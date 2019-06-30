First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 37 Jun 29, 2019
NZ vs AUS
Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs
ICC CWC | Match 36 Jun 29, 2019
PAK vs AFG
Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 30, 2019
ENG vs IND
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England, Weather Update in Birmingham today: Sunny day with cool breeze expected during mega clash

There's no rain expected in Birmingham on Saturday as England get ready to take on India in a must-win World Cup 2019 encounter.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 30, 2019 09:03:19 IST

Birmingham: England can rely on playing its must-win game in front of the noisiest, most passionate, drum-banging, trumpet-blasting cricket fans in the land who will cheer every mistake by the opposition.

But the Cricket World Cup hosts will also have some supporters of its own in Birmingham.

File image of Team India. AP

File image of Team India. AP

India's so-called Bharat Army fans are expected to outnumber England's Barmy Army supporters in a Sunday sellout at the around 25,000-capacity Edgbaston in what will feel like a home game for India.

India, which has been dominant throughout the tournament apart from one close-call against winless Afghanistan, will join Australia in the semifinals with a win. It has 11 points from six games.

Fourth-place England has eight points from seven games and faces New Zealand in its last group match.

England was ranked No 1 at the start of the tournament and was the early title favorite. Eoin Morgan's team is not out of contention if it loses to India, but its fate will no longer be in its hands, and its dreams of a one-day international cricket revolution potentially over. Failure to advance by what was widely seen pre-tournament as the finest-ever England ODI team — skewing rivals with a surfeit of six-smacking skills — would be a hard blow to take.

And hard blows have been partly blamed for England's predicament so far with its super-aggressive approach — and alleged no Plan B — often wasting chances of taking singles and 2s, and innings-building in a more modest way. The team lacks the strategic finesse in one-day internationals that India has thanks to inspirational captain Virat Kohli.

So, there are no two ways about it that Saturday game is going to be a must-win clash for England and they would love zero interruptions by weather acts. And it seems like the weather gods have obliged. The prediction for Saturday is of "partial sunshine; cooler but pleasant" weather conditions in Birmingham, according to Accuweather.

A maximum temperature of 23 degree Celsius while a minimum of 12 is expected to greet players throughout the day. As far as rains are concerned, the prediction has pegged precipitation at five percent which means no rain should come between the game and fans.

This will be the third match of the World Cup at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. New Zealand won the first match against South Africa before suffering a loss to Pakistan at the venue.

With AP inputs

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2019 09:03:19 IST

Tags : Birmingham Weather, Birmingham Weather Today, Birmingham Weather Update, Cricket World Cup, Eoin Morgan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India Vs England, India Vs England Weather, India Vs England Weather Update, Virat Kohli, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 India

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 6 5 0 1 11
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 7 2 3 2 6
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all