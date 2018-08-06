On the morning of the third day's play, England’s The Guardian published a photograph of Virat Kohli displaying a textbook defence from side-on. The image summed up the artistry of Kohli and why he had succeeded while his peers had struggled to combat the swinging ball.

In the picture, Kohli has stretched forward, his head and weight perfectly on his knee, but the most striking part is that he connects with the ball right under his eyes. In between the period the ball is being released out of the bowler's hand to the point Kohli meets it with his willow are a sequence of small movements that distinguish Kohli's superiority over his teammates.

There are three important methods that Kohli applied throughout the Test match to ensure he was effective against the moving ball. First, just before the bowler lets go of the ball, Kohli has his left foot slightly above the ground ready to move, this action enables him to not commit or plant his leg immediately, he waits for the ball to start its path.

Just as the ball leaves the hand, there is a small movement with that front leg on the line of the off-stump. This movement is generally referred to as the forward press, it is here that Kohli's left toe is grounded, but at the same time he is not committed and is in what is referred to as the ‘pounce’ position, where he is ready to stretch it further towards the wicket, or go back or move it according to the line and the length.

Throughout the Test match, it was these two simple movements that enabled Kohli to get into good positions to judge the line and the movement of the ball. The third most important factor was, after judging the line perfectly, he was able then able to play the ball right under his eyes. Rarely, did he let his hands catch up to the ball, he waited and waited.

Interestingly enough when Kohli was dropped on 21, the press was not existent causing him to commit too early and poke at the wide ball. In the second innings, the press was present, but he had made the mistake of going past the off-stump. It was an error of judgment and it cost him dearly. But overall, he had shown with three simple methods to encounter the swing.

But where did his teammates stand when it came to these techniques? From all the top-order dismissals, it is clear that while Kohli is able to apply all the three theories, his peers are either managing to do one or two, but not three.

Shikhar Dhawan has the small press to get his head in the line of the stumps, but then he is guilty of throwing his hands at the ball. In both his dismissals, he tried to cover drive balls that were not genuine half-volleys, meaning his hands got ahead of his front knee.

Murali Vijay has a nice upright stance, but there is no press, so once he plants his foot, he cannot adjust to the late swing. Dinesh Karthik is similar, his left foot is planted at the release and then placed in the line that he has judged from the hand. It means he is vulnerable to the late movement and the slight movement in the last part of the ball's journey means he cannot adjust. He ends up panicking and throws the hands at the ball, resulting in either an edge or a gap between bat and pad.

Two members of the team who seem to have got it right, but have not been able to control their instincts of feeling the ball on to the bat are KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane. Both have the small press towards the line of off-stump and were good enough to get their next stride in the right spot, but unfortunately, their hands had let them down. Both of these two are on the cusp of achieving success, if they can just control their hands. Their footwork was precise, but their hands had let them down.

Hardik Pandya is again a mixed bag. He seems to be aware of what is required, but he is simply not reacting quickly enough. He learned from his mistake from the first innings, but in the second he was far too late on the delivery and was caught on the move.

Of course, all of these trigger movements are conscious. What made Kohli stand out was all these movements had already become subconscious in his mind, allowing him to simply focus on the ball.

Going forward, while the front press is not necessary for each batsman, it is something that assists the batsmen in staying beside the line of the ball and then adjusting to the swing. It might sound easy enough, but it takes immense concentration and muscle memory to execute this time and time again.

It will be fascinating to watch how the Indian top-order counters the moving ball at Lord’s. They are aware of the conscious movements required, but can they react to them in a subconscious way?