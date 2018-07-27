First Cricket
India vs Essex, LIVE cricket score, warm-up match, Day 3 in Chelmsford: Virat Kohli and Co look to dismiss hosts early

Date: Friday, 27 July, 2018 14:18 IST Match Status: Yet to Start
Venue:
  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    India will be looking to bowl out Essex quickly, and maybe say have a session and half to bat again... Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara could use some match practice... also, we will wait and see if Ashwin takes the field today. Umpires have walked out... 

  • Chetan Narula, Freelance Cricket journalist at Chelmsford

    A lot cooler on day three in Chelmsford thanks to some overnight rain... not much... 10 minutes tops... but the steps to the press box are quite wet. Assuming the outfield could do with some water, and the whole setting is a lot cooler... don't worry, India won't extend their practice here into day four though. Hellos from the final day of 'match' practice before the first Test! 

  • Hello and welcome to the third and final game of the tour game between India and Essex from Chelmsford. The hosts provided a gritty response to India's score of 395 to end Day 2 with a score of 237-5.

    India will look to wrap up the Essex innings as soon as possible and get some batting practise under their belts. With Chetan Narula providing updates from Chelmsford, we will bring you all the updates from the warm-up game. Stick around!

Day 2 report: India were made to sweat by Essex who reached 237-5 on the second day of their tour match at Chelmsford on Thursday with their discomfort under sweltering sunshine compounded by fears over the fitness of key spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

File image of Virat Kohli. AP

Virat Kohli's team, playing their only warm-up match before the Test series against England gets under way next Wednesday, were dismissed for 395 after resuming on 322-6.

The home team then reached 237-5 at stumps after half-centuries from Tom Westley (57) and Michael Pepper (68).

Off-spinner Ashwin has played no part -- with just one day remaining on Friday -- after taking a knock to the right hand during practice.

Dinesh Karthik top-scored with 82 for India having failed to add to his overnight score while Hardik Pandya hit 51.

On Wednesday, Kohli scored 68 while KL Rahul (58) and Murali Vijay (53) also spent time in the middle.

With inputs from Agence France Presse

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018

