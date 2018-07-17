India vs England: When and where to watch the 3rd ODI, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV
Here's everything you need to know about watching the third ODI between England and India.
FirstCricket Staff,
July 17, 2018
After losing the second One-Day International (ODI), India will aim to improve performance in every department when they face confident England in the third and final match at the Headingley Cricket ground on Tuesday.
File image of Indian cricket team players. Reuters
England levelled the three match series with a convincing 86-run victory at Lord's, having been comprehensively beaten in the opening match at Trent Bridge.
After first ODI victory, India made couple of mistakes in the second match. First the bowlers leaked few extra runs which helped England post a challenging total and then batsmen failed to rise to the occasion.
Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan has insisted England value a series win over India far more highly than remaining as the world's top-ranked one-day international side.
England will stay at number one in the International Cricket Council's standings even if they lose their series-decider against India at Headingley on Tuesday.
So with the series and some bragging rights at stake, India and England will look to go all-out in an attempt to clinch the series..
Here's everything you need to know about watching the second ODI between England and India:
When is the third ODI between England and India?
The third ODI between England and India will take place on 17 July 2018.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be played in Leeds at the Headingley Cricket Ground.
What time does the match begin?
The match begins at 5:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs India third ODI?
The match will be broadcast on SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD, SONY TEN 3 AND SONY TEN 3 HD.
How do I watch online the match online?
The match will be live streamed on sonyliv.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
With inputs from Agencies
Updated Date:
Jul 17, 2018
