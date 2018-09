Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance Cricket writer in Dubai 17:04 (IST)

From the Indian point of view, it is a perfect opportunity to work on their vulnerable middle-order. With no Virat Kohli in the batting line-up, these Asia Cup matches will be like an audition for the likes of KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik and Kedar Jadhav to keep themselves in the scheme of things of the selectors. India are still in the search of permanent No. 4 batsman in the limited-overs side.

Today Jadhav, Karthik and Rayudu have been picked and they should make the most of their chances, if they get an opportunity to bat.