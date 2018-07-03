First Cricket
India vs England: When and where to watch the 1st T20I, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV

Here's everything you need to know about watching the first T20I between England and India.

FirstCricket Staff, July 03, 2018

Preview: Fresh from a relatively easy 2-0 whitewash over minnows Ireland, India's real test on the tour will start on Tuesday when the Virat Kohli-led brigade will be up against a formidable England side in the first of the three-match Twenty20 International series at the Old Trafford.

While India have been a consistent limited overs side over the past 6-7 years, England have of late lifted their game in coloured clothes by miles, thanks to a group of fantastic limited overs players like Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Ben Stokes.

File image of India captain Virat Kohli. Reuters

File image of India captain Virat Kohli. Reuters

Going by current form, both sides are at par on paper, with India having won 15 of their last 20 T20 Internationals, including the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka and the bilateral away series against South Africa.

England, on the other hand, will head to the series on the back of a 6-0 drubbing of Australia with Buttler, Roy, Jonny Bairstow in good form.

Regrouping after almost a three-month long gap, India used the Ireland T20Is as a good warm-up, registering facile wins of 72 and 143 runs but more importantly giving the whole squad good game time before the challenging ODI and Test series against the Englishmen.

Here's everything you need to know about watching the first T20I between England and India:

When is the first T20 International between England and India?

The first T20 International between England and India will take place on 3 July, 2018.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be played in Manchester at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

What time does the match begin?

The match begins at 10.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs India first T20I?

The match will be broadcast on SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD.

How do I watch online the match online?

The match will be live streamed on sonyliv.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2018

