Kuldeep Yadav continues. Bowls a googly to right-handed Nizakat from over the wicket and Dhoni goes up to him to have a chat. Brings in a short point fielder and asks the bowler to bowl on the off-stump channel.Just 2 from the over and now we see some strategies coming into play.

Jadhav has been really good and if India are able to win this one, this spell should be remembered. He came at a time when Hong Kong were going great guns and scoring at will. He came and just dried up the runs. Just 2 from the over.

FIFTY for captain Anshuman Rath as he taps one to the leg side and runs two.

Right so Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back into the attack. Rath has registered a gritty fifty. What a knock from him and he would like to continue doing the good work. India, on the other hand, will now be depended on how Bhuvneshwar bowls in the second spell. If he fails, well, India will have much to bother about.

This is the first time that two Hong Kong openers have scored fifty-plus runs each in a same ODI match.

Jadhav continues. Rohit, it seems, will bowl him out in one go if he does not err in length. Almost got Nizakat play that one bad shot but the batsman was lucky to escape.

FOUR! On good length, Nizakat heaves it, the ball takes the edge and flies away from Dhoni for a boundary.

FOUR! Thakur comes from round the wicket and fires it on the pads, Rath guides it to fine leg boundary.

Shardul Thakur comes back into the attack. Like Bhuvneshwar, he too had a forgettable first spell. He begins well but luck does not favor him as an edge flies over the slips for a boundary.He floundered on the second ball as well. 150 up for Hong Kong.

SIX! Short from Jadhav, Rath rocks back on foot and heaves it over the deep mid-wicket for a maximum.

Jadhav comes into the attack and he has been hit for runs in the over. This is has been a great effort from the Hong Kong. They have batted superbly, beat the heat, and had a big heart to take on the super power in world cricket.

Chahal is back on and there was a close run-out chance at the striker's end but Rath threw himself to the crease to safeguard himself. Luck is not favouring India at all. Hong Kong need 119 runs off 102 balls. Time for DRINKS!

Mini chaos in the press box right now. Everybody busy changing their match-reports. This has been some performance by Hong Kong. Asking rate is very much manageable. It is their game to win from here.

This is now the highest stand for Hong Kong for any wicket in ODIs, going past 170 runs stand (4th wicket) between Anshuman Rath and Nizakat Khan against Scotland at Mong Kok in 2016.

FOUR! Room outside the off-stump, and Khaleel slashes it over the point for a boundary. Nizakat now into the 90s.

Khaleel is back. This is a big moment for the debutant. This is a crucial moment. The side which is able to handle nerves in this phase will be able to end up as a happy side. Right now, the openers are untroubled.

OUT! That's a wicket for India, Kuldeep tosses it up, Rath drives it through the covers but could not keep it grounded and gives a simple catch to Rohit Sharma. This is the wicket India were looking for. Anshuman Rath c Rohit b Kuldeep Yadav 73(97)

Kuldeep comes into the attack and he has delivered. Beautiful delivery, asking Rath to drive it and hence he fell in the trap. India finally have one wicket. Babar Hayat is the new batsman and he is looking clueless against Kuldeep. Superb over from him, a maiden-wicket. Can Hong Kong still do it? They need 112 off 90 balls.

OUT! Khaleel comes from round the wicket, brings the ball in to Nizakat, hits him on the pads, umpire gives it out. Batsman goes upstairs but the decision is not changed. Here is the maiden wicket for Khaleel in internationalHere is the U-turn in the match, it seems. Nizakat Khan lbw b Khaleel Ahmed 92(115)

A much needed breakthrough. India were desperately looking for this lifeline. With pressure building, the inexperienced Hong Kong batting may struggle to cope up with it. At least, Indian fans are hoping so.

Khaleel continues and he has begun with a wide. He comes round the wicket to the right-handed batsman and traps him in front of the stumps. India have sent both the openers back now. We have seen a mature partnership this far but does Hong Kong have the maturity to see this through. There are two new batsmen in right now. If there is a chance for India to win this one, it is now.

Nizakat Khan missed out on becoming the first Associate batsman to score a century against India in ODIs. Well played for his 92. Gave HK a chance to surge an upset.

What an innings Nizakat has played here! Top-class. He deserved a hundred tonight. But Indians won't mind this phase of play. They are certainly back in the game now. The bowlers are looking much more fired up now.

Kuldeep continues and he is keeping the new batsmen silent. Great comeback by India in the last 3 overs. Hong Kong need 109 runs in 78 balls.

FOUR! Fullish, Hayat gives charge to the bowler and hits it in between the cover and mid-on for a boundary.

Khaleel runs from round the wicket. He is bowling exactly the line that is required. Outside the off stump, while some deliveries are coming in, others just straightening. Hong Kong need 103 runs from 72 balls.

SIX! Loopy delivery, Hayat steps out and hits one for maximum over the bowler's head.

Kuldeep comes in to bowl the second last over of his spell. Got hit for a huge one. Hayat is looking to play some shots here and why not, Hong Kong need 95 off 66.

OUT! This is so much like Mitchell Starc, Khaleel comes from round the wicket and the ball straightens a bit, takes the edge off Carter's bat and Dhoni does not make a mistake behind the stumps. Christopher Carter c Dhoni b Khaleel Ahmed 3(11)

SIX! This is some striking, Hayat picks it from the length and hits it right over the long-on for a maximum. Stand and deliver.

Khaleel Ahmed strikes on the very first ball. The third wicket is down. And suddenly, the runs are hard to come by. What a debut this is for the young man. Came into the attack when India needed wickets and he has delivered and how.

Anshuman Rath, Hong Kong captain : Bowling is our strength, and we thought we'd go out there and show our skills. We'll just go out there with a smile on our face. There is a bit more grass than the other wicket. Chasing is probably a bit easy under the lights.

Rohit Sharma, India captain : I think it's (acclimatisation) one of the important factors in this part of the world. We're going to do everything we can to get ourselves ready for this game. Every team is quite competitive, and you cannot take your step off the pedal. They (Indian team) all are excited to play in the tournament.

OUT ! And Ehsan Khan it is who gets the breakthrough, as Rohit gets a leading edge that lobs the ball high in the air, offering mid off the simplest of catches! Ehsan does the Afridi celebration after getting the big wicket. IND 45/1

Meanwhile, the fifty-stand's up between Dhawan and Rayudu for the second wicket.

FIFTY up for Shikhar Dhawan — his 26th in ODIs ! Guides the ball down the ground, coming back for a second run in the process, to bring up the milestone. The left-hander takes 57 deliveries to get to the milestone in what has been a refreshing knock from him. The fifty will do his confidence a world of good after a poor run in England.

Hundred partnership up between Dhawan and Rayudu for the second wicket , with the former guiding the ball down the ground for a single in the 27th over to bring up the milestone. IND 145/1

FIFTY up for Ambati Rayudu ! A much-needed confidence booster for him after the Yo Yo setback that he went through earlier. Brings up the milestone for the seventh time in his ODI career with a boundary towards third man. IND 151/1

OUT! Nawaz finally brings the partnership to an end, as Rayudu gets caught behind for his innings to come to an end at the 60-run mark. Nawaz surprises Rayudu with a short ball, and the batsman responds by trying to uppercut it. Gets a faint edge off his glove, and the England-born keeper does a wonderful job behind the stumps to collect the ball in a split second. IND 161/2

CENTURY FOR SHIKHAR DHAWAN! His 14th in ODI cricket, and he brings it up with a single, taking off his cap and raising his bat! He'll be a relieved man for now, getting back among the runs after a lean patch in the vastly different English conditions.

SIX! Dhawan goes for a wild slog towards the leg side, and comfortably clears the midwicket fence! That brings up the fifty-stand for the third wicket as well! IND 213/2

OUT ! Dhawan gets a thick edge while looking to smash the ball towards the leg side, resulting in a simple catch for Afzal at backward point. End of a superb innings from the left-hander, one that came at a strike-rate of over 100! IND 240/3

OUT! Dhoni gets a faint edge to get caught behind for a duck, as Ehsan and his Hong Kong teammates break into celebrations, with two quick wickets coming their way at this stage. Dhoni knew he was out, and started walking right away even before the umpire could raise his finger. IND 242/4

OUT! And we have a mini-collapse here! Karthik attempts to slog the ball over the midwicket fence, but doesn't quite connect. Keeper McKechnie screams "CAAAAATCHH" while the ball's in the air, and Babar Hayat takes a fine running catch near the boundary! That's the second wicket for Kinchit Shah! IND 248/5

OUT! Bhuvneshwar goes for a slog, but guides it straight into the hands of the fielder at midwicket! The batsmen were under pressure to get some quick runs their way after a couple of slow overs. IND 277/6

OUT ! Shardul tries to go for a big hit, but gets a thick leading edge that results in a catch for Carter at long off. IND 282/7

FOUR! Rath continues to shine and he cuts this short and wide ball through the point for a boundary. FIFTY up for Hong Kong.

SIX! Short ball and Nizakat Khan pulls it for a maximum over the deep mid-wicket to bring up his fifty.

DROPPED! Chahal drops a tough caught and bowl chance and Rath takes a sigh of relief. Could turn out to be a costly drop in the end.

The batsmen are having some issues facing the chinaman bowler but they are not taking too much risks against him. At the same time, they have been able to get a boundary every over. 9 runs from the over.

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: Favourites India will look to overpower Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener and prepare for the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan the next day.

Hong Kong, expectedly, lost to Pakistan by eight wickets in their first game. India, who even without talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, should give them the same treatment.

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and with experienced M.S. Dhoni in their ranks, India will look to get their combination right in the first game before the tougher test of Pakistan on which all eyes will rest.

Besides Rohit, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav add teeth to their batting while in the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal throw up a lot of variety.

The Asia Cup will once again bring to the fore Dhoni's batting frailties with age as his strike rate has been below par in recent limited overs matches. The celebrated former India captain, known for his big hitting skills, has been a pale shadow of his former self lately and will once again come under the scanner if the same trend continues.

India's middle order is an issue too and needs to be resolved ahead of the World Cup next year.

The Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar combination will be back in action along with the Kuldeep-Chahal combination, which has been a steady set-up for past one year.

Back in the mix after a back injury, Bhuvneshwar will also look to use the Hong Kong game as a warm-up ahead of the Pakistan tie.

He recently came back to competitive cricket for India A against South Africa A.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed.

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (Captain), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulson, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammed, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Raag Kapur, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Ahmed, Tanvir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain.

With inputs from IANS