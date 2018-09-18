- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs HK Live Now
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs HK Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN Vs SL Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 137 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B1 - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A2 vs B2 - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Hong Kong, LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Dhawan going strong despite Rohit's departure
-
Stree's box office success proves films don’t need an auspicious release date; they just need to entertain
-
Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election, Ajay Maken's impending absence leaves Delhi Congress facing gaping hole
-
Champions League: Tactical profiles of 'favourites' spell end of possession football as another dramatic campaign beckons
-
First lookout circular against Vijay Mallya for his detention was not sustainable, needed correction as there was no warrant : CBI
-
India vs Hong Kong, Live cricket score, Asia Cup 2018 : भारत को पहला झटका, रोहित शर्मा पवेलियन लौटे
-
RSS कार्यक्रम LIVE Updates: संघ व्यक्तित्व निर्माण का काम करता है और स्वयंसेवक समाज का- भागवत
-
शिवभक्ति में डूबने के बाद अब बिहार में 'सवर्ण' बनी कांग्रेस? नाराजगी भुनाने की कोशिश!
-
धर्मनिरपेक्षता को अब घाटे का सौदा मानने लगी है कांग्रेस
-
RSS का कार्यक्रम: प्रचलित भ्रांतियों को दूर करने की कोशिश करते मोहन भागवत
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Asia Cup 2018,Live Cricket Score and Updates
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! And Ehsan Khan it is who gets the breakthrough, as Rohit gets a leading edge that lobs the ball high in the air, offering mid off the simplest of catches! Ehsan does the Afridi celebration after getting the big wicket. IND 45/1
Ehsan c Nizakat b Ehsan 23(22)
Rohit Sharma, India captain: I think it's (acclimatisation) one of the important factors in this part of the world. We're going to do everything we can to get ourselves ready for this game. Every team is quite competitive, and you cannot take your step off the pedal. They (Indian team) all are excited to play in the tournament.
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed
Anshuman Rath, Hong Kong captain: Bowling is our strength, and we thought we'd go out there and show our skills. We'll just go out there with a smile on our face. There is a bit more grass than the other wicket. Chasing is probably a bit easy under the lights.
Hong Kong XI: Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath (c), Babar Hayat, Christopher Carter, Kinchit Shah, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed
TOSS: Hong Kong win the toss, and skipper Anshuman Rath opts to bowl first.
After 12 overs,India 68/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 37 , Ambati Rayudu 7)
Dhawan and Rayudu deal in singles, with four of them coming off the 12th over. Steady partnership building between the two, with 23 runs having been added for the second wicket already.
After 11 overs,India 64/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 35 , Ambati Rayudu 5)
Rayudu goes for an inside-out shot over the cover region, coming back for a second run, off the third delivery of Aizaz's third over. Dhawan collects his seventh boundary with a pull towards the midwicket fence. Eight off the over.
FOUR! Pulled away towards the midwicket fence by Dhawan off Aizaz! The left-hander looks in great touch today! IND 63/1
After 10 overs,India 56/1 (Shikhar Dhawan 30, Ambati Rayudu 2)
Back-to-back boundaries for Shikhar Dhawan off the second and third deliveries, as India cross the 50-run mark in the 10th over.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Dhawan, and near identical ones that too! The left-hander once again threads the gap between short third man and backward point; IND 56/1
FOUR! Cut away behind square by Dhawan off Ehsan! And the southpaw brings up the fifty for India with that shot! IND 52/1
After 9 overs,India 48/1 (Shikhar Dhawan 22, Ambati Rayudu 2)
Aizaz continues from the other end. Rayudu gets off the mark off the penultimate delivery off the over, squeezing a yorker towards the leg side, and getting enough time to come back for a second run. Three off the over.
That shot was unnecessary. Rohit has missed out on a big score here. There was a hint of turn as well. Good signs for the Indian spinners. However, as expected Rayudu has come out at No.3. Huge opportunity for him following all the controversies surrounding his non-selection in the England series. Today, in all likelihood, Karthik will bat at 4 followed by Dhoni and Jadhav.
Highest batting average for Indian batsmen in ODIs: (Min.1000 runs)
58.20 - Virat Kohli
50.88 - MS Dhoni
50.23 - Ambati Rayudu
Rayudu is making a comeback in India's ODI side and has a point to prove.
After 8 overs,India 45/1 (Shikhar Dhawan 21, Ambati Rayudu 0)
Dhawan taps the ball towards the leg side for a single off the second delivery. Two deliveries later, Rohit tries shuffling down the track for a big hit, but ends up getting a leading edge that results in a simple catch for Nizakat at mid off. Just one run and a wicket off the over. Rayudu the new batsman at the crease.
Rayudu walks out to bat after Rohit's dismissal.
OUT! And Ehsan Khan it is who gets the breakthrough, as Rohit gets a leading edge that lobs the ball high in the air, offering mid off the simplest of catches! Ehsan does the Afridi celebration after getting the big wicket. IND 45/1
Ehsan c Nizakat b Ehsan 23(22)
Aizaz Khan's hero is Shanun Pollock and he has modelled his bowling action on him.
Both Rohit and Dhawan are looking ominous. Nothing is happening for the bowlers, no sideways movement at all and the batsmen are just getting the runs without any risk whatsoever. Don't be surprised if we see yet another double-hundred here.
Offie Ehsan Khan introduced into the attack in the eighth over. So it's a change from both ends now.
After 7 overs,India 44/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 23 , Shikhar Dhawan 20)
Medium pacer Aizaz Khan's introduced into the attack in the seventh over, and he gets off to a decent start, conceding just two singles off his first over.
Aizaz Khan brought into the attack in place of Tanwir Afzal.
After 6 overs,India 42/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 22 , Shikhar Dhawan 19)
Nawaz's third over goes rather well for the bowler, until the last two deliveries, in which Dhawan smacks the ball towards either side of the wicket to collect back-to-back fours. Eight off the over.
FOUR! Pulled away towards the midwicket fence for a boundary! Back-to-back fours for Dhawan, with both openers looking increasingly dangerous right now. IND 42/0
FOUR! It's starting to rain boundaries for the Indian openers now! Full, wide delivery from Nawaz, and Dhawan drives square through the off side, beating the diving fielder at point along the way. IND 38/0
FOUR! It's starting to rain boundaries for the Indian openers now! Full, wide delivery from Nawaz, and Dhawan drives square through the off side, beating the diving fielder at point along the way. IND 38/0
After 5 overs,India 34/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 22 , Shikhar Dhawan 11)
Expensive over for Afzal, with Dhawan clipping the ball through midwicket off the first delivery to collect his second boundary, before Rohit slogs the ball down the ground off the last two deliveries to collect back-to-back fours. 13 off the over.
FOUR! A shot very similar to what Rohit went for off the previous delivery, this time placing it a little more square. Back-to-back fours for the India captain. IND 34/0
FOUR! Rohit didn't quite connect while trying to slog the ball down the ground, but managed to place it beyond mid on's reach anyway. IND 30/0
FOUR! Full delivery from Afzal, and Dhawan plays this through the gap between mid-on and midwicket, with the ball comfortably reaching the boundary rope in the end. IND 25/0
After 4 overs,India 21/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 14 , Shikhar Dhawan 6)
Another quiet over for India, barring a boundary off the penultimate delivery in which Rohit shuffles forward, and guides the ball towards the midwicket fence to collect his second boundary. Four off the over.
FOUR! Rohit shuffles forward, and plays this across the line, with the ball travelling wide of the midwicket fielder. IND 21/0
After 3 overs,India 17/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 10 , Shikhar Dhawan 6)
Dhawan collects his first boundary of the innings, smacking the ball through the cover region off a back-of-length delivery that gives him enough room outside off. Afzal though, keeps Dhawan quiet for the rest of the over, as five dots follow.
Rohit Sharma's batting average in ODIs:
As a player : 44.12
As a captain : 108.50
FOUR! A tad short and wide, and Dhawan gets enough room to cut this through cover! First boundary for the southpaw! IND 17/0
After 2 overs,India 13/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 10 , Shikhar Dhawan 2)
Ehsan Nawaz from the other end. Rohit gets Dhawan back on strike by setting off for the non-striker's end after getting hit on his pads. The skipper collects doubles off the last two deliveries. Six off the over.
Shikhar Dhawan's last five ODI innings:
44, 36, 40, 18, 34
He will be desperate play a big innings if he gets off to a good start today.
Not enough people at the ground today. Towards evening the organisers are expecting more crowd to fill up the empty stands. However, tomorrow, these stands will be jammed packed right from the start.
After 1 overs,India 7/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 6 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)
Tanwir Afzal bowls the first over. Rohit Sharma dabs the ball towards the off side off the first ball, and gets off the mark right away with a single. Shikhar Dhawan follows suit two deliveries later, before Rohit collects the first boundary of the innings, courtesy a drive through the covers. Seven off the first over.
FOUR! Lovely drive by Rohit, as he collects the first boundary of the innings! IND 6/0
From the Indian point of view, it is a perfect opportunity to work on their vulnerable middle-order. With no Virat Kohli in the batting line-up, these Asia Cup matches will be like an audition for the likes of KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik and Kedar Jadhav to keep themselves in the scheme of things of the selectors. India are still in the search of permanent No. 4 batsman in the limited-overs side.
Today Jadhav, Karthik and Rayudu have been picked and they should make the most of their chances, if they get an opportunity to bat.
National anthems done, and now it's time for some cricketing action. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to the centre along with the Hong Kong team. Let's see how this match pans out.
There was only one ODI played between India and Hong Kong before today and India won it by 256 runs. It was played at Karachi in 2008.
This is the first ever international match that India are playing at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Khaleel Ahmed:
- From Tonk, Rajasthan
- India's 222nd ODI player
- Was with DD in IPL 2016 & 2017 and with SRH in 2018
So, Indian think-tank has decided to rest Bumrah for this game. Sensible decision, especially following his workload in England. Though, they are playing Bhuvi, who is making a comeback from injury. I guess, they want to check his rhythm ahead of tomorrow's big game.
Rohit Sharma, India captain: I think it's (acclimatisation) one of the important factors in this part of the world. We're going to do everything we can to get ourselves ready for this game. Every team is quite competitive, and you cannot take your step off the pedal. They (Indian team) all are excited to play in the tournament.
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed
Anshuman Rath, Hong Kong captain: Bowling is our strength, and we thought we'd go out there and show our skills. We'll just go out there with a smile on our face. There is a bit more grass than the other wicket. Chasing is probably a bit easy under the lights.
Hong Kong XI: Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath (c), Babar Hayat, Christopher Carter, Kinchit Shah, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed
TOSS: Hong Kong win the toss, and skipper Anshuman Rath opts to bowl first.
Khaleel Ahmed gets his ODI cap from Rohit Sharma. Will be making his debut.
A low-profile game for defending champion India to start their Asia Cup campaign. Remember, they are playing tomorrow once again, that too against their arch-rivals Pakistan. Under this extreme heat, playing on back to back days is a difficult ask. So,with due respect to Hong Kong, ideally today India would like to finish the formalities as early as possible.
Weather report: The temperature in Dubai is 41 degree celcius and it goes without saying that players from both the teams will be struggling to get going in the match. Not to forget India again play a match tomorrow and that too against arch-rivals Pakistan.
We are just 10 minutes away from the toss. Don't go anywhere, stay tuned with us.
Virat Kohli might not be there in the squad but he is backing the boys from the sidelines.
In case you missed it: Sri Lanka have bowed out of the tournament after 91-run loss to Afghanistan in Monday's encounter. Read the full match report here.
Latest Update: Rayudu goes for an inside-out shot over the cover region, coming back for a second run, off the third delivery of Aizaz's third over. Dhawan collects his seventh boundary with a pull towards the midwicket fence. Eight off the over.
The Asia Cup live match is being telecast on Star Sports 1 and 1 HD, Select 1 and Select 1 HD and Hindi 1 and Hindi 1 HD. The Asia Cup live streaming will take place on Hotstar.
Preview: Favourites India will look to overpower Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener and prepare for the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan the next day.
Hong Kong, expectedly, lost to Pakistan by eight wickets in their first game. India, who even without talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, should give them the same treatment.
India captain Rohit Sharma and Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath. AFP
Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and with experienced M.S. Dhoni in their ranks, India will look to get their combination right in the first game before the tougher test of Pakistan on which all eyes will rest.
Besides Rohit, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav add teeth to their batting while in the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal throw up a lot of variety.
The Asia Cup will once again bring to the fore Dhoni's batting frailties with age as his strike rate has been below par in recent limited overs matches. The celebrated former India captain, known for his big hitting skills, has been a pale shadow of his former self lately and will once again come under the scanner if the same trend continues.
India's middle order is an issue too and needs to be resolved ahead of the World Cup next year.
The Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar combination will be back in action along with the Kuldeep-Chahal combination, which has been a steady set-up for past one year.
Back in the mix after a back injury, Bhuvneshwar will also look to use the Hong Kong game as a warm-up ahead of the Pakistan tie.
He recently came back to competitive cricket for India A against South Africa A.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed.
Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (Captain), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulson, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammed, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Raag Kapur, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Ahmed, Tanvir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Sep 18, 2018