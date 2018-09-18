In case you missed it: Sri Lanka have bowed out of the tournament after 91-run loss to Afghanistan in Monday's encounter. Read the full match report here .

Virat Kohli might not be there in the squad but he is backing the boys from the sidelines.

We are just 10 minutes away from the toss. Don't go anywhere, stay tuned with us.

Weather report: The temperature in Dubai is 41 degree celcius and it goes without saying that players from both the teams will be struggling to get going in the match. Not to forget India again play a match tomorrow and that too against arch-rivals Pakistan.

A low-profile game for defending champion India to start their Asia Cup campaign. Remember, they are playing tomorrow once again, that too against their arch-rivals Pakistan. Under this extreme heat, playing on back to back days is a difficult ask. So,with due respect to Hong Kong, ideally today India would like to finish the formalities as early as possible.

Khaleel Ahmed gets his ODI cap from Rohit Sharma. Will be making his debut.

Anshuman Rath, Hong Kong captain : Bowling is our strength, and we thought we'd go out there and show our skills. We'll just go out there with a smile on our face. There is a bit more grass than the other wicket. Chasing is probably a bit easy under the lights.

Rohit Sharma, India captain : I think it's (acclimatisation) one of the important factors in this part of the world. We're going to do everything we can to get ourselves ready for this game. Every team is quite competitive, and you cannot take your step off the pedal. They (Indian team) all are excited to play in the tournament.

So, Indian think-tank has decided to rest Bumrah for this game. Sensible decision, especially following his workload in England. Though, they are playing Bhuvi, who is making a comeback from injury. I guess, they want to check his rhythm ahead of tomorrow's big game.

- From Tonk, Rajasthan - India's 222nd ODI player - Was with DD in IPL 2016 & 2017 and with SRH in 2018

This is the first ever international match that India are playing at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

There was only one ODI played between India and Hong Kong before today and India won it by 256 runs. It was played at Karachi in 2008.

National anthems done, and now it's time for some cricketing action. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan walk out to the centre along with the Hong Kong team. Let's see how this match pans out.

Today Jadhav, Karthik and Rayudu have been picked and they should make the most of their chances, if they get an opportunity to bat.

From the Indian point of view, it is a perfect opportunity to work on their vulnerable middle-order. With no Virat Kohli in the batting line-up, these Asia Cup matches will be like an audition for the likes of KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik and Kedar Jadhav to keep themselves in the scheme of things of the selectors. India are still in the search of permanent No. 4 batsman in the limited-overs side.

FOUR ! Lovely drive by Rohit, as he collects the first boundary of the innings! IND 6/0

Tanwir Afzal bowls the first over. Rohit Sharma dabs the ball towards the off side off the first ball, and gets off the mark right away with a single. Shikhar Dhawan follows suit two deliveries later, before Rohit collects the first boundary of the innings, courtesy a drive through the covers. Seven off the first over.

Not enough people at the ground today. Towards evening the organisers are expecting more crowd to fill up the empty stands. However, tomorrow, these stands will be jammed packed right from the start.

He will be desperate play a big innings if he gets off to a good start today.

Ehsan Nawaz from the other end. Rohit gets Dhawan back on strike by setting off for the non-striker's end after getting hit on his pads. The skipper collects doubles off the last two deliveries. Six off the over.

FOUR ! A tad short and wide, and Dhawan gets enough room to cut this through cover! First boundary for the southpaw! IND 17/0

Dhawan collects his first boundary of the innings, smacking the ball through the cover region off a back-of-length delivery that gives him enough room outside off. Afzal though, keeps Dhawan quiet for the rest of the over, as five dots follow.

FOUR ! Rohit shuffles forward, and plays this across the line, with the ball travelling wide of the midwicket fielder. IND 21/0

Another quiet over for India, barring a boundary off the penultimate delivery in which Rohit shuffles forward, and guides the ball towards the midwicket fence to collect his second boundary. Four off the over.

FOUR ! Full delivery from Afzal, and Dhawan plays this through the gap between mid-on and midwicket, with the ball comfortably reaching the boundary rope in the end. IND 25/0

FOUR ! Rohit didn't quite connect while trying to slog the ball down the ground, but managed to place it beyond mid on's reach anyway. IND 30/0

FOUR! A shot very similar to what Rohit went for off the previous delivery, this time placing it a little more square. Back-to-back fours for the India captain. IND 34/0

Expensive over for Afzal, with Dhawan clipping the ball through midwicket off the first delivery to collect his second boundary, before Rohit slogs the ball down the ground off the last two deliveries to collect back-to-back fours. 13 off the over.

FOUR ! It's starting to rain boundaries for the Indian openers now! Full, wide delivery from Nawaz, and Dhawan drives square through the off side, beating the diving fielder at point along the way. IND 38/0

FOUR ! It's starting to rain boundaries for the Indian openers now! Full, wide delivery from Nawaz, and Dhawan drives square through the off side, beating the diving fielder at point along the way. IND 38/0

FOUR ! Pulled away towards the midwicket fence for a boundary! Back-to-back fours for Dhawan, with both openers looking increasingly dangerous right now. IND 42/0

Nawaz's third over goes rather well for the bowler, until the last two deliveries, in which Dhawan smacks the ball towards either side of the wicket to collect back-to-back fours. Eight off the over.

Medium pacer Aizaz Khan's introduced into the attack in the seventh over, and he gets off to a decent start, conceding just two singles off his first over.

Offie Ehsan Khan introduced into the attack in the eighth over. So it's a change from both ends now.

Both Rohit and Dhawan are looking ominous. Nothing is happening for the bowlers, no sideways movement at all and the batsmen are just getting the runs without any risk whatsoever. Don't be surprised if we see yet another double-hundred here.

Aizaz Khan's hero is Shanun Pollock and he has modelled his bowling action on him.

OUT ! And Ehsan Khan it is who gets the breakthrough, as Rohit gets a leading edge that lobs the ball high in the air, offering mid off the simplest of catches! Ehsan does the Afridi celebration after getting the big wicket. IND 45/1

Dhawan taps the ball towards the leg side for a single off the second delivery. Two deliveries later, Rohit tries shuffling down the track for a big hit, but ends up getting a leading edge that results in a simple catch for Nizakat at mid off. Just one run and a wicket off the over. Rayudu the new batsman at the crease.

Rayudu is making a comeback in India's ODI side and has a point to prove.

That shot was unnecessary. Rohit has missed out on a big score here. There was a hint of turn as well. Good signs for the Indian spinners. However, as expected Rayudu has come out at No.3. Huge opportunity for him following all the controversies surrounding his non-selection in the England series. Today, in all likelihood, Karthik will bat at 4 followed by Dhoni and Jadhav.

Aizaz continues from the other end. Rayudu gets off the mark off the penultimate delivery off the over, squeezing a yorker towards the leg side, and getting enough time to come back for a second run. Three off the over.

FOUR ! Cut away behind square by Dhawan off Ehsan! And the southpaw brings up the fifty for India with that shot! IND 52/1

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries for Dhawan, and near identical ones that too! The left-hander once again threads the gap between short third man and backward point; IND 56/1

Back-to-back boundaries for Shikhar Dhawan off the second and third deliveries, as India cross the 50-run mark in the 10th over.

FOUR ! Pulled away towards the midwicket fence by Dhawan off Aizaz! The left-hander looks in great touch today! IND 63/1

Rayudu goes for an inside-out shot over the cover region, coming back for a second run, off the third delivery of Aizaz's third over. Dhawan collects his seventh boundary with a pull towards the midwicket fence. Eight off the over.

Dhawan and Rayudu deal in singles, with four of them coming off the 12th over. Steady partnership building between the two, with 23 runs having been added for the second wicket already.

Preview: Favourites India will look to overpower Hong Kong in their Asia Cup opener and prepare for the much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan the next day.

Hong Kong, expectedly, lost to Pakistan by eight wickets in their first game. India, who even without talismanic skipper Virat Kohli, should give them the same treatment.

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy and with experienced M.S. Dhoni in their ranks, India will look to get their combination right in the first game before the tougher test of Pakistan on which all eyes will rest.

Besides Rohit, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav add teeth to their batting while in the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal throw up a lot of variety.

The Asia Cup will once again bring to the fore Dhoni's batting frailties with age as his strike rate has been below par in recent limited overs matches. The celebrated former India captain, known for his big hitting skills, has been a pale shadow of his former self lately and will once again come under the scanner if the same trend continues.

India's middle order is an issue too and needs to be resolved ahead of the World Cup next year.

The Bumrah-Bhuvneshwar combination will be back in action along with the Kuldeep-Chahal combination, which has been a steady set-up for past one year.

Back in the mix after a back injury, Bhuvneshwar will also look to use the Hong Kong game as a warm-up ahead of the Pakistan tie.

He recently came back to competitive cricket for India A against South Africa A.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed.

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (Captain), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulson, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammed, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Raag Kapur, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Ahmed, Tanvir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain.

With inputs from IANS