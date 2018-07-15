First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in ENG | 2nd ODI Jul 14, 2018
ENG Vs IND
England beat India by 86 runs
PAK in ZIM | 1st ODI Jul 13, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 201 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Yuzvendra Chahal says Lord's pitch did not help spinners when visitors were bowling

England scored 322/7 after Joe Root scored his 12th ODI hundred after recovering from 239/6 at one stage. In reply, India were all-out for 236 in 50 overs.

Press Trust of India, July 15, 2018

London: Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal felt that unlike England innings when there wasn't much assistance for slow bowlers, the Lord's track helped home team spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali as India lost the second ODI by a comprehensive margin of 86 runs.

The hosts scored 322/7 after Joe Root scored his 12th ODI hundred after recovering from 239/6 at one stage. In reply, India were all-out for 236 in 50 overs.

File image of India's Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. AP

File image of India's Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. AP

I think as a team, we conceded 20-25 runs too many at the death. But the credit should go to Willey and Root too because they batted so well in the end. It was a different, slow pitch. If you bowled slow, the batsmen were able to play it easily. When we bowled, there wasn't as much turn as there was in the second innings, Chahal said at the post-match press conference.

While Kuldeep Yadav (3/68) provided the breakthroughs, Chahal bowled a tight seven-over spell before the 40th over before Willey-Root broke free.

When I bowled a couple of overs, I found it to be a bit slow. So I decided to vary my pace on it and keep bowling full because it is a slow wicket, there are more chances of going for runs with short-pitched bowling. So I wanted to keep it wicket-to-wicket, because if the batsman misses, I have chances of taking wickets, he explained his strategy.

However the day belonged to the English spinners Moeen and Rashid, who shared three wickets for 80 runs in 20 overs between them. Chahal said that Virat Kohli's dismissal became the turning point.

I think the turning point was the wicket of Virat Kohli because a good partnership was going on. When you chase 322, you need wickets in the end. I also think their spinners bowled well.

"The way Moeen started, the boundaries weren't coming. We could only get one or two runs and the asking rate was climbing, so there was pressure on the batsmen. You can say their spinners bowled well in the middle overs, he concluded.

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2018

Tags : #Adil Rashid #Cricket #England #England Vs India 2018 #India Vs England #Joe Root #Kuldeep Yadav #Moeen Ali #The Lord's #Virat Kohli #Yuzvendra Chahal

Also See

3 awesome space exploration apps!| What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6125 125
2 India 5668 123
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all