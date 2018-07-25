Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of India's three-day practice match against Essex.

A green-top wicket and rugged brown outfield... This is what greeted India at Essex when the squad assembled to begin preparations for the five Test series starting August 1. Of course the big news is that India decided to shorten their practice game from four days to three. They don't want to over exert in this heat wave is the official statement from Essex county club. But add the pitch, which is totally different from what's expected in the Test series, to the outfield, which is quite capable of injuring a few players, and the summation is no one really knows what is happening. Here is the picture from Tuesday of the rugged outfield. If the wickets' square can be this lush green, you have to wonder why the outfield is so brown.

Changing trends and demands of modern-day cricket have made tour games obsolete, writes our contributor G Rajaraman. Do you agree? Read his piece here

Changing trends and demands of modern-day cricket have made tour games obsolete, writes our contributor G Rajaraman. Do you agree? Read his piece here

India’s lone warm-up match ahead of their Test series against England Test series has been shortened by a day due to the ongoing heatwave in Britain, Essex chief executive Derek Bowden has said.

India will begin their match against Essex at Chelmsford later on Wednesday with temperatures expected to soar to a draining 30 Celsius, leading officials to truncate the fixture, which will now end on Friday instead of Saturday.

Bowden dismissed the speculation that the quality of Essex’s pitch led the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to curtail the match.

“The outfield is not unsafe and the decision has nothing to do with that. The reason the game has been cut to three days is because of the heat and the very busy schedule for the Test series,” Bowden is quoted as saying by the Telegraph.

“We had a meeting with the ECB, the BCCI this morning and agreed to cut short the match... “

India will travel to Edgbaston on Saturday to prepare for the first of their five-match series against England, which begins on 1 August.

The Test series is well poised for a showdown with the hosts winning the one-day international series after the visitors had clinched the Twenty20 tournament.

With inputs from Reuters