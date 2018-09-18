Dhawan and Rayudu deal in singles, with four of them coming off the 12th over. Steady partnership building between the two, with 23 runs having been added for the second wicket already.

Just two runs conceded by Nadeem Ahmed off his first over of the innings, with Rayudu guiding the ball towards midwicket off the fourth delivery for a double.

Singles collected off each of the last four deliveries of the over, as Dhawan and Rayudu go about keeping the scoreboard ticking steadily for now.

Three runs collected off Nadeem's second over. Dhawan, meanwhile, is getting close to his 26th ODI fifty, with another 10 runs left for him to collect for that milestone.

FOUR ! That's the third time Dhawan's pierced the gap between backward point and short third man off a cut, collecting yet another boundary along the way. IND 82/1

Rayudu collects a single off the first ball, before Dhawan cuts through the gap between short third man and backward point to collect his eighth boundary off the second ball. Seven off the over, and it's time for the players to have a drink now.

Following all the struggle against Anderson and Broad, Shikhar Dhawan seems to be back in business today. Playing with a lot of flair, as he always does in these Asian pitches. In this Indian limited-over's team, Dhawan plays an important role right at the top. And with no Virat Kohli there in this tournament, there is some vulnerability in the middle-order. Hence, he along with Rohit have to provide the team the steady starts throughout this event.

The players are back after the drink, with just one run coming off Nadeem's third over of the innings, as Rayudu guides the ball towards the leg side for a single off the second ball.

Ambati Rayudu hit a boundary every five balls in IPL 2018. He is yet to hit a boundary today facing 25-plus balls.

Five singles collected off Ehsan's sixth over, with offie having had a good day with the ball so far. Dhawan meanwhile, is three runs away from his half-century.

Singles collected off the third and fourth deliveries off the over. Rayudu shuffles down the pitch looking for a slog, but is deceived by the flight, and ends up defending. The Andhra batsman pulls the ball towards cow-corner, coming back for a second run off the last ball. Four off the over.

Meanwhile, the fifty-stand's up between Dhawan and Rayudu for the second wicket.

FIFTY up for Shikhar Dhawan — his 26th in ODIs ! Guides the ball down the ground, coming back for a second run in the process, to bring up the milestone. The left-hander takes 57 deliveries to get to the milestone in what has been a refreshing knock from him. The fifty will do his confidence a world of good after a poor run in England.

FOUR ! Half-tracker from Nizakat, and Dhawan smacks this towards the midwicket fence with disdain! Brings up the 100 for India at the same time! IND 102/1

SIX ! Rayudu rocks back and pulls towards the midwicket fence, getting enough power on the shot to clear the fence! That's the first big hit of the innings! IND 109/1

Big over for the Indians. Not only does Dhawan bring up his half-century as well as the fifty-stand with a double off the first delivery, but follows it up with a pull towards deep midwicket for his ninth boundary. Rayudu then ends the over with a six, clearing the midwicket fence with a clean hit. 15 off Nizakat Khan's first over of the innings.

FOUR ! Ambati goes for the inside-out loft towards the extra-cover fence, collecting his first four in the process! IND 114/1

Nadeem continues from the other end, with six coming off the over. Rayudu dances down the pitch off the fourth delivery, and smacks the ball towards deep extra-cover for his first four.

Tanwir Afzal brought back into the attack, replacing Nizakat, who went for 15 runs in his first over.

FOUR! Superbly timed by Dhawan, as he lofts the ball down the ground, holding his pose for the photographers! IND 122/1

Dhawan slashes the ball towards deep point off the second delivery, coming back for a second, before lofting the ball down the ground off the next ball for his 10th boundary. 10 off the over.

Shikhar Dhawan is the only Indian player scoring his runs with a 100-plus SR in this year in ODIs. (Min. 30 runs scored)

Just three singles off Nadeem's sixth, a relatively quiet over after a couple of big ones. Meanwhile, the partnership is nearing the century mark.

Just three runs collected off the 24th over, in which Aizaz returns to the attack in place of Afzal. Dhawan retains the strike with a single off the last ball, guiding it towards mid-off.

Nadeem appeals for lbw against Rayudu off the third delivery after the batsman misses while attempting a sweep. The umpire shakes his head negatively, with the ball appearing to go down leg. Four off the over. At the halfway mark of their innings, India are fairly well-placed with a plenty of wickets in hand.

FOUR ! Back-of-length delivery from Aizaz, and Rayudu pulls this one behind square, finding the backward square-leg fence! IND 139/1

Rayudu pulls a back-of-length ball from Aizaz off the second delivery of the over to collect his second four. Three singles collected off the remaining deliveries, with seven coming off the over. Partnership worth 97 between these two.

Hundred partnership up between Dhawan and Rayudu for the second wicket , with the former guiding the ball down the ground for a single in the 27th over to bring up the milestone. IND 145/1

Four singles collected off Nadeem's eighth over, with the third one bringing up the century stand between Dhawan and Rayudu.

FIFTY up for Ambati Rayudu ! A much-needed confidence booster for him after the Yo Yo setback that he went through earlier. Brings up the milestone for the seventh time in his ODI career with a boundary towards third man. IND 151/1

Six off the 28th over, including a boundary towards third man off Rayudus' bat that brings up the seventh ODI half-century for the Andhra batsman. India, meanwhile cross the 150-run mark with nine wickets and 22 overs in hand.

So far in this tournament over rates have been very poor by all the teams, especially in the first half. You have to take more frequent breaks than usual. It is that hot over here. Meanwhile, as I write this, Rayudu brings up his half-century in his comeback game. Hardly any celebration as he knows he needs to get a big one here.

SIX ! Rayudu gets down on one knee, and slog-sweeps the ball into the stands to collect his second big hit! IND 160/1

Nine runs collected off the 29th over of the innings, with Rayudu smacking the ball towards the stands beyond the midwicket fence to collect his second six.

OUT! Nawaz finally brings the partnership to an end, as Rayudu gets caught behind for his innings to come to an end at the 60-run mark. Nawaz surprises Rayudu with a short ball, and the batsman responds by trying to uppercut it. Gets a faint edge off his glove, and the England-born keeper does a wonderful job behind the stumps to collect the ball in a split second. IND 161/2

Nawaz returns to the attack in the 30th over, and makes an impact in his new spell right away, as he gets Rayudu caught behind to bring the 116-run second-wicket stand to an end. Two runs and a wicket off the over.

Three singles collected off the 31st over, as Nadeem Ahmed completes his quota of overs, finishing wicketless while having conceded 39 runs. Dhawan, meanwhile, moves to 80.

India have used eight different player at No.4 since ICC Champions Trophy 2017 which is the second most by any team.

FOUR ! Dhawan pulls a short ball from Nawaz towards fine-leg, where the ball lands well beyond the fielder's reach. The left-hander collects his 11th boundary. IND 170/2

Yet another unfortunate dismissal for an Indian batsman. And Rayudu would be gutted. But excellent take by the keeper McKechnie. Nevertheless, as mentioned before, Karthik comes out at No. 4. With his touch play he has always seemed like an ideal No.4 in the 50-over format, but he is yet to make a significant impact. Perhaps this Asia Cup is his last opportunity to keep himself in the scheme of things of the selectors for the World Cup.

FOUR ! Caressed through the cover region for a four! Exquisite stuff from Dhawan! IND 176/2

Nawaz bowls a couple of short deliveries to Dhawan at the start of his fifth over. While Dhawan ducks in the first one, he pulls the next delivery towards fine-leg to collect his 11th four. Dhawan ends the over with a beautifully-timed crunch through the cover region for another boundary. 10 off the over.

Kinchit Shah brought into the attack in the 33rd over of the innings.

Kinchit Shah starts off on a tight note, with just two singles coming off the 33rd over of the innings. Dhawan, meanwhile is batting on 90 at the moment.

FOUR ! Nawaz fires a bouncer at Dhawan, but the latter hooks it towards fine-leg for a one-bounce for instead! IND 182/2

Dhawan hooks a short ball from Nawaz towards the fine-leg fence off the fourth delivery for a four. Nawaz oversteps off the last delivery, with Karthik slicing the ball over the umpire's head to collect just a single off the free-hit. Seven off the over.

Anshuman Rath, Hong Kong captain : Bowling is our strength, and we thought we'd go out there and show our skills. We'll just go out there with a smile on our face. There is a bit more grass than the other wicket. Chasing is probably a bit easy under the lights.

Rohit Sharma, India captain : I think it's (acclimatisation) one of the important factors in this part of the world. We're going to do everything we can to get ourselves ready for this game. Every team is quite competitive, and you cannot take your step off the pedal. They (Indian team) all are excited to play in the tournament.

OUT ! And Ehsan Khan it is who gets the breakthrough, as Rohit gets a leading edge that lobs the ball high in the air, offering mid off the simplest of catches! Ehsan does the Afridi celebration after getting the big wicket. IND 45/1

Preview: Favourites India will look to overpower Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener and prepare for the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan the next day.

Hong Kong, expectedly, lost to Pakistan by eight wickets in their first game. India, who even without talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, should give them the same treatment.

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and with experienced M.S. Dhoni in their ranks, India will look to get their combination right in the first game before the tougher test of Pakistan on which all eyes will rest.

Besides Rohit, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav add teeth to their batting while in the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal throw up a lot of variety.

The Asia Cup will once again bring to the fore Dhoni's batting frailties with age as his strike rate has been below par in recent limited overs matches. The celebrated former India captain, known for his big hitting skills, has been a pale shadow of his former self lately and will once again come under the scanner if the same trend continues.

India's middle order is an issue too and needs to be resolved ahead of the World Cup next year.

The Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar combination will be back in action along with the Kuldeep-Chahal combination, which has been a steady set-up for past one year.

Back in the mix after a back injury, Bhuvneshwar will also look to use the Hong Kong game as a warm-up ahead of the Pakistan tie.

He recently came back to competitive cricket for India A against South Africa A.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed.

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (Captain), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulson, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammed, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Raag Kapur, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Ahmed, Tanvir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain.

