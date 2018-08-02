The opening day of the first Test between India and England at Edgbaston turned out to be every bit an exciting day's battle as the much-hyped Test series promised to be.

The balance of the game tilted from one side to another across the three sessions on Wednesday, with India finishing the day on a high by restricting England to 285/9 at stumps.

Winning the toss and opting to bat first on a track without much grass on it, Joe Root did a fairly good job in reviving the England innings after Alastair Cook's early dismissal and forged a solid partnership with fellow Yorkshireman Jonny Bairstow. At 216/3, the prospect of finishing the day on a score in excess of 300 with plenty of wickets in hand seemed likely, until a scintillating fielding effort by his opposite number Virat Kohli brought the Indians back into the game.

England were nearly bowled out in the final over of the day when No 11 batsman James Anderson got a thick outside edge of Mohammed Shami's bowling, with wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik lunging to his left for a catch that was headed in first slip's direction, and ended up spilling the chance.

Nevertheless, India did a commendable job of making a comeback in the final session of the day with a quick flurry of wickets. They will look to start off the second day by taking the final wicket as quickly as possible, and not let the English tail irritate the Indian attack by wagging along a little more on Thursday morning. This brings us to the Indian batting response.

A lot has been discussed about the retention of Shikhar Dhawan at the opening slot alongside Murali Vijay, and bringing KL Rahul in place of Cheteshwar Pujara, the man who had spent an entire English summer playing county cricket. The Indian top three will perhaps face the toughest test of them all come the Indian innings, for they will be up against the lethal new-ball pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, both of whom continue to be as destructive as ever on home turf.

Should the top three weather the storm on Thursday morning, then the job will get easier for Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and the rest of the middle order. A solid top-order performance may even give Kohli — an individual desperate more than anybody else to prove himself in England — a dose of confidence that could then translate into a big score.

Regardless of which side wrests control at stumps on Thursday evening, the two teams surely promise to produce another cracker of a contest on the second day.