- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 131 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 244 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs BANW - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs IREW - Nov 12th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs BANW - Nov 13th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
HIGHLIGHTS
Fifty for Walter!
He is frustrating India now, especially hitting off against the spinners as he is and he is looking more comfortable with the bat than he did with the ball. Remember, he was dropped on 29* by DK off Shami.
Essex 283/7
OUT! Matt Coles c Dhawan b Umesh 0 (2)
Umesh has four! Brilliant take at second slip from Dhawan, diving to his right and holds it with both hands. Lovely away movement again from Umesh around the wicket and again, if there is a pacer playing his way into the eleven, it has to be him. India need to pick one of Ishant or Shami.
Essex 277/6
OUT! Umesh with a third wicket! Foster plays on and gets an inside edge into his leg stump. First wicket for India on day three and it has come from India's best bowler.
DROPPED! Walter dropped off Shami. DK couldn't hold on. Lovely away swing and drew the batsman forward and got the nick, but put down.
Ishant bowls the first over of the day
Ishant Sharma starts off proceedings for the day... needs a better start and spell today... too wayward yesterday and down the leg...
Essex has brought down the India's lead under 100
Shardul replaces Umesh gets hit for four immediately. Walter continues to frustrate India lead under 100..
And he has the ball straightaway.
And there is another change in bowling. R Ashwin is in the attack now. He is bowling round the wicket, replaces Kuldeep Yadav...
Good news: Ravichandran Ashwin has taken the field.
R Ashwin is on the field now. He is fielding at extra cover.
Walter continues to attack Kuldeep
Kuldeep continues to take stick. Hit for a six now from Walter not a happy outing so far.
Umesh Yadav has been easily the pick of the Indian bowlers. Making a strong case for his place in the XI for the first Test.
Essex 277/6
OUT! Umesh with a third wicket! Foster plays on and gets an inside edge into his leg stump. First wicket for India on day three and it has come from India's best bowler.
Walter is taking on Kuldeep. Essex 275/5
Some stick for Kuldeep.Walter has smacked him for three fours in two overs. Not the best outing for Indian spinners so far.
Good start for Umesh, but still no breakthrough
Decent start from Umesh. Worrying bit is that India haven't got a breakthrough this morning and they wouldn't want to spend today on the field.
Kuldeep Yadav is brought into the attack
Voila! Spin now. Kuldeep Yadav into the attack for the first time.
DROPPED! Walter dropped off Shami. DK couldn't hold on. Lovely away swing and drew the batsman forward and got the nick, but put down.
Mohammed Shami getting into rhythm
Shami looking sharper than yesterday. Bowled well on day two, just lacked the penetration, but has made the batsmen play a lot more this morning.Change of ends since yesterday has helped too.
Ishant beats Walter all ends up... more control than yesterday already and now it is Mohammed Shami to start off proceedings from the other end.
Ishant bowls the first over of the day
Ishant Sharma starts off proceedings for the day... needs a better start and spell today... too wayward yesterday and down the leg...
India will be looking to bowl out Essex quickly, and maybe say have a session and half to bat again... Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara could use some match practice... also, we will wait and see if Ashwin takes the field today. Umpires have walked out...
A lot cooler on day three in Chelmsford thanks to some overnight rain... not much... 10 minutes tops... but the steps to the press box are quite wet. Assuming the outfield could do with some water, and the whole setting is a lot cooler... don't worry, India won't extend their practice here into day four though. Hellos from the final day of 'match' practice before the first Test!
Hello and welcome to the third and final game of the tour game between India and Essex from Chelmsford. The hosts provided a gritty response to India's score of 395 to end Day 2 with a score of 237-5.
India will look to wrap up the Essex innings as soon as possible and get some batting practise under their belts. With Chetan Narula providing updates from Chelmsford, we will bring you all the updates from the warm-up game. Stick around!
Latest Updates: After 78 overs, Essex 308/7 Trail by 87 Paul Walter continues to find the boundaries as Essex go past 300.
Day 2 report: India were made to sweat by Essex who reached 237-5 on the second day of their tour match at Chelmsford on Thursday with their discomfort under sweltering sunshine compounded by fears over the fitness of key spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
File image of Virat Kohli. AP
Virat Kohli's team, playing their only warm-up match before the Test series against England gets under way next Wednesday, were dismissed for 395 after resuming on 322-6.
The home team then reached 237-5 at stumps after half-centuries from Tom Westley (57) and Michael Pepper (68).
Off-spinner Ashwin has played no part -- with just one day remaining on Friday -- after taking a knock to the right hand during practice.
Dinesh Karthik top-scored with 82 for India having failed to add to his overnight score while Hardik Pandya hit 51.
On Wednesday, Kohli scored 68 while KL Rahul (58) and Murali Vijay (53) also spent time in the middle.
With inputs from Agence France Presse
Updated Date:
Jul 27, 2018