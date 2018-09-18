- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs HK Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN Vs SL Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 137 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B1 - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A2 vs B2 - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
The Great Indian NPA Mess: UPA's sins were of commission while NDA's errors are of omission
-
Nine Members of European Parliament call for all deals with India to be nixed until arrested activists are released
-
Narendra Modi in Varanasi: Close on the heels of LS polls, PM announces projects worth Rs 550 cr in his constituency
-
Champions League: Tactical profiles of 'favourites' spell end of possession football as another dramatic campaign beckons
-
First lookout circular against Vijay Mallya for his detention was not sustainable, needed correction as there was no warrant : CBI
-
धर्मनिरपेक्षता को अब घाटे का सौदा मानने लगी है कांग्रेस
-
RSS का कार्यक्रम: प्रचलित भ्रांतियों को दूर करने की कोशिश करते मोहन भागवत
-
India vs Hong Kong, Live cricket score, Asia Cup 2018 : हॉन्ग कॉन्ग ने जीता टॉस, भारत को बल्लेबाजी का न्योता
-
वाराणसी से पीएम मोदी: मैं सेवक हूं और आप मेरे मालिक हैं, इसलिए मैं पल-पल का हिसाब दूंगा-पीएम
-
अजय माकन ने दिल्ली कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पद से दिया इस्तीफा, कांग्रेस ने किया इनकार
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
HIGHLIGHTS
TOSS: Hong Kong win the toss, and skipper Anshuman Rath opts to bowl first.
Rohit Sharma, India captain: I think it's (acclimatisation) one of the important factors in this part of the world. We're going to do everything we can to get ourselves ready for this game. Every team is quite competitive, and you cannot take your step off the pedal. They (Indian team) all are excited to play in the tournament.
Anshuman Rath, Hong Kong captain: Bowling is our strength, and we thought we'd go out there and show our skills. We'll just go out there with a smile on our face. There is a bit more grass than the other wicket. Chasing is probably a bit easy under the lights.
TOSS: Hong Kong win the toss, and skipper Anshuman Rath opts to bowl first.
Khaleel Ahmed gets his ODI cap from Rohit Sharma. Will be making his debut.
A low-profile game for defending champion India to start their Asia Cup campaign. Remember, they are playing tomorrow once again, that too against their arch-rivals Pakistan. Under this extreme heat, playing on back to back days is a difficult ask. So,with due respect to Hong Kong, ideally today India would like to finish the formalities as early as possible.
Weather report: The temperature in Dubai is 41 degree celcius and it goes without saying that players from both the teams will be struggling to get going in the match. Not to forget India again play a match tomorrow and that too against arch-rivals Pakistan.
We are just 10 minutes away from the toss. Don't go anywhere, stay tuned with us.
Virat Kohli might not be there in the squad but he is backing the boys from the sidelines.
In case you missed it: Sri Lanka have bowed out of the tournament after 91-run loss to Afghanistan in Monday's encounter. Read the full match report here.
He is back after a long break!
Virat Kohli’s absence and Pakistan’s current form make it an even contest, says former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar
Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar tells Firstpost that India's Asia Cup 2018 clashes against Pakistan could be the most evenly-fought contests between the two teams in recent memory. Read more from Sanjay Manjrekar here.
India start their Asia Cup campaign with humidity, Hong Kong and Pakistan in mind
UAE brings its own set of challenges, with energy-sapping humidity in the afternoon. 40 degrees Celsius is the norm. The stifling humidity will be a bigger factor, given that India will play back-to-back matches, writes Chetan Narula in his preview.
India start off their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong before the much-anticipated clast against Pakistan tomorrow. Pakistan had a perfect start as they overpowered Hong Kong in their opener and India would be looking to do the same to get into the groove straight away. Hong Kong are in a must-win situation. A loss here will bring an end to their campaign. India start off as clear favourites.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of the Asia Cup 2018 match between India and Hong Kong. The match starts at 5 pm IST. Follow this space for all the live scores and updates.
Latest Update: India start off their Asia Cup 2018 campaign against a lowly Hong Kong. Captain Virat Kohli is missing from the squad but he has wished the team all the luck from the sidelines. The match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. It is also being live steamed on Hotstar.
Preview: Favourites India will look to overpower Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener and prepare for the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan the next day.
Hong Kong, expectedly, lost to Pakistan by eight wickets in their first game. India, who even without talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, should give them the same treatment.
India captain Rohit Sharma and Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath. AFP
Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and with experienced M.S. Dhoni in their ranks, India will look to get their combination right in the first game before the tougher test of Pakistan on which all eyes will rest.
Besides Rohit, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav add teeth to their batting while in the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal throw up a lot of variety.
The Asia Cup will once again bring to the fore Dhoni's batting frailties with age as his strike rate has been below par in recent limited overs matches. The celebrated former India captain, known for his big hitting skills, has been a pale shadow of his former self lately and will once again come under the scanner if the same trend continues.
India's middle order is an issue too and needs to be resolved ahead of the World Cup next year.
The Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar combination will be back in action along with the Kuldeep-Chahal combination, which has been a steady set-up for past one year.
Back in the mix after a back injury, Bhuvneshwar will also look to use the Hong Kong game as a warm-up ahead of the Pakistan tie.
He recently came back to competitive cricket for India A against South Africa A.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed.
Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (Captain), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulson, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammed, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Raag Kapur, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Ahmed, Tanvir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Sep 18, 2018