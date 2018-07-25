Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford 14:57 (IST)

Talking about the game itself... Well, this is not a first class match, which explains why India could 'opt' to reduce the duration. As such, all 18 members of the Test squad can - and will - participate in this match. You can expect all batsmen to have a go one by one and all bowlers to have decent spells under their belts. Cheteshwar Pujara will be desperate for some runs while Virat Kohli will look to get some momentum going into the Test series. He knows James Anderson is building up to the first Test with a county game this weekend. The other big battle is among the three spinners. Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav... Basically, this is a straight shoot out between them for possible two spots at Edgbaston. Last but not the least, India need Mohammed Shami to show that he is mentally and match fit. He is their best Test bowler across conditions and they need him now more than ever with Bhuvneshwar Kumar missing out and Jasprit Bumrah unavailable for the first Test. India are likely to be asked what they want to do first, bat or bowl, in accordance with norms of such unclassified tour games.