Yadav #live cricket score #Live score #MS Dhoni #Rohit Sharma #Shikhar Dhawan #Sports #Yuzvendra Chahal



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all