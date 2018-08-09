After a poor show in the opening Test match against England, the Indian batsmen would like to rectify their mistakes and apply themselves diligently when India will face the hosts in the second match of the five-match series, starting on Thursday.

In both the innings of the first Test which the tourists lost by 31 runs, all the batsmen, apart from skipper Virat Kohli failed. No other batters supported Kohli, who at the other hand fought valiantly.

Kohli scored 149 in the first innings while the other batsmen could only score 107 runs combined. The story of the second innings was more or less the same as Kohli top-scored with 51 runs in 93 balls.

So, in the second test, the Indian team management may make a few changes in the batting department, bringing in experienced batsman Cheteshwar Pujara in place of Lokesh Rahul, who scored 4 and 13 runs respectively in both the innings.

The management could also replace underperforming opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan with Pujara and ask Rahul to open the innings with Murali Vijay.

Despite that the team management could make a few changes, bringing in a second spinner to add more firepower, depending on the nature of the wicket at Lord's.

England, on the other hand, will be without their star all-rounder Ben Stokes and batsman Dawid Malan. Stokes, who picked up four wickets during India's second innings, is trying to clear his name in court after being charged with affray following a brawl in September 2017, while Malan has been dropped due to poor performance. Malan was replaced by 20-year-old Ollie Pope, who is set to make his debut.

It will be interesting to see who England will turn to in the absence of Stokes. They may go in for a like-for-like replacement with the inclusion of pace-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes, who has recovered from an injury. If they feel the need to go for an extra spin-bowling option, Moeen Ali might get a look in.

Apart from this decision, England's bowling line-up looks set with James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid.

Here is all you need to know about watching the first Test match:

When is the India vs England, 2nd Test match beginning?

The India vs England, 1st Test match begins on 9 August 2018.

Where is the India vs England, 2nd Test match being played?

The India vs England, 2nd Test match will be played at Lord's.

What time does the India vs England, 2nd Test match begin?

The India vs England, 2nd Test match will begin at 3.30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England, 2nd Test match?

The India vs England, 2nd Test match will be shown on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs England, 2nd Test match?

The India vs England, 2nd Test match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Joe Root (captain), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jamie Porter, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes.