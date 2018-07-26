Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the second day of the three-day practice match between India and Essex.

Hellos from day two at Chelmsford... the sun is shining bright and hard but there is prediction of a thundershower later in the afternoon here. It is long over due as well given that it hasn't rained in Chelmsford since May end.

Hellos from day two at Chelmsford... the sun is shining bright and hard but there is prediction of a thundershower later in the afternoon here. It is long over due as well given that it hasn't rained in Chelmsford since May end.

India will bowl at some point surely though. Ishant, Umesh and Shardul marked their run-ups a few minutes ago.

It is unclear as to what India want to first up on day 2 here. There is a lot of batting going on in one of the nets adjacent to the match wicket, as can be seen in the previous picture. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli are batting in tandem against pacers. Spinners Ashwin and Jadeja are nowhere to be seen, so it can be assumed that they will bat.

At the far end, there is slip catching practice going on, another indicator that India will bowl shortly if they don't declare overnight.

Earlier, it was a four-slip cordon earlier, with Dhawan, Vijay, Rahul and Nair standing, and then Rahane at gully. Now, Nair has gone out, probably to pad up, and Rahane is in fourth slip.

In the match wicket nets... Virat has been squared up twice by Umesh and Ishant in quick succession... on the off stump... they are obviously better bowlers than Essex's second string you would think.

And yes, just as I type that, Essex team have walked onto the field.

No ovetrnight declaration, India will continue to bat on Day 2 No official confirmation yet, but there is no declaration... nobody knows really... so I guess India will continue batting...

OUT! Dinesh Karthik out on the first ball of Day 2 Drama drama drama first ball... not sure what came into DK's head first up... wide delivery from Walter... too wide actually that he decided to cut it over third man... full blooded shot and caught at third man... Matt Dixon took a diving catch... the outfield isn't too green there. But he did well.. DK out caught first ball to an awful delivery. Karun Nair is in at number nine.

7⃣ First ball of the day ... first wicket of the day! Karthik is caught by Paul Dixon at third man from the bowling of Paul Walter #ESSvIND Watch live here: https://t.co/y3HDHlrTHp pic.twitter.com/uvugGATYZW

Needless shot to start with, especially when commencing the second Day's play. However it was good knock.

IND 328/8 OUT! Karun Nair b Aaron Beard 4 (12) Not the best outing for Karun Nair. Didn't look too comfortable at the crease. Plays on, and the ball bumps onto the leg stump. Almost like he didn't know where the leg stump was. Gone for 4. Surely not a case for inclusion in the first Test. But will he get a chance in the second innings.

After 90 overs, India 337/8 (H Pandya 38, R Jadeja 8) Surprisingly, it is not R Ashwin who has come out to bat. But Ravi Jadeja ahead of him. You would think it should be the other way round.

Edgy start for Ravindra Jadeja Some plays and misses from Jadeja... but he is trying to settle down at the wicket and get some balls in. Pandya continues to attack as and when the opportunity... and as I type again... back to back fours for him.

OUT! Pandya falling to a loose shot. No R Ashwin as Pant walks in at number 11. Fifty for Pandya off 81 balls... vital playing time for Pandya... but immediately out next ball... lobbed to cover... and out straight away... Pant is in at number 11.

Only net sessions for R Ashwin - the batsman. He will have to wait for India's second innings to get a bat in the middle. Interestingly, the score manager puts Ashwin's name whenever a wicket falls... apparently because it is in alphabetical order. But ironically, he won't be batting at all here. He did have a couple outings in the nets though.

After 96 overs, India 379/9 (R Pant 23, R Jadeja 11) ​ Rishabh Pant lighting up Chelmsford... brilliant strokeplay so far... motoring along with a few boundaries....

England announce 13-member Test squad for the first Test Big news as drinks are taken.. Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali back in England's Test squad.

England's squad for the first Test Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Dawid Malan, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes No place for Chris Woakes and Mark Wood as they are speculated to be still recovering from their injuries.

Adil Rashid's selection tells you how bare the cupboard is for spinners in England. Also, I suspect, it could be an indicator of how bare the tracks might be. I wonder then, if England will play two spinners. That will be something!

India all out for 395 in 100.1 overs So Jadeja falls to a sharp catch and is out for 15. India have been bowled out for 395 after recovering from a poor start. Risabh Pant made an attacking 34 not out off 26 balls and played some scintillating shots. Surprisingly, R Ashwin didn't bat at all. Maybe in the second innings, even though the top order will have some work to do.

8⃣ Aaron Beard gets his first wicket of the match, bowling Nair in unusual fashion #ESSvIND Watch live here: https://t.co/0WMzSvtsrw pic.twitter.com/bavCGmSmaX

Watch how Karun Nair's stay at the crease came to an end

Almost all Essex bowlers tasting success. Indian batting line up was hot and cold. While Kohli, Karthik, Vijay, Pandya, Rahul got runs. Dhawan, Pujara and Rahane missed out, perhaps a second go in the third innings of the match

Essex get their innings underway ​ Shami started off proceedings for India... just a boundary there... imperative for Shami to work up his pace and fitness in this game, and prove it to the team management. He was off colour throughout the South Africa tour and needs to play the part of India's lead Test pacer on this tour.

Umesh Yadav starts off with couple of maidens Umesh Yadav with back to back maidens... settling in on a nice off-stump line... induced an edge but fell short of second slip....

OUT! Nick Brown lbw U Yadav for 11 Essex 13/1 ​ Umesh generating good pace and swing...a lovely away shape from the right hander... but he has got the left hander Browne out... ball coming in, loud appeal and that's out lbw... it is too dry to get that sort of movement but he is generating good pace which is perhaps aiding him.

Umesh bowling some absolute thunderbolts ​ Ohhh whattay ball from Umesh... lifting and extra bounce... movement away from off stump... Umesh is on the money here. Brilliant ball!

Lunch, Day 2 Essex 18/1 at lunch. Shami has looked to get in rhythm... but boy Umesh is on fire. That was some first spell, worthy of Test cricket.

Essex 18/1 after 8 overs, trail India's 1st innings score by 377 runs. Join us for the afternoon session of Day 2 after the break.

After 11 overs, Essex 25/0 Shami and Umesh continue their spells post lunch and look for another breakthrough. Essex's Varun Chopra and Tom Westley are staving off the challenge at the moment.

After 12 overs, Essex 30/1, trail by 365 ​ Shami getting some lovely movement in this spell as well... some good fast bowling from both ends... beaten batsmen 4 times already in four overs after lunch...

Essex 40/1, after 15 overs First change: Ishant Sharma gets the ball. Tidy start. Gives three runs off his first over.

Hardik Pandya comes into the bowling Double bowling change for India... Ishant followed by Pandya... excellent spells from Umesh and Shami...

Essex 45/2 OUT! Wicket... Ishant the bowler... incoming into Chopra... thought there was an inside edge but definitely a loud thud on the bat... the change has worked well... Chopra's vigil at the wicket is over.

Good bowling from Pandya, he has been asking the batsmen to come forth and attempt to drive. Plenty plays and misses. While, Ishant erred in his line in the previous over and was punished for three consecutive boundaries. Overall a good spell.

After 24 overs, Essex 84/2 Through the slip cordon..third slip would have caught it. Pandya inducing that edge... Ishant straying a bit... Perhaps the ball is starting to reverse.

Some attacking field in place by India Four slips in position for Pandya in that last over... you would think it is a bit of over reaction of that missed catch. But he is getting the ball to move away and Westley is taking chances in driving.

No spin yet, but Umesh Yadav is back into the attack Start of second spell for Yadav. Change of ends for him as he is bowling into the wind. Surprising.

Pandya really working the batsmen over. One of the better spells I have seen him bowl. You don't get to see too much of this international cricket where he hits on the money immediately, but this is good pace and mix of deliveries. Easily outshining Shami and Ishant, which says a lot.

28th over- Still no spin Shardul Thakur comes into the attack.Induces the inside edge that falls before DK and runs for four. Unlucky for Thakur

Spin for the first time in the 31st over as Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack

Essex 113/3 OUT! Wicket for Thakur. Jadeja takes the catch at backward point. Miscued shot from Westley. He lived by the sword and died by it. The pull shot was not really there as Thakur got some extra pace to take his first wicket.

Day 2, Tea - Essex 130/3 after 34 Overs, trail by 265 runs Last ball of the session and through the slip cordon for four.Thakur has been good in his short spell and India will be happy with their pacers in this session. Hard work under the sun but it's gone well.

Essex 150/3, after 38 overs Boundary off the last ball, but Thakur is bowling a nice spell. Shami at the other end and these two started off proceedings after tea. Pepper got to his half-century. Solid effort against a Test quality attack.

After 41 overs, Essex 169/4 Breakthrough for India. Finally Pepper falls for 68 with a strike-rate of 90-plus. Ishant Sharma with a lucky second wicket gets inside edge on to his stumps and bowled.

Essex loses half side- Essex 186/5. ​ OUT! Umesh Yadav gets some swing late in the day to get rid of Rishi Patel. He is bowling into the wind, just hint of movement and takes the outside edge.. He has bowled really well, been the pick of the bowlers. Want to talk about selection? He should play the first Test after missing out the entire South African tour.

Essex 200/5 Foster and Walter have frustrated India as they look to avoid lose a wicket towards the end of Day 2. No signs of Ravichandran Ashwin.

In case you're wondering why Ravichandran Ashwin hasn't bowled yet, here's why: So apparently, the news is that Ashwin was hit on his finger in the morning practice. He did bowl in the lunch break and word is that it is only a minor bother. He should be fine, but that is the reason why he hasn't taken the field.

Latest update: After 54 overs, Essex 214/5

Trail by 181, Foster and Walter the batsmen in the middle.

1st day, report: Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik scored an aggressive 82 not out while captain Virat Kohli warmed up nicely for the first Test against England with a half century as India recovered from early jitters to post 322 for 6 on the opening day of their three-day tour-match against county side Essex.

Opener Murali Vijay (53 ff 113 balls) and Lokesh Rahul (58 off 92 balls) also scored a half century each after the visitors opted to bat after winning the toss.

Coming at number seven at the fall of Kohli (68) in the second session, Karthik smashed as many as 14 fours from 94 deliveries to remain not out on 82 along with Hardik Pandya (33 not out off 58 balls).

Karthik stitched 114 runs with Rahul for the sixth wicket to take India's score past the 300 mark.

Kohli, who had struggled all through the previous Test tour of England in 2014, was instrumental in reviving the Indian innings after the visiting side were reduced to 5/2 in the third over and 44/3 in the 19th over.

He came out at number five at the fall of Ajinkya Rajhne (17 off 47 balls) and along with Vijay resurrected the Indian innings with a 93-ball 68 which was studded with 12 fours. The 90 runs he shared with Vijay four the fourth laid the foundation for the likes of Karthik and Rahul to flourish down the order as India batted for 84 overs.

With his 92-ball 58 which was studded with 12 boundaries, Rahul himself made out a case to be in the playing eleven in some point of time in the long Test tour.

After all the drama over the condition of the pitch and the outfield at this ground, which apparently led to the curtailing of the match by one day, the Indians won the toss and got down to the business of spending time at the middle ahead of the five-match Test series beginning in Birmingham on 1 August.

The Indian side were, however, in the dock initially with opener Shikhar Dhwan being dismissed for a first ball duck while one down Cheteshwar Pujara made just one before he was out in the third over, leaving the visitors at 5/2.

Dhawan was caught behind as the top-order found new ball bowler Matt Coles (2-31) too hot to handle. Coles also dismissed Pujara cheaply, caught behind again, leading to Rahane coming out at number four.

Even in the practice game, it was surprising to see Rahane walk out to bat at number four. He was dropped at first slip when on four, while Vijay also enjoyed an extra life when dropped at second slip when on six.

Vijay was also dropped at first slip when on 18. It would have made India's start even worse, but together they added 39 runs for the third wicket and somehow stabilised the innings.

T were a lot of streaky edges from both batsmen as the new ball continued to move around. Rahane, in the 19th over, finally nicked behind to reward Matthew Quinn (1-27) who used the pitch's slope to generate away swing.

It brought Kohli to the crease as the Essex crowd welcomed him with cheers. And immediately, the visiting skipper got down to business, unleashing an array of boundaries against the wayward Paul Walter (2-90).

At one point in the first session, Kohli was scoring at 100-plus strike rate as India went to lunch at 100/3.

Making his lives count, Vijay scored his half-century off 104 balls. Kohli, at the other end, got to his half-century off 67 balls, and he was key in keeping the scorecard ticking.

Walter managed to rectify his line and length for a small passage of play before tea, as he removed both set batsmen in the space of four overs. Vijay was bowled, while Kohli was snapped up at first slip, Varun Chopra making no mistake for a change.

India went to tea at 201/5 with Rahul and Karthik building up a solid partnership. The duo played some attacking shots, especially Rahul, who seemed to have shrugged off the disappointment of getting dropped after his duck at Lord's.

Rahul scored his half-century off 77 balls, while Karthik played shots all over the park. The two matched each other stroke for stroke, even playing identical pull strokes. They put on 114 runs for the sixth wicket, and added respectability to India's total.

Later, Rahul holed out, miscuing off left-arm spinner Aron Nijjar (1-36). Karthik and Hardik Pandya batted out the remainder of the day.

With inputs from PTI