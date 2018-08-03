India vs England: Visitors need early wickets on Day 3 of first Test in order to restrict Joe Root and Co
Early wickets, especially that of Joe Root, will be a crucial factor for India if they are to restrict England to a modest total on Day 3 of the 1st Test.
India have every reason to be elated as they head into the third day's play of the first Test against England at Edgbaston.
With the scorecard reading 148/6 after the departure of Hardik Pandya during the second session on Day 2, the situation looked extremely bleak for the Indians. The prospect of conceding a lead in excess of 100 looked likely and the visitors desperately needed a miracle to even minimise the damage that had been done.
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates after dismissing Alastair Cook at the stroke of stumps on Day 2. AP
That's when skipper Virat Kohli decided to take charge of the situation, countering the English attack with determination as well as flair, bringing up his 22nd Test century — certainly one of his toughest till date — to guide India to a respectable score of 274, just 13 short of the English first innings total.
The momentum seemed to have carried over to the Indian bowlers, with Ravichandran Ashwin then going on to dismiss Alastair Cook at the stroke of stumps in a manner almost identical to that in the first innings. Given how things have shaped up so far, the Indians will certainly have a spring in their step as they take to the field on Friday.
Early wickets, especially that of Joe Root, will be a crucial factor for the visitors if they are to restrict England to a modest total. Preventing the batsmen from running away with the game by forming vital partnerships, especially among the middle and lower-order batsmen, is another thing that the Indians will have to look out for.
One bowler who will certainly have lots of eyes on him come Friday will be Ashwin, given how he has performed so far in the match.
Let's see if Kohli gets to carry out on with his mic-drop celebrations in England's second innings or not.
Here's what England need to do on Day 3.
Updated Date:
Aug 03, 2018
