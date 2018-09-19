First Cricket
India vs Hong Kong, LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Debutant Khaleel removes Nizakat, Carter

Date: Wednesday, 19 September, 2018 00:16 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates

285/7
Overs
50.0
R/R
5.7
Fours
25
Sixes
5
Extras
5
Hong Kong need 87 runs in 58 balls at 9 rpo
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kedar Jadhav not out 28 27 0 1
Kuldeep Yadav not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Tanwir Afzal 4 0 34 0
Ehsan Nawaz 8 0 50 1
199/4
Overs
40.2
R/R
4.95
Fours
17
Sixes
4
Extras
11
Hong Kong need 87 runs in 58 balls at 9 rpo
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kinchit Shah Batting 2 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 6 0 33 0
Khaleel Ahmed 7 0 37 2

  • OUT!

    OUT!

  • After 40 overs,Hong Kong 198/3 ( Babar Hayat 18 , Kinchit Shah 1)

    Khaleel Ahmed strikes on the very first ball. The third wicket is down. And suddenly, the runs are hard to come by. What a debut this is for the young man. Came into the attack when India needed wickets and he has delivered and how. 

    Full Scorecard

  SIX! This is some striking, Hayat picks it from the length and hits it right over the long-on for a maximum. Stand and deliver.

    Full Scorecard

  Kinchit Shah, left handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard

  OUT! This is so much like Mitchell Starc, Khaleel comes from round the wicket and the ball straightens a bit, takes the edge off Carter's bat and Dhoni does not make a mistake behind the stumps. Christopher Carter c Dhoni b Khaleel Ahmed 3(11)

    Full Scorecard

  Khaleel continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 39 overs,Hong Kong 191/2 ( Babar Hayat 12 , Christopher Carter 3)

    Kuldeep comes in to bowl the second last over of his spell. Got hit for a huge one. Hayat is looking to play some shots here and why not, Hong Kong need 95 off 66. 

    Full Scorecard

  SIX! Loopy delivery, Hayat steps out and hits one for maximum over the bowler's head. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Nizakat Khan's dismissals in 90s:

    94 v Scotland, Mong Kok, 2016
    93 v U.A.E., Dubai, 2017
    92 v India, Dubai, 2018*

    Full Scorecard

  Kuldeep continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 38 overs,Hong Kong 183/2 ( Babar Hayat 5 , Christopher Carter 2)

    Khaleel runs from round the wicket. He is bowling exactly the line that is required. Outside the off stump, while some deliveries are coming in, others just straightening. Hong Kong need 103 runs from 72 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Fullish, Hayat gives charge to the bowler and hits it in between the cover and mid-on for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  Khaleel racing in, from round the wicket. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 37 overs,Hong Kong 177/2 ( Babar Hayat 0 , Christopher Carter 1)

    Kuldeep continues and he is keeping the new batsmen silent. Great comeback by India in the last 3 overs. Hong Kong need 109 runs in 78 balls.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    What an innings Nizakat has played here! Top-class. He deserved a hundred tonight. But Indians won't mind this phase of play. They are certainly back in the game now. The bowlers are looking much more fired up now.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Nizakat Khan missed out on becoming the first Associate batsman to score a century against India in ODIs. Well played for his 92. Gave HK a chance to surge an upset.

    Full Scorecard

  Kuldeep continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 36 overs,Hong Kong 175/2 ( Babar Hayat 0 , Christopher Carter 0)

    Khaleel continues and he has begun with a wide. He comes round the wicket to the right-handed batsman and traps him in front of the stumps. India have sent both the openers back now. We have seen a mature partnership this far but does Hong Kong have the maturity to see this through. There are two new batsmen in right now. If there is a chance for India to win this one, it is now. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    A much needed breakthrough. India were desperately looking for this lifeline. With pressure building, the inexperienced Hong Kong batting may struggle to cope up with it. At least, Indian fans are hoping so.  

    Full Scorecard

  OUT! Khaleel comes from round the wicket, brings the ball in to Nizakat, hits him on the pads, umpire gives it out. Batsman goes upstairs but the decision is not changed. Here is the maiden wicket for Khaleel in internationalHere is the U-turn in the match, it seems. Nizakat Khan lbw b Khaleel Ahmed 92(115) 

    Full Scorecard

  Khaleel continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 35 overs,Hong Kong 174/1 ( Nizakat Khan 92 , Babar Hayat 0)

    Kuldeep comes into the attack and he has delivered. Beautiful delivery, asking Rath to drive it and hence he fell in the trap. India finally have one wicket. Babar Hayat is the new batsman and he is looking clueless against Kuldeep. Superb over from him, a maiden-wicket. Can Hong Kong still do it? They need 112 off 90 balls. 

    Full Scorecard


  Babar Hayat, right handed bat, comes to the crease

    Full Scorecard

  OUT! That's a wicket for India, Kuldeep tosses it up, Rath drives it through the covers but could not keep it grounded and gives a simple catch to Rohit Sharma. This is the wicket India were looking for. Anshuman Rath c Rohit b Kuldeep Yadav 73(97) 

     

    Full Scorecard

  Kuldeep to bowl from the other end. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 34 overs,Hong Kong 174/0 ( Nizakat Khan 92 , Anshy Rath (C) 73)

    Khaleel is back. This is a big moment for the debutant. This is a crucial moment. The side which is able to handle nerves in this phase will be able to end up as a happy side. Right now, the openers are untroubled.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Room outside the off-stump, and Khaleel slashes it over the point for a boundary. Nizakat now into the 90s. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is now the highest stand for Hong Kong for any wicket in ODIs, going past 170 runs stand (4th wicket) between Anshuman Rath and Nizakat Khan against Scotland at Mong Kok in 2016.

    Full Scorecard

  Back from DRINKS! and Khaleel will resume things here. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Highest individual scores by Associate batsmen against India in ODIs:

    87*- NIZAKAT KHAN, Dubai, 2018*
    83 - Maurice Odumbe, Gwalior, 1998
    79 - Kennedy Otieno, Cape Town, 2003

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    Mini chaos in the press box right now. Everybody busy changing their match-reports. This has been some performance by Hong Kong. Asking rate is very much manageable. It is their game to win from here.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 33 overs,Hong Kong 167/0 ( Nizakat Khan 87 , Anshy Rath (C) 71)

    Chahal is back on and there was a close run-out chance at the striker's end but Rath threw himself to the crease to safeguard himself. Luck is not favouring India at all. Hong Kong need 119 runs off 102 balls. Time for DRINKS!

    Full Scorecard

  Chahal is back on. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 32 overs,Hong Kong 164/0 ( Nizakat Khan 86 , Anshy Rath (C) 69)

    Jadhav comes into the attack and he has been hit for runs in the over. This is has been a great effort from the Hong Kong. They have batted superbly, beat the heat, and had a big heart to take on the super power in world cricket.

    Full Scorecard

  SIX! Short from Jadhav, Rath rocks back on foot and heaves it over the deep mid-wicket for a maximum. 

    Full Scorecard

  Jadhav comes into the attack.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 31 overs,Hong Kong 157/0 ( Nizakat Khan 86 , Anshy Rath (C) 62)

    Shardul Thakur comes back into the attack. Like Bhuvneshwar, he too had a forgettable first spell. He begins well but luck does not favor him as an edge flies over the slips for a boundary.He floundered on the second ball as well. 150 up for Hong Kong. 

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! Thakur comes from round the wicket and fires it on the pads, Rath guides it to fine leg boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  FOUR! On good length, Nizakat heaves it, the ball takes the edge and flies away from Dhoni for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  Shardul Thakur comes back into the attack. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 30 overs,Hong Kong 143/0 ( Nizakat Khan 80 , Anshy Rath (C) 54)

    Jadhav continues. Rohit, it seems, will bowl him out in one go if he does not err in length. Almost got Nizakat play that one bad shot but the batsman was lucky to escape. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the first time that two Hong Kong openers have scored fifty-plus runs each in a same ODI match.

    Full Scorecard

  Jadhav continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 29 overs,Hong Kong 139/0 ( Nizakat Khan 79 , Anshy Rath (C) 51)

    Right so Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back into the attack. Rath has registered a gritty fifty. What a knock from him and he would like to continue doing the good work. India, on the other hand, will now be depended on how Bhuvneshwar bowls in the second spell. If he fails, well, India will have much to bother about.

    Full Scorecard

  FIFTY for captain Anshuman Rath as he taps one to the leg side and runs two. 

    Full Scorecard

  Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back into the attack

    Full Scorecard

  • After 28 overs,Hong Kong 135/0 ( Nizakat Khan 78 , Anshy Rath (C) 48)

    Jadhav has been really good and if India are able to win this one, this spell should be remembered. He came at a time when Hong Kong were going great guns and scoring at will. He came and just dried up the runs. Just 2 from the over.

    Full Scorecard

  Jadhav continues. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 27 overs,Hong Kong 133/0 ( Nizakat Khan 77 , Anshy Rath (C) 47)

    Kuldeep Yadav continues. Bowls a googly to right-handed Nizakat from over the wicket and Dhoni goes up to him to have a chat. Brings in a short point fielder and asks the bowler to bowl on the off-stump channel.Just 2 from the over and now we see some strategies coming into play.

    Full Scorecard

  Kuldeep continues. 

    Full Scorecard
Latest Update: Kuldeep comes in to bowl the second last over of his spell. Got hit for a huge one. Hayat is looking to play some shots here and why not, Hong Kong need 95 off 66.

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: Favourites India will look to overpower Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener and prepare for the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan the next day.

Hong Kong, expectedly, lost to Pakistan by eight wickets in their first game. India, who even without talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, should give them the same treatment.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath. AFP

India captain Rohit Sharma and Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath. AFP

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and with experienced M.S. Dhoni in their ranks, India will look to get their combination right in the first game before the tougher test of Pakistan on which all eyes will rest.

Besides Rohit, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav add teeth to their batting while in the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal throw up a lot of variety.

The Asia Cup will once again bring to the fore Dhoni's batting frailties with age as his strike rate has been below par in recent limited overs matches. The celebrated former India captain, known for his big hitting skills, has been a pale shadow of his former self lately and will once again come under the scanner if the same trend continues.

India's middle order is an issue too and needs to be resolved ahead of the World Cup next year.

The Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar combination will be back in action along with the Kuldeep-Chahal combination, which has been a steady set-up for past one year.

Back in the mix after a back injury, Bhuvneshwar will also look to use the Hong Kong game as a warm-up ahead of the Pakistan tie.

He recently came back to competitive cricket for India A against South Africa A.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed.

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (Captain), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulson, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammed, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Raag Kapur, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Ahmed, Tanvir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018

CRICKET SCORES


