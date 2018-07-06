Preview: Fresh from a clinical eight-wicket victory over England, India will aim to clinch the series when they face the hosts in the second Twenty-20 International of the three-match rubber at Sophia Gardens on Friday.

The tourists completely outclassed England in the first game as Kuldeep Yadav's fifer followed by KL Rahul's unbeaten ton guided India to a comfortable victory at the Old Trafford.

Virat Kohli will be expecting another dominant show from his side to set the tone for the long England tour.

On Friday, the Indian team management is likely to stick to the same playing eleven as they will not try to disturb their winning combination.

In the batting department, opener Shikhar Dhawan, who failed in the first match, would want to rectify his mistake in the coming match while in the bowling department, the pacers would want to display some disciplined bowling after leaking runs early on in the previous encounter.

On the other hand, the hosts will be desperate to bounce back in the series and would once again rely on opener Jos Buttler, who continued his purple patch with another fifty in the opening match.

In order to put up a fight against the visitors, apart from Buttler, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan will have to quickly learn to read the spinners.

While England spinner Adil Rashid did a fair job in the first outing, Moeen Ali was expensive and will have to be economical against the spin-friendly Indian batsmen.

The English camp will also miss the services of pacer Tom Curran, who has been ruled out of the remaining T20Is and the ODI series owing to a left side strain.

A loss on Friday will see England drop down to rank seven below New Zealand, South Africa and Windies.

Here's everything you need to know about watching the second T20I between England and India:

When is the second T20 International between England and India?

The second T20 International between England and India will take place on 6 July, 2018.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played in Cardiff at the Sophia Gardens.

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 10.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs India second T20I?

The match will be broadcast on SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD.

How do I watch online the match online?

The match will be live streamed on sonyliv.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from IANS