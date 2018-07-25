- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs
HIGHLIGHTS
Lunch, Day 1: Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli steer India to 100 for the loss of three wickets after 28 overs.
The duo added 56 off 58 balls, has been a good counter attack. Will be an interesting second session and will be intruging to see once the spinners come to bowl in the afternoon session. Join us after the break.
OUT! Ajinkya Rahane gone! Matthew Quinn breaks the 39-run stand. Foster behind the stumps is having a good day as he claims his third catch. Captain Virat Kohli walks out to the middle.
India 44/3
India 1/1 (0.3 overs)
OUT! Horror start for Shikhar Dhawan in whites. He is dismissed for a golden duck as he nicks one behind off Matt Coles' bowling.
India have won the toss and opted to bat.
India hitting the nets during lunch break... DK and Rahul batting...Ashwin bowling
Interesting insights on the ground and how Kohli has adapted to counter the outward movement One of the BBC commentators told me about the slope on the pitch towards right of the ground... it is because of the long square which has nearly 20 pitches... so because of that slope there is some outswing and it takes the ball shaping away from the right hander... that's how Rahane got out. But Virat's trigger movement has covered that well enough so far.
Kohli's new methods to bat in English conditions. The best part about Virat's knock so far is the trigger movement... he has looked to come on to the front foot as early as possible and easily shifted his weight. The top order, especially Pujara and Rahane, were trying to wait out a little and play on the backfoot. Cost Pujara dearly even as Dhawan fell cheaply too. There are question marks over Pujara's inclusion in the first Test and it remains to be seen what Rahul can do here.
Kohli at his authoritative best! Virat Kohli has simply taken the game from its neck... he has looked batting on a truly different wicket. The top order felt as if they were batting on a rampant green top with the new ball doing a lot. It can be said that the wicket eased out a bit and ball lost its shine after an hour... but, scoring at nearly 100 is different. He played a gorgeous drive through cover which was shot of the day.
Vijay, the grafter, has waded through the tough phase Vijay has been solid at one end... he has batted time and in the first hour was very patchy. Some really dangerous streaky shots and a couple nicks that were put down... truth told he is lucky to be there... but he has shrugged that off and in the second hour enjoyed batting here. A couple of the drives towards midwicket were particularly brilliant. He is hanging in there which is all that matters really.
Lunch at Chelmsford and India have motored to 100/3. Vijay is 45 not out after surviving two dropped catches while Virat Kohli has set the hectic pace. 32 off 34 balls...
Lunch, Day 1: Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli steer India to 100 for the loss of three wickets after 28 overs. The duo added 56 off 58 balls, has been a good counter attack. Will be an interesting second session and will be intruging to see once the spinners come to bowl in the afternoon session. Join us after the break.
India 95/3 Murali Vijay is feeding off Kohli's confidence. Suddenly it seems batting has become lot easier. 50-run stand between these two!
Confident start to Virat's innings. Virat Kohli with the help of couple of wonderful boundaries have raced to 24 off 24 deliveries. India are 78 for 3 in the 25th over.
India 68/3 in 24th over Kohli has started off really well here. 18 off 18 balls with some fluent strokes. Looking a cut above the rest.
Tough first half of the first session for India. Onus on Vijay, Kohli to ensure India doesn't lose more wickets
OUT! Ajinkya Rahane gone! Matthew Quinn breaks the 39-run stand. Foster behind the stumps is having a good day as he claims his third catch. Captain Virat Kohli walks out to the middle. India 44/3
The boundary will help Vijay's confidence as moves into the 20s. India 44/2 Mathew Quinn the bowler who totally squared Vijay up in the last over.... but now at the other end, Vijay responds with a brilliant cut through gully region...
Vijay's survivial continues Vijay getting absolutely squared up... had another nick which fell just short of first slip... testing session for him so far but he is still there which is what counts...
India 39/2 after 16 overs Superb free flowing shot from Rahane... cover drive for four... the gully has come out and bowler bowling full... so inviting him to drive which Rahane just thanked him for...
Pujara's dismissal. Matt Coles' second wicket.
Well, when water becomes too mainstream.
Here is how Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed
Here is how the scorecard looks for India
Vijay-Rahane fight after couple of early wickets This has been a poor start for India, and not made worse only by the fact that Essex have dropped two catches. The runs are only coming in spurts. Not quite the stroke making a sizeable crowd would have expected... But just as I type that... Rahane flicks one off his legs for four. It has been a fight for him so far but he is staying there.
Murali Vijay gets a life Vijay dropped on 6 at second slip... India 19/2.
And another one...treading on thin ice here Rahane dropped at first slip on 4 not out... India 12/1.
Close shave for Ajinkya Rahane Wrapped on the pads... and Rahane survives... hit outside off apparently.
Important phase for Indian Test opener to spend some time in the middle Vijay leaving the ball well so far after a few initial hiccups. For him, it is all about playing as many balls as possible. He scored 8 and 0 against England Lions in Worcester.
Essex pressing the visitors straightaway! Rahane peppered with some short stuff . .. after facing a few outside off... went after one short delivery down leg, but missed... Interesting passage of play so far.
India 5/2 (2.4 overs) OUT! Pujara caught behind for 1. Moving ball doing the trick, takes the edge and into James Foster's hand... Not much appeal but he is walking. Ajinkya Rahane at number four.
India 1/1 (0.3 overs) OUT! Horror start for Shikhar Dhawan in whites. He is dismissed for a golden duck as he nicks one behind off Matt Coles' bowling.
Dhawan gone... Caught behind.
Vijay and Dhawan out in the middle for first strike.... Three slips and a gully... Green top. Let's get the red ball summer started!
Some folk dance program happening near the boundary... or the pavilion rather... Typical when India travel in this part of the world... I remember something similar at Leicester for the tour game in 2014... they served us sumptuous Indian lunch that day as well... full three courses... wonder if I am getting that awesome food today too!
Hellos from Chelmsford... Never mind that ghastly outfield... There has been an actual toss. India have won and elected to bat first. Once again, the game does not have first class status and all 18 players will be in action at some point.
India have won the toss and opted to bat.
Talking about the game itself... Well, this is not a first class match, which explains why India could 'opt' to reduce the duration. As such, all 18 members of the Test squad can - and will - participate in this match. You can expect all batsmen to have a go one by one and all bowlers to have decent spells under their belts. Cheteshwar Pujara will be desperate for some runs while Virat Kohli will look to get some momentum going into the Test series. He knows James Anderson is building up to the first Test with a county game this weekend. The other big battle is among the three spinners. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav... Basically, this is a straight shoot out between them for possible two spots at Edgbaston. Last but not the least, India need Mohammed Shami to show that he is mentally and match fit. He is their best Test bowler across conditions and they need him now more than ever with Bhuvneshwar Kumar missing out and Jasprit Bumrah unavailable for the first Test. India are likely to be asked what they want to do first, bat or bowl, in accordance with norms of such unclassified tour games.
A green-top wicket and rugged brown outfield... This is what greeted India at Essex when the squad assembled to begin preparations for the five Test series starting August 1. Of course the big news is that India decided to shorten their practice game from four days to three. They don't want to over exert in this heat wave is the official statement from Essex county club. But add the pitch, which is totally different from what's expected in the Test series, to the outfield, which is quite capable of injuring a few players, and the summation is no one really knows what is happening. Here is the picture from Tuesday of the rugged outfield. If the wickets' square can be this lush green, you have to wonder why the outfield is so brown.
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of India's three-day practice match against Essex.
Latest Updates: Lunch, Day 1– Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli steer India to 100 for the loss of three wickets after 28 overs.
The duo added 56 off 58 balls, has been a good counter attack. Will be an interesting second session and will be intruging to see once the spinners come to bowl in the afternoon session. Join us after the break.
India will begin their match against Essex at Chelmsford later on Wednesday with temperatures expected to soar to a draining 30 Celsius, leading officials to truncate the fixture, which will now end on Friday instead of Saturday.
File image of Virat Kohli. Reuters
Bowden dismissed the speculation that the quality of Essex’s pitch led the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to curtail the match.
“The outfield is not unsafe and the decision has nothing to do with that. The reason the game has been cut to three days is because of the heat and the very busy schedule for the Test series,” Bowden is quoted as saying by the Telegraph.
“We had a meeting with the ECB, the BCCI this morning and agreed to cut short the match... “
India will travel to Edgbaston on Saturday to prepare for the first of their five-match series against England, which begins on 1 August.
The Test series is well poised for a showdown with the hosts winning the one-day international series after the visitors had clinched the Twenty20 tournament.
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Jul 25, 2018