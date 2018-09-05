First Cricket
India vs England: Virat Kohli's strong will to succeed makes him different from the rest, says Greg Chappell

Former Indian cricket team coach Greg Chappel heaped praise on Virat Kohli for his "exceptional" display of batting in the ongoing Test series between India and England. The Indian captain has scored 544 runs in the first four Tests of the five-match series at a staggering average of 68 that includes 2 hundreds and three fifties.

FirstCricket Staff, September 05, 2018

Former Indian cricket team coach Greg Chappel heaped praise on Virat Kohli for his "exceptional" display of batting in the ongoing Test series against England. The Indian captain has scored 544 runs in the first four Tests of the five-match series at a staggering average of 68 that includes two hundreds and three fifties.

Speaking to CricketNext, Chappell hailed Kohli's mental and emotional capacity that he felt was crucial in the Indian delivering a top performance in harsh conditions under pressure.

Virat Kohli's valiant efforts in the match against England were not enough to win it for India.

Virat Kohli has scored 544 runs in the first four Test matches in the ongoing India-England Test series. AP

"Kohli as well as having great physical talent has the mental capacity and the emotional capacity to deal with what it takes to be successful in that really harsh environment. I don’t know that there are many with more will to succeed than Virat," Chappell told CricketNext.

"He has a real desire. Something’s driving him that is beyond what most people are capable of. I think we still haven’t seen the best of him," he added.

Kohli's innings of 97, while batting with Ajinkya Rahane in the first innings of the third Test at Trent Bridge particularly stood out for Chappell, who admired the character shown by Kohli throughout the series where he let his bat do the talking.

"What he has done in England on this tour has been quite exceptional. A lot of people doubted that he could manage in those conditions. I am assuming that he didn’t doubt it, or if he did doubt it, he was determined to overcome it. I think his batting on this tour has been very outstanding," Chappell said.

"The innings between him and (Ajinkya) Rahane in the first innings of the Trent Bridge Test when they were three down for not many was quite a performance," he added.

The former Indian coach's first sighting of Kohli was during the batsman's U-19 days. However, Chappell at the time felt he was a bit "brash".

"I saw him in the India U-19 team, I saw him play some games on television. He was obviously a good prospect at that stage, probably a brash young fellow from memory. But I feel you have got to have a little bit of that in you for you to be a champion of anything. If you don’t believe in yourself, it’s probably going to be hard for you to get to the highest level," Chappell suggested.

The Australian feels the real challenge for the Indian captain now would be to help his teammates get better, so that they provide him better support in overseas conditions.

With the series already lost, Kohli would be hoping his team can end the tour on a high with a win in the final Test at The Oval starting from Friday.

