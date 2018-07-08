India vs England: When and where to watch 3rd T20I, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV
Here's everything you need to know about watching the third T20I between England and India.
FirstCricket Staff,
July 08, 2018
Bristol: With England winning the second Twenty20 International to level the series at 1-1, India will aim to improve the performance and win the third and decisive contest here on Sunday.
In the second match, England bowling attack restricted India to a below-par score of 148/5.
Leaving their previous mistakes behind which they committed in the first T20I, the English bowlers came accurate with the line and length as they struck at regular intervals to deny the visitors post a challenging total on batting-friendly wicket.
India's MS Dhoni in action during the second T20I against England. AP
Apart from skipper Kohli (47), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (32 not out) no other Indian batsmen clicked and went cheaply. Suresh Raina, however, tried to contribute but the Uttar Pradesh batsmen only managed to score 27 runs.
So, if India want to seal the series, then top-order batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan, who failed in both the matches, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul need to score big.
In the bowling department, unlike first match, Bowlers failed to impress. Pacer Umesh Yadav was the only sucessful bowling, scalping two wickets. Other bowlers – Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal only managed to take one wicket.
In order to restrict England to dominate the visitors, the spin duo of Kuldeep and Chahal have to click along with the pacers.
England, on the other hand, seemed like they did their homework perfectly. After they got thrashing in the first match, the hosts bounced back in style in the second match, thanks to some good bowling and batsman Alex Hales.
When is the third T20 International between England and India?
The third T20 International between England and India will take place on 8 July, 2018.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be played in Bristol at the County Grounds.
What time does the match begin?
The match begins at 6.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs India second T20I?
The match will be broadcast on SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD.
How do I watch online the match online?
The match will be live streamed on sonyliv.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date:
Jul 08, 2018
