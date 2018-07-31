First Cricket
India vs England: When and where to watch 1st Test, coverage on TV and live streaming on SonyLIV

Here is all you need to know about watching the first Test match between England vs India live.

FirstCricket Staff, July 31, 2018

India will aim for a bright start to the gruelling and testing five-match Test series against hosts England when the first match begins at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

The visitors have not won a Test series in England since 2007, achieved under the captaincy of Rahul Dravid. And now under Virat Kohli, they are bracing up for a stern test in difficult English conditions.

File image of Indian Test team. Reuters

File image of Indian Test team. Reuters

In this long tour of England, Kohli's men won the Twenty20 International (T20I) series but they suffered a setback in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series.

Following the loss in the ODIs, the visitors will look to make a strong comeback — but in a different format which challenges every cricketer to the hilt.

Here is all you need to know about watching the first Test match:

When is the India vs England, 1st Test match beginning?

The India vs England, 1st Test match begins on 1 August 2018.

Where is the India vs England, 1st Test match being played?

The India vs England, 1st Test match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time does the India vs England, 1st Test match begin?

The India vs England, 1st Test match will begin at 3.30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs England, 1st Test match?

The India vs England, 1st Test match will be shown on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India vs England, 1st Test match?

The India vs England, 1st Test match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com. 

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #England #England Vs India 2018 #India #India Vs England #Joe Root #Test Cricket #Virat Kohli

