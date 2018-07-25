First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in WI | 1st ODI Jul 22, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs
PAK in ZIM | 5th ODI Jul 22, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 131 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

India vs Essex, LIVE Cricket Score, warm-up match: Kohli and Co begin preparation for England Tests

Date: Wednesday, 25 July, 2018 14:03 IST Match Status: Yet to Start
Venue:

  • Changing trends and demands of modern-day cricket have made tour games obsolete, writes our contributor G Rajaraman. Do you agree?  Read his piece here

  • Changing trends and demands of modern-day cricket have made tour games obsolete, writes our contributor G Rajaraman. Do you agree?  Read his piece here

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    A green-top wicket and rugged brown outfield... This is what greeted India at Essex when the squad assembled to begin preparations for the five Test series starting August 1. Of course the big news is that India decided to shorten their practice game from four days to three. They don't want to over exert in this heat wave is the official statement from Essex county club. But add the pitch, which is totally different from what's expected in the Test series, to the outfield, which is quite capable of injuring a few players, and the summation is no one really knows what is happening. Here is the picture from Tuesday of the rugged outfield. If the wickets' square can be this lush green, you have to wonder why the outfield is so brown.

  • Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of India's three-day practice match against Essex. 

India’s lone warm-up match ahead of their Test series against England Test series has been shortened by a day due to the ongoing heatwave in Britain, Essex chief executive Derek Bowden has said.

India will begin their match against Essex at Chelmsford later on Wednesday with temperatures expected to soar to a draining 30 Celsius, leading officials to truncate the fixture, which will now end on Friday instead of Saturday.

File image of Virat Kohli. Reuters

File image of Virat Kohli. Reuters

Bowden dismissed the speculation that the quality of Essex’s pitch led the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to curtail the match.

“The outfield is not unsafe and the decision has nothing to do with that. The reason the game has been cut to three days is because of the heat and the very busy schedule for the Test series,” Bowden is quoted as saying by the Telegraph.

“We had a meeting with the ECB, the BCCI this morning and agreed to cut short the match... “

India will travel to Edgbaston on Saturday to prepare for the first of their five-match series against England, which begins on 1 August.

The Test series is well poised for a showdown with the hosts winning the one-day international series after the visitors had clinched the Twenty20 tournament.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #Cricket Score #Derek Bowden #England #England vs India 2018 #Essex #Essex vs India #India #India vs Essex #live cricket score #Live score #Virat Kohli



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all