India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup: Weather in Dubai for IND vs HKG

India registered a dream start to their Asia Cup campaign. They outclassed arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening match which turned out to be an absolute nail-biter. The confident 5-wicket victory against a massive opponent like Pakistan will work as a huge confidence booster for the Rohit Sharma-led side throughout the tournament.

India will meet Hong Kong in their second Asia Cup match on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.

Asia Cup is the only competition where these two sides faced each other a couple of times previously. On both occasions, in 2008 and 2018, it was a 50-over battle and an easy assignment for the Men in Blue.

Indian cricketers are quite accustomed to the pitch at the Dubai International Stadium, thanks to the 2021 Indian Premier League. The toss played a pivotal role for India as the weather made the Pakistani bowlers struggle in the final phase. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf were cramping up while bowling the death overs. Rohit Sharma must take the toss seriously again as chasing is the better option on the surface.

It is a big challenge for Hong Kong to face this high-flying Indian brigade in their opening Asia Cup game. They will need time to study the pitch well and build their strategy accordingly. The Nizakat Khan-steered side has been promising if we look at their performances in the qualifiers.

Weather Update:

India vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022, is set to take place at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. The weather is expected to be a bit cloudy during the match. There is no chance of rain being the spoilsport during the 20-over clash. The temperature will hover between 30-39 degrees Celsius. The wind speed can go around 14-23 km/h.

Probable Playing 11s:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla.

