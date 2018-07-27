First Cricket
India vs Essex, LIVE cricket score, warm-up match, Day 3 in Chelmsford: Rahul, Pujara help Indians recover

Date: Friday, 27 July, 2018 19:56 IST Match Status: Yet to Start
Venue:

  • OUT! Pujara fails to convert a start

    Pujara was starting to look good, having smacked five boundaries and appearing to make up for the low score in the previous innings, when Paul Walter snuffs him out in his third over, getting him caught by Chopra for 23. 

  • Dhawan in a spot of bother

  • Lucky break for Rahul

    Rahul dropped on 8*... at second slip... fielder juggled it thrice before putting it down...

  • Touch of class from Rahul! 

    Brilliant pull shot from Rahul to get off the mark... took 22 balls... but what a shot! Looks a man in form... if he doesn't open in Birmingham... well... 

  • KL Rahul survives an lbw shout

    Little appeal from Essex against Rahul... they assumed a feather touch down leg from Rahul, but it didn't happen... umpires not convinced. 

  • After 5 overs, India 9/1

    If Pujara bats a sufficient enough time here today, you might just think that it will end the opener's merry go around in Indian Test cricket. It has gone for so long, high time to end it and pick the best opening combination. 

  • Disaster for Dhawan

    OUT!     Nothing shot from Dhawan... was confused by movement away and into him... and then gets bowled. Ducks in both innings here... has he put himself out of contention for Birmingham? 

  • Change in India's opening pair

    Rahul and Dhawan at the crease. You would think this is a straight shoot out for a spot in the first Test.

  • India's 2nd innings coming shortly

    Eyes on Dhawan, Pujara and Rahane now. They missed out in the first innings. Now we still have 54 overs of play scheduled before Stumps. Even if we get most of it and not all, it should provide enough opportunity for them to get some decent time out in the middle, provided they stick around. Join us for India's second innings in a bit.

  • Where the spinners at?

    Only 11 out of 94 overs for spinners... not sure anything can be judged from that unless India have already made up their mind. 

  • Essex have declared 359/8

    To be honest India didn't look like getting these tailenders out. 

    India will start with 36 runs in lead.

  • Play on Day 3 so far:

    In the 35 overs of play, India have managed to pick three wickets, while Essex's lower half have scored 117 runs. 

    Essex 354/8 (93 overs)

    India need 2 wickets, hosts trail by 41.

  • Back after Lunch!

    Shami getting to use the new ball after Pandya. Ashwin is off the field. Kuldeep is there so assuming he will bowl at some point unless Essex are bowled out which should be the primary objective at the moment for India.

  • Some Lagaan music (of course!) after two days of garba and bhangra... and then finally a song that is currently in vogue... Kaala chasma... the remix version... who got this latest tape in Chelmsford... miracle!

    Serious talk though... Bumrah bowling in the nets to Karun Nair... Rishabh Pant taking throwdowns in adjacent nets...

  • Lunch then and Essex are 345/8

    Will they play even better hosts and declare? Or bat longer? Fine work out for India again, but they won't be satisfied with what they have seen from their spinners so far. Intriguing setting for the remainder of the day.

  • Day 3, Lunch

    After 86 overs, Essex 345/8, trail by 50.

    India would be looking to wrap things soon in the afternoon session and would aim to get some significant time to bat.

  • OUT! Ishant Sharma provides a breakthrough

    New ball does the trick! Rahane takes the catch at gully and Walter's time is over. Ishant gets the wicket. Eight down now so you would think India will get to bat again today. 

  • New ball taken

    Hardik Pandya in the attack for the first time. This is interesting, not Shami, Umesh or Ishant, but the new ball has been given to Pandya. Also, Ashwin has been the best of three spinners given their short spells 

  • End of 80 overs, Essex 321/7 

    Paul Walter and Aron Nijjar have too stitched a handy partnership that is now worth 38 run for the 8th wicket. Walter is batting on 74. Nijjar into double figures. Testing times for Indian bowlers. Ashwin has bowled 4 overs, without any wickets to show to his name. The trail is now down to 74.

  • Essex has brought down the India's lead under 100

    Shardul replaces Umesh gets hit for four immediately. Walter continues to frustrate India lead under 100.. 

  • And he has the ball straightaway.

    And there is another change in bowling. R Ashwin is in the attack now. He is bowling round the wicket, replaces Kuldeep Yadav... 

  • Good news: Ravichandran Ashwin has taken the field.

    R Ashwin is on the field now. He is fielding at extra cover.

  • Fifty for Walter!

    He is frustrating India now, especially hitting off against the spinners as he is and he is looking more comfortable with the bat than he did with the ball. Remember, he was dropped on 29* by DK off Shami. 

  • Essex 283/7

    OUT! Matt Coles c Dhawan b Umesh 0 (2)

    Umesh has four!     Brilliant take at second slip from Dhawan, diving to his right and holds it with both hands. Lovely away movement again from Umesh around the wicket and again, if there is a pacer playing his way into the eleven, it has to be him. India need to pick one of Ishant or Shami.

  • Walter continues to attack Kuldeep

    Kuldeep continues to take stick. Hit for a six now from Walter not a happy outing so far.

  • Umesh Yadav has been easily the pick of the Indian bowlers. Making a strong case for his place in the XI for the first Test.

  • Essex 277/6

    OUT!     Umesh with a third wicket! Foster plays on and gets an inside edge into his leg stump. First wicket for India on day three and it has come from India's best bowler.

  • Walter is taking on Kuldeep. Essex 275/5

    Some stick for Kuldeep.Walter has smacked him for three fours in two overs. Not the best outing for Indian spinners so far. 

  • Good start for Umesh, but still no breakthrough

    Decent start from Umesh. Worrying bit is that India haven't got a breakthrough this morning and they wouldn't want to spend today on the field.

  • Kuldeep Yadav is brought into the attack

    Voila! Spin now. Kuldeep Yadav into the attack for the first time.

  • DROPPED! Walter dropped off Shami. DK couldn't hold on. Lovely away swing and drew the batsman forward and got the nick, but put down.

  • Mohammed Shami getting into rhythm

    Shami looking sharper than yesterday. Bowled well on day two, just lacked the penetration, but has made the batsmen play a lot more this morning.Change of ends since yesterday has helped too. 

  • Ishant beats Walter all ends up... more control than yesterday already and now it is Mohammed Shami to start off proceedings from the other end. 

  • Ishant bowls the first over of the day
     

    Ishant Sharma starts off proceedings for the day... needs a better start and spell today... too wayward yesterday and down the leg... 

  • India will be looking to bowl out Essex quickly, and maybe say have a session and half to bat again... Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara could use some match practice... also, we will wait and see if Ashwin takes the field today. Umpires have walked out... 

  • A lot cooler on day three in Chelmsford thanks to some overnight rain... not much... 10 minutes tops... but the steps to the press box are quite wet. Assuming the outfield could do with some water, and the whole setting is a lot cooler... don't worry, India won't extend their practice here into day four though. Hellos from the final day of 'match' practice before the first Test! 

  • Hello and welcome to the third and final game of the tour game between India and Essex from Chelmsford. The hosts provided a gritty response to India's score of 395 to end Day 2 with a score of 237-5.

    India will look to wrap up the Essex innings as soon as possible and get some batting practise under their belts. With Chetan Narula providing updates from Chelmsford, we will bring you all the updates from the warm-up game. Stick around!

Latest Updates: Ind 4/1 (2nd innings) Nothing shot from Dhawan... was confused by movement away and into him... and then gets bowled. Ducks in both innings here... has he put himself out of contention for Birmingham?

Day 2 report: India were made to sweat by Essex who reached 237-5 on the second day of their tour match at Chelmsford on Thursday with their discomfort under sweltering sunshine compounded by fears over the fitness of key spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
File image of Virat Kohli. AP

Virat Kohli's team, playing their only warm-up match before the Test series against England gets under way next Wednesday, were dismissed for 395 after resuming on 322-6.

The home team then reached 237-5 at stumps after half-centuries from Tom Westley (57) and Michael Pepper (68).

Off-spinner Ashwin has played no part -- with just one day remaining on Friday -- after taking a knock to the right hand during practice.

Dinesh Karthik top-scored with 82 for India having failed to add to his overnight score while Hardik Pandya hit 51.

On Wednesday, Kohli scored 68 while KL Rahul (58) and Murali Vijay (53) also spent time in the middle.

With inputs from Agence France Presse

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018

