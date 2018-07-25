India 5/2 (2.4 overs) OUT! Pujara caught behind for 1. Moving ball doing the trick, takes the edge and into James Foster's hand... Not much appeal but he is walking.

Essex pressing the visitors straightaway! Rahane peppered with some short stuff . .. after facing a few outside off... went after one short delivery down leg, but missed... Interesting passage of play so far.

Important phase for Indian Test opener to spend some time in the middle Vijay leaving the ball well so far after a few initial hiccups. For him, it is all about playing as many balls as possible. He scored 8 and 0 against England Lions in Worcester.

Close shave for Ajinkya Rahane Wrapped on the pads... and Rahane survives... hit outside off apparently.

And another one...treading on thin ice here ​ Rahane dropped at first slip on 4 not out... India 12/1.

Vijay-Rahane fight after couple of early wickets This has been a poor start for India, and not made worse only by the fact that Essex have dropped two catches. The runs are only coming in spurts. Not quite the stroke making a sizeable crowd would have expected... But just as I type that... Rahane flicks one off his legs for four. It has been a fight for him so far but he is staying there.

Here is how the scorecard looks for India

It is time for a lemon break after an hour's play. #TeamIndia 29/2 Rahane 15* Vijay 11 #ESSvIND

India 39/2 after 16 overs Superb free flowing shot from Rahane... cover drive for four... the gully has come out and bowler bowling full... so inviting him to drive which Rahane just thanked him for...

Vijay's survivial continues Vijay getting absolutely squared up... had another nick which fell just short of first slip... testing session for him so far but he is still there which is what counts...

The boundary will help Vijay's confidence as moves into the 20s. India 44/2 Mathew Quinn the bowler who totally squared Vijay up in the last over.... but now at the other end, Vijay responds with a brilliant cut through gully region...

OUT! Ajinkya Rahane gone! Matthew Quinn breaks the 39-run stand. Foster behind the stumps is having a good day as he claims his third catch. Captain Virat Kohli walks out to the middle. India 44/3

Finally an edge results in a wicket! Foster takes matters into his own hands diving in front of slip. Essex bowling well here, India struggling.

Tough first half of the first session for India. Onus on Vijay, Kohli to ensure India doesn't lose more wickets

India 68/3 in 24th over Kohli has started off really well here. 18 off 18 balls with some fluent strokes. Looking a cut above the rest.

Confident start to Virat's innings. Virat Kohli with the help of couple of wonderful boundaries have raced to 24 off 24 deliveries. India are 78 for 3 in the 25th over.

India 95/3 Murali Vijay is feeding off Kohli's confidence. Suddenly it seems batting has become lot easier. 50-run stand between these two!

Lunch, Day 1: Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli steer India to 100 for the loss of three wickets after 28 overs. The duo added 56 off 58 balls, has been a good counter attack. Will be an interesting second session and will be intruging to see once the spinners come to bowl in the afternoon session. Join us after the break.

Lunch at Chelmsford and India have motored to 100/3. Vijay is 45 not out after surviving two dropped catches while Virat Kohli has set the hectic pace. 32 off 34 balls...

Vijay, the grafter, has waded through the tough phase Vijay has been solid at one end... he has batted time and in the first hour was very patchy. Some really dangerous streaky shots and a couple nicks that were put down... truth told he is lucky to be there... but he has shrugged that off and in the second hour enjoyed batting here. A couple of the drives towards midwicket were particularly brilliant. He is hanging in there which is all that matters really.

Kohli at his authoritative best! ​ Virat Kohli has simply taken the game from its neck... he has looked batting on a truly different wicket. The top order felt as if they were batting on a rampant green top with the new ball doing a lot. It can be said that the wicket eased out a bit and ball lost its shine after an hour... but, scoring at nearly 100 is different. He played a gorgeous drive through cover which was shot of the day.

Kohli's new methods to bat in English conditions. The best part about Virat's knock so far is the trigger movement... he has looked to come on to the front foot as early as possible and easily shifted his weight. The top order, especially Pujara and Rahane, were trying to wait out a little and play on the backfoot. Cost Pujara dearly even as Dhawan fell cheaply too. There are question marks over Pujara's inclusion in the first Test and it remains to be seen what Rahul can do here.

Interesting insights on the ground and how Kohli has adapted to counter the outward movement One of the BBC commentators told me about the slope on the pitch towards right of the ground... it is because of the long square which has nearly 20 pitches... so because of that slope there is some outswing and it takes the ball shaping away from the right hander... that's how Rahane got out. But Virat's trigger movement has covered that well enough so far.

The players back on the field for the second session of play. India 100/3

We are back again... and loud appeal off the second ball against Vijay for lbw... he survives on 45*.

Captain Kohli on fire! Shot! Virat continues his spanking hot form... on drives for four and not a fielder moved... brilliant shot to follow the one in the first session through cover...

Quinn's movement causes some trouble Quinn is getting that movement through that slope to the right... almost a leading edge from Virat... And now again... completely squared him up... another magnificent over from Quinn.

Kohli gets four off the last ball to have the final say! ​ Virat responds... on the front foot and cover driven for four... what an over... what entertainment for crowd at Chelmsford... this summer is all about Virat, isn't it?

104-ball half-century for Vijay... streaky through the slip cordon but effective in the end... he is in his element now... leaving well and picking the boundary balls easily.

What a start for Kohli in red ball leg of this England tour India 131/3 ​ Virat has back to back fours and half-century off 67 balls.... stupendous stroke making... if Anderson is preparing with a county game this weekend, Kohli is getting up the gears as well.

Goes on to show Virat is batting in different league here Seven fours in half-century for Vijay and a few of them were streaky... cannot say that about even a single one of Virat's nine boundaries... what a rampaging half-century so far...

OUT! M Vijay gone for 53, IND 134/4 Nips back from length... the left-arm bowler Walter hasn't bowled well... but he gets this one to come in after pitching... from behind the batsman seemed like it kissed Vijay's thigh pad before knocking back his off stump... but there was a large gap between bat and pad. And he's bowled for 53. KL Rahul is in now...

Watch the stroke that got Indian captain Virat Kohli to his half-century

At the end of 44th over, India have 146/4 on the board. Virat Kohli continues to find the fence, 12 times in his innings of 68. KL Rahul getting his eye in.

OUT! Virat Kohli gone! caught by Varun Chopra at first slip off Paul Walter's bowling. He is dismissed for 68, India 147/5

First loose shot from Virat all day... plays away from the body and Walter has his wicket... Chopra, who dropped a couple at first slip takes this one... Virat out for 68. Dinesh Karthik in.

India 163/5 Shots! Drives on the either side for both Rahul and DK... the latter almost digging out the ball but what timing...

Two wonderful strokes from Rahul in that last over... leaning into the drives, full and on the front foot, close to his body and in his zone... looks the second best batsman for India today... almost matching Virat!

India 185/5. First over of spin in the 52nd over of the innings. Left-arm spinner Aron Nijjar into the attack.

IND 190/5 Superb pull from Rahul... swivels on his backfoot... short ball and pulled to the boundary... Rahul has taken on the baton from Virat in this session....

India 197/5 after 55 overs KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik combine forces to forge a solid 50-run stand. Rahul has so far looked in good touch and taken over from captain Virat Kohli.

Tea, Day 1 India end the afternoon session on 201/5 after 56 overs. The visitors added 101 in the second session of play having lost the wickets Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli. KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik stitched a solid partnership of 54.

KL Rahul looking in fine nick Tea time at Chelmsford then... India have reached 201/5. Rahul looking in superb touch, just like early in the summer, and looks to have shrugged off his duck at Lord's. You can also say he has already played himself in the playing eleven... just who will sit out is the question. Maybe we will have the answer in second innings.

Preview: India’s lone warm-up match ahead of their Test series against England Test series has been shortened by a day due to the ongoing heatwave in Britain, Essex chief executive Derek Bowden has said.

India will begin their match against Essex at Chelmsford later on Wednesday with temperatures expected to soar to a draining 30 Celsius, leading officials to truncate the fixture, which will now end on Friday instead of Saturday.

Bowden dismissed the speculation that the quality of Essex’s pitch led the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to curtail the match.

“The outfield is not unsafe and the decision has nothing to do with that. The reason the game has been cut to three days is because of the heat and the very busy schedule for the Test series,” Bowden is quoted as saying by the Telegraph.

“We had a meeting with the ECB, the BCCI this morning and agreed to cut short the match... “

India will travel to Edgbaston on Saturday to prepare for the first of their five-match series against England, which begins on 1 August.

The Test series is well poised for a showdown with the hosts winning the one-day international series after the visitors had clinched the Twenty20 tournament.

With inputs from Reuters