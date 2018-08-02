First Cricket
India vs England: Visitors' skipper Virat Kohli celebrates Joe Root's dismissal with animated 'mic-drop' gesture

Kohli celebrated the dismissal with a 'mic-drop' send-off, something Root had done after guiding England to a 2-1 ODI series win against India last month.

Press Trust of India, August 02, 2018

Birmingham: Virat Kohli's animated send off to his counterpart Joe Root's dismissal added a dash of drama to the proceedings on the opening day of the first cricket Test between India and England on Wednesday.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, center, celebrate with teammates the dismissal of England's cricket captain Joe Root during the first day of the first test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of Joe Root during the first day of the first test between England and India. AP

Root was looking set to get a big one but a brilliant piece of fielding from Kohli saw the right-hander getting run-out for 80. It was Kohli's send-off to Root that caught attention.

Root tried to steal a second run off Ravichandran Ashwin but Kohli ran quickly, picked up the ball and threw it in one swift motion to knock down the stumps with a direct hit.

Kohli celebrated the dismissal with a 'mic-drop' send-off, something Root had done after guiding England to a 2-1 ODI series win against India last month.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018

