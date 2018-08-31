India vs England: 'You can't pick 5-6 wickets every session,' says Jasprit Bumrah after hosts scrape to 246
Bumrah said India were happy to be in the position they are in, and will look to exert further control in the match on day two morning.
Southampton: Wrecker-in-chief Jasprit Bumrah doesn't believe India squandered a good position after all-rounder Sam Curran lifted England to 246 following a top-order collapse on the opening day of the fourth Test here.
Curran's resolute 78 bailed England out after they were reduced to 86 for six at one stage. The 20-year-old put on vital lower-order partnerships with Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad.
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of England's Keaton Jennings on first day of fourth Test. Reuters
Bumrah said that it wasn't possible to induce another collapse in the English line-up.
"You can't wicket 5-6 wickets every session (sic)," said Bumrah, who took two crucial wickets in the morning session to trigger a collapse.
"They played well too, and built a good partnership between Sam Curran and Moeen Ali. When Curran came in to bat, he was playing the waiting game. As the ball got older, it stopped swinging a lot and there was less seam movement as well.
"Then he played some shots and they scored some runs. After the break, we decided we had to create pressure again and work hard for a wicket, and things would follow."
Bumrah said India were happy to be in the position they are in, and will look to exert further control in the match on day two morning.
"If you'd told us in the morning that we'd get them out for 250, we'd have taken that any day. We had them 80 for five, but they played well too," he said.
"You can't be too greedy and expect too much: 'Oh, they're 80 for five, so you should get them out for 100.' We're happy with this score and if we bat well, it will help us going forward."
Bumrah, who claimed three for 46, said India were surprised at the amount of movement their attack generated throughout the day, especially in the morning.
"When we started in the morning, there was a lot of seam movement and swing. We also wanted to bat first. So that (movement) was a little more than we expected. We thought there would be a little help but this was more than we expected," said Bumrah.
"You don't want to try too much in that case. It's always better for the bowlers to stick to a line and length, and that helps you get wickets. As a bunch when you're getting wickets, it's always good. You can create pressure from both ends."
He took two quick wickets in the first spell as England's top order had no response. Keaton Jennings was bamboozled and didn't know how to leave the ball as it came in sharply.
It signified a good comeback to international cricket for Bumrah, who has now taken 10 wickets in just three innings after missing the first two Tests due to injury.
"Whenever a plan works, it's a good feeling. But (was Jennings' dismissal) a dream delivery, I don't know about that. That's not a new ball. I usually have the in-swinger (to the left-hander) and the out-swinger to the right-hander," he said.
"I bowled that to Chris Gayle in the World T20 semi-final as well. It's not a new delivery. When you have too many options, you don't want to use all of them in a single day. Whenever you feel that option is suitable, you use it," he added.
Bumrah said he always tries to learn new things.
"There's always a lot of hard work because I try to always learn new things and add them to my armoury. It's good to have a lot of options because you're always in a good space when you're bowling in the match. That is always my aim," he added.
Updated Date:
Aug 31, 2018
