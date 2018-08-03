First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in NED | 1st ODI Aug 01, 2018
NED Vs NEP
Netherlands beat Nepal by 55 runs
SA in SL | 2nd ODI Aug 01, 2018
SL Vs SA
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs England: Virat Kohli's century at Edgbaston testament to his skill, fitness levels, says childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Rajkumar Sharma said that Virat Kohli's supreme fitness levels and his running between the wickets were key to the Indian skipper's ton.

FirstCricket Staff, August 03, 2018

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has said that the Indian captain's first Test century in England was the result of a balance between skill and fitness.

Speaking to CricketNext, Sharma said that he was extremely pleased with Kohli's gutsy knock and believes that it was "one of his best innings". Kohli's 225-ball 149 helped India to within 13 runs off England's first innings total of 287.

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot on the second day of the first Test cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on August 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ADRIAN DENNIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO ASSOCIATION WITH DIRECT COMPETITOR OF SPONSOR, PARTNER, OR SUPPLIER OF THE ECB

Virat Kohli scored his first Test century in England on Day 2 of the first Test. AFP/Adrian Dennis

"Scoring hundreds isn't something new, but to counter the pressure put by the English bowlers and to show the determination that he did brought a smile to my face. I have been hearing a lot about how this was the biggest test that awaited Kohli. I am happy that he silenced them with the bat," Sharma said.

Before the Test series, fans and pundits had wondered how Kohli would fare in the seaming conditions in England after his disastrous tour of 2014. Four years ago, Kohli endured a torrid time at the hands of James Anderson and Co and could only manage 134 runs in five matches. However, Sharma believes that Kohli has silenced his critics with his first ton on English soil.

Sharma said that Kohli's supreme fitness levels and his running between the wickets were key to the Indian skipper's ton.

"If you saw the innings yesterday, you would have seen how he was constantly stealing singles, converting singles into doubles. In an innings that lasted 225 balls, you can only do that when you are supremely fit. The point that needs to be noted is that Kohli spends as much time working on his cricketing skills as he does on improving his fitness," Sharma said.

 

With Same Curran and Ben Stokes looking in good nick, Sharma praised Kohli for his patience and the way he never let the pressure get to him.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #England Vs India 2018 #India National Cricket Team #India Vs England #Rajkumar Sharma #Test Cricket #Virat Kohli

Also See

3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all