FOUR ! Caressed through the cover region for a four! Exquisite stuff from Dhawan! IND 176/2

Nawaz bowls a couple of short deliveries to Dhawan at the start of his fifth over. While Dhawan ducks in the first one, he pulls the next delivery towards fine-leg to collect his 11th four. Dhawan ends the over with a beautifully-timed crunch through the cover region for another boundary. 10 off the over.

Kinchit Shah brought into the attack in the 33rd over of the innings.

Kinchit Shah starts off on a tight note, with just two singles coming off the 33rd over of the innings. Dhawan, meanwhile is batting on 90 at the moment.

FOUR ! Nawaz fires a bouncer at Dhawan, but the latter hooks it towards fine-leg for a one-bounce for instead! IND 182/2

Dhawan hooks a short ball from Nawaz towards the fine-leg fence off the fourth delivery for a four. Nawaz oversteps off the last delivery, with Karthik slicing the ball over the umpire's head to collect just a single off the free-hit. Seven off the over.

Kinchit into his second over, with four singles coming off the over. Meanwhile, Dhawan is just a hit away from his 14th ODI ton.

FOUR ! First boundary for DK, as he drives an overpitched delivery through the off side! IND 196/2

CENTURY FOR SHIKHAR DHAWAN! His 14th in ODI cricket, and he brings it up with a single, taking off his cap and raising his bat! He'll be a relieved man for now, getting back among the runs after a lean patch in the vastly different English conditions.

Nine runs collected off the 36th over, with five singles and a boundary coming off it. While Karthik punishes the bowler for an overpitched delivery to collect his first boundary, Dhawan brings up his century with a single off the last ball.

FOUR ! Dhawan sweeps towards fine-leg off a full-pitched delivery from Kinchit, who thought the ball hit Dhawan's pad first, and appeals unsuccessfully for an lbw. IND 204/2

Nine runs collected off the 37th over, with Dhawan sweeping the ball off the third delivery towards fine-leg for a four. India cross the 200-run mark in this over.

SIX! Dhawan goes for a wild slog towards the leg side, and comfortably clears the midwicket fence! That brings up the fifty-stand for the third wicket as well! IND 213/2

Despite all his failures against the moving duke ball recently, Shikhar Dhawan is still a force to reckon with in white-ball cricket. He has proved that once again today with this classy innings. However, his real test will be against the Pakistani seamers, when they will make the ball talk.

Hong Kong opt for the review after an lbw appeal by Ehsan against Dhawan is turned down by the umpire. This one looks like it's missing off. That's certainly the case, with impact well outside the off side. Dhawan's safe... for now.

Dhawan collects a six off the second delivery, bringing up the fifty-stand with DK. Appeal for lbw off the last delivery, after Dhawan attempts a switch hit and misses, with Hong Kong opting for the review. Replay shows the impact to be outside off. Nine runs off the over.

FOUR ! Dhawan targets the midwicket region once again, stepping out of his crease and connecting well on this occasion. IND 220/2

Eight off the over, with Dhawan smacking the ball towards the midwicket fence at the start of the over to collect his 15th four.

FOUR ! Second boundary for Karthik, as he swivels his bat, and guides the ball past short fine-leg. IND 228/2

SIX ! Good use of the bottom hand by Dhawan, as he smokes this one into the stands beyond the midwicket fence! IND 235/2

13 off Ehsan's penultimate over. While Karthik sweeps past short fine-leg to collect his second four, Dhawan smacks the ball high in the air, and into the stands beyond the midwicket fence for his second big hit. The two batsmen are starting to step the run rate up with another 10 overs left in the innings.

OUT ! Dhawan gets a thick edge while looking to smash the ball towards the leg side, resulting in a simple catch for Afzal at backward point. End of a superb innings from the left-hander, one that came at a strike-rate of over 100! IND 240/3

Kinchit gets his hands on the ball off a full-blooded shot by Dhawan off a full toss, but the ball simply bursts out of his hands, and lands near the non-striker. The Mumbai-born lad though, gets his wicket a couple of deliveries later, as Dhawan lobs the ball high up in the air off a thick edge, and ends up getting caught at backward point. Four runs and a wicket off the over, as MS Dhoni joins Dinesh Karthik at the crease.

OUT! Dhoni gets a faint edge to get caught behind for a duck, as Ehsan and his Hong Kong teammates break into celebrations, with two quick wickets coming their way at this stage. Dhoni knew he was out, and started walking right away even before the umpire could raise his finger. IND 242/4

FOUR ! Karthik laps a back-of-length delivery from Ehsan past short fine, collecting his third boundary in the process. IND 247/4

Six runs collected off Ehsan's final over of the innings, although he signs off with the wicket of veteran keeper-batsman MS Dhoni, who starts walking off right away after getting caught-behind off a faint nick. DK laps the ball towards fine-leg for a four. Six runs and a wicket off the 42nd.

OUT! And we have a mini-collapse here! Karthik attempts to slog the ball over the midwicket fence, but doesn't quite connect. Keeper McKechnie screams "CAAAAATCHH" while the ball's in the air, and Babar Hayat takes a fine running catch near the boundary! That's the second wicket for Kinchit Shah! IND 248/5

Second wicket falls in as many overs, as Dinesh Karthik gets caught at deep midwicket thanks to some spectacular work by Babar Hayat. Two new batsmen at the crease, and suddenly the prospect of getting to the 300-run mark looks a lot more difficult for the Indians.

Not the ideal way to start his Asia Cup campaign for MS Dhoni. Following all the criticisms for his approach during the ODI series in England, he is indeed under a little bit of pressure to perform. Though today's failure is unlikely to have any impact in the match, but going into the tournament, India need the experience of Dhoni in the middle-order. His performance in this tournament will be closely monitored.

Great strategy by MS Dhoni to save all the energy for tomorrow's match.

Not sure if that was actually the plan.

Ehsan Nawaz returns to the attack in the 44th over, giving away just two singles. Hong Kong suddenly on top at the moment, thanks to the wickets that have also led to the drying up of runs. Thankfully for India though, Bhuvneshwar's no mug with the bat, and the defending champs will hope the two stitch a quick stand.

Three runs collected off the 45th over, with both Bhuvneshwar and Kedar looking for the big hits, but not getting the necessary connection. Can they make the most of the remaining five overs?

SIX ! Jadhav shuffles down the track, and chips a full delivery from Nawaz to send the ball flying straight over the non-striker, and beyond the sight screen. IND 268/5

Jadhav collects doubles on either side of a wide — called by the umpire for height — before ending the over with a straight six. 12 off the over.

Bhuvneshwar collects a single off the first ball. Jadhav then, opens the face of his bat, and collects a double with a late cut off the second delivery. Three off the over.

Players scoring same no. of ducks and centuries in ODIs for India:

Four runs collected off the 48th over, as the Hong Kong bowlers aren't giving either Jadhav or Bhuvneshwar any room for the big hits.

OUT! Bhuvneshwar goes for a slog, but guides it straight into the hands of the fielder at midwicket! The batsmen were under pressure to get some quick runs their way after a couple of slow overs. IND 277/6

Just two runs and a wicket off the penultimate over, as Kinchit picks up his third. Quality death bowling from the Hong Kong attack so far.

OUT ! Shardul tries to go for a big hit, but gets a thick leading edge that results in a catch for Carter at long off. IND 282/7

Aizaz bowls the final over, and Jadhav starts off with doubles off the first two deliveries. Single off the third delivery, bringing Shardul on strike. Thakur tries going for a big hit off the fourth delivery, but doesn't get the distance, and is caught by Carter at long off. A double and a single off the last two deliveries, as India finish on 285/7 after 50 overs.

Not exactly the finish that the defending champions were looking for after the start provided to them by the top-order. Brilliant work by the Hong Kong bowlers in the last 10 overs though, hitting the right areas, and waiting for the batsmen to make mistakes.

"I was happy because I could spend some time in the middle. You need to really apply yourself. It's a challenge. (On facing Pakistan tomorrow) To be really honest, we've not thought about that at all. We're just looking at this match. I'm happy to be back in the side, and hopefully I contribute to ways that benefit the team," says Ambati Rayudu at the end of the innings, in an interview with Rameez Raja.

Just 48 runs in the last 10 overs for India. Not the ideal finish they were looking for. In fact, this has been one area of concern for the team management for a while now. In the context of this match, this won't have much effect. But in the high-profile matches, opposition can take advantage of this vulnerability.

Anshuman Rath, Hong Kong captain : Bowling is our strength, and we thought we'd go out there and show our skills. We'll just go out there with a smile on our face. There is a bit more grass than the other wicket. Chasing is probably a bit easy under the lights.

Rohit Sharma, India captain : I think it's (acclimatisation) one of the important factors in this part of the world. We're going to do everything we can to get ourselves ready for this game. Every team is quite competitive, and you cannot take your step off the pedal. They (Indian team) all are excited to play in the tournament.

OUT ! And Ehsan Khan it is who gets the breakthrough, as Rohit gets a leading edge that lobs the ball high in the air, offering mid off the simplest of catches! Ehsan does the Afridi celebration after getting the big wicket. IND 45/1

Meanwhile, the fifty-stand's up between Dhawan and Rayudu for the second wicket.

FIFTY up for Shikhar Dhawan — his 26th in ODIs ! Guides the ball down the ground, coming back for a second run in the process, to bring up the milestone. The left-hander takes 57 deliveries to get to the milestone in what has been a refreshing knock from him. The fifty will do his confidence a world of good after a poor run in England.

Hundred partnership up between Dhawan and Rayudu for the second wicket , with the former guiding the ball down the ground for a single in the 27th over to bring up the milestone. IND 145/1

FIFTY up for Ambati Rayudu ! A much-needed confidence booster for him after the Yo Yo setback that he went through earlier. Brings up the milestone for the seventh time in his ODI career with a boundary towards third man. IND 151/1

OUT! Nawaz finally brings the partnership to an end, as Rayudu gets caught behind for his innings to come to an end at the 60-run mark. Nawaz surprises Rayudu with a short ball, and the batsman responds by trying to uppercut it. Gets a faint edge off his glove, and the England-born keeper does a wonderful job behind the stumps to collect the ball in a split second. IND 161/2

CENTURY FOR SHIKHAR DHAWAN! His 14th in ODI cricket, and he brings it up with a single, taking off his cap and raising his bat! He'll be a relieved man for now, getting back among the runs after a lean patch in the vastly different English conditions.

SIX! Dhawan goes for a wild slog towards the leg side, and comfortably clears the midwicket fence! That brings up the fifty-stand for the third wicket as well! IND 213/2

OUT ! Dhawan gets a thick edge while looking to smash the ball towards the leg side, resulting in a simple catch for Afzal at backward point. End of a superb innings from the left-hander, one that came at a strike-rate of over 100! IND 240/3

OUT! Dhoni gets a faint edge to get caught behind for a duck, as Ehsan and his Hong Kong teammates break into celebrations, with two quick wickets coming their way at this stage. Dhoni knew he was out, and started walking right away even before the umpire could raise his finger. IND 242/4

OUT! And we have a mini-collapse here! Karthik attempts to slog the ball over the midwicket fence, but doesn't quite connect. Keeper McKechnie screams "CAAAAATCHH" while the ball's in the air, and Babar Hayat takes a fine running catch near the boundary! That's the second wicket for Kinchit Shah! IND 248/5

OUT! Bhuvneshwar goes for a slog, but guides it straight into the hands of the fielder at midwicket! The batsmen were under pressure to get some quick runs their way after a couple of slow overs. IND 277/6

OUT ! Shardul tries to go for a big hit, but gets a thick leading edge that results in a catch for Carter at long off. IND 282/7

Latest Update: Aizaz bowls the final over, and Jadhav starts off with doubles off the first two deliveries. Single off the third delivery, bringing Shardul on strike. Thakur tries going for a big hit off the fourth delivery, but doesn't get the distance, and is caught by Carter at long off. A double and a single off the last two deliveries, as India finish on 285/7 after 50 overs.

The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.

Preview: Favourites India will look to overpower Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener and prepare for the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan the next day.

Hong Kong, expectedly, lost to Pakistan by eight wickets in their first game. India, who even without talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, should give them the same treatment.

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and with experienced M.S. Dhoni in their ranks, India will look to get their combination right in the first game before the tougher test of Pakistan on which all eyes will rest.

Besides Rohit, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav add teeth to their batting while in the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal throw up a lot of variety.

The Asia Cup will once again bring to the fore Dhoni's batting frailties with age as his strike rate has been below par in recent limited overs matches. The celebrated former India captain, known for his big hitting skills, has been a pale shadow of his former self lately and will once again come under the scanner if the same trend continues.

India's middle order is an issue too and needs to be resolved ahead of the World Cup next year.

The Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar combination will be back in action along with the Kuldeep-Chahal combination, which has been a steady set-up for past one year.

Back in the mix after a back injury, Bhuvneshwar will also look to use the Hong Kong game as a warm-up ahead of the Pakistan tie.

He recently came back to competitive cricket for India A against South Africa A.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed.

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (Captain), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulson, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammed, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Raag Kapur, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Ahmed, Tanvir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain.

With inputs from IANS