SAW in WI | 1st ODI Sep 16, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
INDW in SL | 3rd ODI Sep 16, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
Asia Cup Sep 18, 2018
IND vs HK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 19, 2018
IND vs PAK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
India vs Hong Kong, LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Hong Kong to bowl first; Khaleel Ahmed makes debut

Date: Tuesday, 18 September, 2018 16:34 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

  • Rohit Sharma, India captain: I think it's (acclimatisation) one of the important factors in this part of the world. We're going to do everything we can to get ourselves ready for this game. Every team is quite competitive, and you cannot take your step off the pedal. They (Indian team) all are excited to play in the tournament. 

  • Anshuman Rath, Hong Kong captain: Bowling is our strength, and we thought we'd go out there and show our skills. We'll just go out there with a smile on our face. There is a bit more grass than the other wicket. Chasing is probably a bit easy under the lights. 

  • TOSS: Hong Kong win the toss, and skipper Anshuman Rath opts to bowl first.

  • Khaleel Ahmed gets his ODI cap from Rohit Sharma. Will be making his debut.  

     

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai

    A low-profile game for defending champion India to start their Asia Cup campaign. Remember, they are playing tomorrow once again, that too against their arch-rivals Pakistan. Under this extreme heat, playing on back to back days is a difficult ask. So,with due respect to Hong Kong, ideally today India would like to finish the formalities as early as possible.

  • Weather report: The temperature in Dubai is 41 degree celcius and it goes without saying that players from both the teams will be struggling to get going in the match. Not to forget India again play a match tomorrow and that too against arch-rivals Pakistan. 

  • We are just 10 minutes away from the toss. Don't go anywhere, stay tuned with us. 

  • Virat Kohli might not be there in the squad but he is backing the boys from the sidelines. 

  • In case you missed it: Sri Lanka have bowed out of the tournament after 91-run loss to Afghanistan in Monday's encounter. Read the full match report here.

  • He is back after a long break!

  • Virat Kohli’s absence and Pakistan’s current form make it an even contest, says former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar

    Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar tells Firstpost that India's Asia Cup 2018 clashes against Pakistan could be the most evenly-fought contests between the two teams in recent memory. Read more from Sanjay Manjrekar here.

  • India start their Asia Cup campaign with humidity, Hong Kong and Pakistan in mind

    UAE brings its own set of challenges, with energy-sapping humidity in the afternoon. 40 degrees Celsius is the norm. The stifling humidity will be a bigger factor, given that India will play back-to-back matches, writes Chetan Narula in his preview.

  • India start off their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong before the much-anticipated clast against Pakistan tomorrow. Pakistan had a perfect start as they overpowered Hong Kong in their opener and India would be looking to do the same to get into the groove straight away. Hong Kong are in a must-win situation. A loss here will bring an end to their campaign. India start off as clear favourites. 

  • Hello and welcome to the coverage of the Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Hong Kong. The match starts at 5 pm IST. Follow this space for all the live scores and updates.

Latest Update: India start off their Asia Cup 2018 campaign against a lowly Hong Kong. Captain Virat Kohli is missing from the squad but he has wished the team all the luck from the sidelines. The match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. It is also being live steamed on Hotstar.

Preview: Favourites India will look to overpower Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener and prepare for the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan the next day.

Hong Kong, expectedly, lost to Pakistan by eight wickets in their first game. India, who even without talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, should give them the same treatment.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath. AFP

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and with experienced M.S. Dhoni in their ranks, India will look to get their combination right in the first game before the tougher test of Pakistan on which all eyes will rest.

Besides Rohit, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav add teeth to their batting while in the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal throw up a lot of variety.

The Asia Cup will once again bring to the fore Dhoni's batting frailties with age as his strike rate has been below par in recent limited overs matches. The celebrated former India captain, known for his big hitting skills, has been a pale shadow of his former self lately and will once again come under the scanner if the same trend continues.

India's middle order is an issue too and needs to be resolved ahead of the World Cup next year.

The Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar combination will be back in action along with the Kuldeep-Chahal combination, which has been a steady set-up for past one year.

Back in the mix after a back injury, Bhuvneshwar will also look to use the Hong Kong game as a warm-up ahead of the Pakistan tie.

He recently came back to competitive cricket for India A against South Africa A.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed.

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (Captain), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulson, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammed, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Raag Kapur, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Ahmed, Tanvir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2018

