13:52 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the third and final game of the tour game between India and Essex from Chelmsford. The hosts provided a gritty response to India's score of 395 to end Day 2 with a score of 237-5.

India will look to wrap up the Essex innings as soon as possible and get some batting practise under their belts. With Chetan Narula providing updates from Chelmsford, we will bring you all the updates from the warm-up game. Stick around!